Platts Survey: OPEC Production Jumps To 10-Month High

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 12 mins 67.88 +0.11 +0.16%
Brent Crude 1 hour 76.50 -0.77 -1.00%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.776 +0.004 +0.14%
Mars US 1 hour 71.17 -0.75 -1.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.18 -1.14 -1.49%
Urals 18 hours 75.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.34 -0.98 -1.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.34 -0.98 -1.28%
Bonny Light 18 hours 77.50 -1.00 -1.27%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.58 -1.01 -1.52%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.776 +0.004 +0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 75.11 -0.46 -0.61%
Murban 18 hours 76.09 -1.32 -1.71%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 70.68 -1.23 -1.71%
Basra Light 18 hours 75.52 -0.38 -0.50%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 75.21 -1.25 -1.63%
Bonny Light 18 hours 77.50 -1.00 -1.27%
Bonny Light 18 hours 77.50 -1.00 -1.27%
Girassol 18 hours 76.58 -0.98 -1.26%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.18 -1.14 -1.49%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 41.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.72 -1.15 -2.88%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.47 -1.15 -1.75%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.87 -1.15 -1.64%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.72 -1.15 -2.22%
Peace Sour 2 days 42.32 -1.15 -2.65%
Peace Sour 2 days 42.32 -1.15 -2.65%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.72 -1.15 -1.92%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 63.47 -1.15 -1.78%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.72 -1.15 -2.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.34 -0.98 -1.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 64.25 -1.00 -1.53%
Giddings 18 hours 58.00 -1.00 -1.69%
ANS West Coast 3 days 76.62 +0.08 +0.10%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 61.72 -0.95 -1.52%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 65.67 -0.95 -1.43%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 65.67 -0.95 -1.43%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 64.22 -0.95 -1.46%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.00 -1.00 -1.67%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.23 -1.15 -1.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 8 minutes UK's Department for Transport Uses Boogeyman Allusions to Sidetrack E10 Adoption
  • 15 minutes Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 17 minutes Tony Blair: A No-Deal Brexit is Possible But Unlikely
  • 5 hours WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 9 hours North Korea's Kim Sets Denuclearization Schedule Line For The First Time
  • 7 hours Exxon to build LNG terminal in China
  • 6 hours Unemployment Claims Fall to 49-Year Low
  • 5 hours Mercedes Unveils Electric Car In Direct German Challenge to Tesla
  • 5 hours Chevron Goes Full Predictive Analytics on its Fields
  • 5 hours oil price
  • 5 hours Saudi Arabia's Superpowered Sunshine Dream
  • 11 hours Tesla Shares to Drop 30% in The Next 6 Months Due to Increased Competition
  • 17 hours Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 19 hours Amazon hits $1 trillion valuation
  • 21 hours Bernie Sanders introduces ‘Stop BEZOS Act’ in the Senate
  • 23 hours Tesla’s Cobalt-Light Batteries Seen Providing Cost Advantage

Breaking News:

Royal Navy Caught Argentina Ship ‘’Snooping’’ For Oil Off Falklands

Alt Text

Analysts: Iran May Use Secret Oil Shipments To Skirt U.S. Sanctions

In order to offset the…

Alt Text

Is This As Good As It Gets For U.S. Refiners?

With hurricane season coming up,…

Alt Text

Oil Tumbles On Mixed Inventory Data

Oil prices took a hit…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Platts Survey: OPEC Production Jumps To 10-Month High

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 06, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT barrels

As OPEC has been easing the production cuts, the cartel’s crude oil production hit a 10-month high in August, as Iraq including Kurdistan pumped at record levels and Libya recovered from weeks of port blockades, according to the monthly S&P Global Platts survey.

Total OPEC-15 oil production came in at 32.89 million bpd last month, including 320,000 bpd output from its newest member, Congo, which joined OPEC in June this year.

Excluding Congo, OPEC pumped 32.57 million bpd in August, the highest level since October 2017, the Platts survey found.

Libya boosted production the most, as fields and oil export terminals returned to operation after the attack on the Oil Crescent in June that crippled the country’s oil production and exports in both June and July. Libya’s production recovered to 940,000 bpd, according to the Platts survey.

OPEC’s no.1 and de facto leader Saudi Arabia saw its production average 10.49 million bpd in August. That number is up from the Saudi production in July, as per official OPEC figures, 10.387 million bpd.

Last week, an OPEC source told S&P Global Platts that Saudi Arabia would report to OPEC that its crude oil production in August averaged 10.424 million bpd.

OPEC’s no.2 Iraq—including the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region— produced 4.68 million bpd last month, up by 110,000 bpd over July, and the highest Iraqi production in the 30 years of Platts OPEC surveys. Related: Oil Could Jump To $95 This Winter

OPEC’s no.3 Iran is already seeing the impact of the U.S. sanctions not only on its exports, but also on its production. According to the Platts survey, Iran’s production in August was 3.6 million bpd, down by 120,000 bpd from July. Platts Analytics expects U.S. sanctions to remove around 1.4 million bpd of Iranian oil from the market by November.

Venezuela’s production further tumbled, by 20,000 bpd to 1.22 million bpd in August. Compared to August last year, Venezuelan oil production plunged by 680,000 bpd.

OPEC is releasing August production figures in its next monthly report on September 12.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Why Algeria’s Oil Sector Isn’t Booming

Next Post

Iranian Oil Exports Plunge Despite ‘Creative Solutions’
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil's Next Hotspot: The Cowboy State

Oil's Next Hotspot: The Cowboy State
The Collapse Of Venezuela's Imaginary Oil Currency

The Collapse Of Venezuela's Imaginary Oil Currency

 Say Goodbye To Cheap Oil… For Now

Say Goodbye To Cheap Oil… For Now

 Why Diesel Prices Are Set To Soar

Why Diesel Prices Are Set To Soar

 The Biggest Threat To The Oil And Gas Industry

The Biggest Threat To The Oil And Gas Industry

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com