China’s Power Play To Get Its Hands On Foreign Oil

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.56 +0.26 +0.44%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.40 +0.30 +0.45%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.722 +0.010 +0.37%
Mars US 22 mins 64.90 +0.14 +0.22%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.15 +0.12 +0.18%
Urals 21 hours 64.65 -1.05 -1.60%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.39 -0.68 -1.03%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.39 -0.68 -1.03%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.32 -0.92 -1.35%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.47 -0.09 -0.15%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.722 +0.010 +0.37%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 66.53 -0.85 -1.26%
Murban 21 hours 67.64 -1.01 -1.47%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 58.95 -0.85 -1.42%
Basra Light 21 hours 69.12 -0.43 -0.62%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 66.40 -0.68 -1.01%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.32 -0.92 -1.35%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.32 -0.92 -1.35%
Girassol 21 hours 67.12 -0.93 -1.37%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.15 +0.12 +0.18%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 48.84 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 hours 49.11 -0.48 -0.97%
Canadian Condensate 34 days 56.16 -0.53 -0.93%
Premium Synthetic 4 hours 60.06 -0.53 -0.87%
Sweet Crude 4 hours 53.66 -0.03 -0.06%
Peace Sour 4 hours 51.41 -0.53 -1.02%
Peace Sour 4 hours 51.41 -0.53 -1.02%
Light Sour Blend 4 hours 54.41 -0.53 -0.96%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 57.46 -0.53 -0.91%
Central Alberta 4 hours 52.71 -0.53 -1.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.39 -0.68 -1.03%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 55.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 21 hours 49.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.65 +0.50 +0.73%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 53.25 -0.11 -0.21%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 57.20 -0.11 -0.19%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 57.20 -0.11 -0.19%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 55.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.75 -0.50 -1.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.81 -0.53 -0.74%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Trump sells out his base to please Wallstreet and Oil industry
  • 7 minutes U.S. Oil Buyers Turn to Shell and BP to Replace Venezuelan Crude
  • 12 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 15 minutes Poll: Will Renewables Save the World?
  • 12 hours Turkish Lira Tumbles 5 Percent, Central Bank Acts On Swap Limits
  • 42 mins Where To Go: A Look At Ukraine’s 3 Top Presidential Contenders
  • 2 hours US / EU / Turkey Natural Gas Intrigue! Operation 'Crossfire Hurricane', Mueller, and Other Hydrocarbon Security / Spygate Skullduggery
  • 1 hour Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 15 hours Aramco Announces Sabic Deal
  • 13 hours Contaminated Oil
  • 17 hours U.S. Oil Cuts Spending, Shelves Projects
  • 12 hours The Mining Industry Has Had It Easy For Far Too Long
  • 10 hours Star Wars: India Shoots Down a Satellite with a Missile
  • 3 hours China - EU: Xi Says Cooperation Is Mainstream In Their Ties
  • 10 hours Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 12 hours Modular Nuclear Reactors

Breaking News:

Libya’s Oil Revenues Dip In February As Battle Over Oil Wealth Continues

Alt Text

Japan Struggles To Diversify Energy Mix

Japan’s energy diversification efforts have…

Alt Text

Crude Oil Stocks Rise Despite U.S. Sanctions

U.S. sanctions haven’t led to…

Alt Text

Cuba Faces Oil Crisis As Venezuela Crumbles

While sanctions continue to weigh…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic is an award-winning investigative journalist, documentary filmmaker and expert on Southeastern Europe whose work appears on behalf of Divergente Research.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

China’s Power Play To Get Its Hands On Foreign Oil

By Damir Kaletovic - Mar 28, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil rig

In accordance with the “new guidelines” for its economic development, China is trying to get back to the well-known “Silk Road,” a  $900 billion scheme of a “new era of globalization” that China is willing to undertake.  China’s goal is global expansion primarily in the economic field and strengthening of its economic influence. And while China is buying its way into key natural resource venues, the rest of the world is watching it in disbelief.

By signing contracts and extending loans in the oil arena, China is decisively crushing it when it comes to global influence, and once acquired, it may be an unstoppable force. With a uniquely deep wallet, China has and is willing to spend money in large quantities in order to acquire oil in far reaches of the world in developing countries in Europe, Asia, and Africa.

While Western countries stubbornly refuse to join China's vast new Silk Road project, one European country was willing to play ball. Italy resisted the warnings of its European and American allies, signing an agreement with China last Saturday becoming the first G7 member to take part in China's 'One Belt One Road' project, which makes enormous infrastructure investments to move Chinese goods and resources throughout Asia, Africa, and Europe.

China didn’t just limit its investments to these three continents. One of the latest Chinese investment took place in Cuba yesterday. Signing a Memorandum of understanding, China offered its help to reduce Cuba's dependence on energy imports, which made huge efforts to relaunch its oil projects, both in deep and shallow waters, with foreign capital. This Memorandum represents further deepening geological and oil links between these two countries in order to investigate minerals and create maps of the island to detect new oil fields and gas. Related: Russia Balks At Continued Oil Production Cut Alliance with OPEC

Director of Geology of the Cuban Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM), Enrique Castellanos, said that it is an important step since for more than 17 years, Chinese oil companies have been operating in Cuba and now these deals include projects with government entities.

In South Sudan, China showed it is willing to take a risk that other countries have shied away from. While other countries were sticking their noses up at South Sudan’s oil industry because of the corruption and civil conflict, China was all-too-happy to double down on its monopoly over South Sudan’s lucrative oil sector that is home to billions of barrels of oil—a monopoly which it had even before South Sudan’s independence.

Already deep in crisis, South Sudan was eager for China's help, which China was willing to give to this conflict-riddled country. But it pushed South Sudan into an even deeper crisis by taking loans from Chinese companies with hard-to-keep promises to pay back those loans with future oil revenues. Oil that for now still lies underground.

One of the biggest, but maybe not smartest, of China's decision making, was entering the market with the first in a series of oil contracts with Venezuela in 2007. China's desire to become the largest energy consumer found its realization in Venezuela, home of the world's largest oil reserves. The common interest which linked these two countries made these loans an ideal step for both at the time. Related: Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter

After more than $50 billion in loans, Venezuela is beholden to China and is struggling to repay the generous Asian nation with oil. Desperate for its oil, China continues to back Venezuela’s current Maduro regime, which is under serious threat from the United States and other European countries which have made a move to support Maduro’s opposition.

China and Russia have shown deep aspiration to take control of Venezuela’s oil, and according to the latest news from Caracas, they are on track to establish much more influence today than just, let’s say, two months ago. The stakes are big: Venezuela is one of the richest of the OPEC countries if we look oil potential.

While much of the world is taking sides with the United States in recognizing Guaido as interim president of Venezuela, China finds itself in the middle of South American country's political crisis, with billions in loans at stake.

China’s economy is now the second largest in the world. Their a nominal GDP over $10 trillion. That’s larger than Japan and Germany – the world’s third and fourth biggest economies – combined. It’s obvious that they have a clear goal, and on that road, they use any means to meet the goal.

By Damir Kaletovic for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The One Thing That Could Derail The U.S. Oil Boom
Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic is an award-winning investigative journalist, documentary filmmaker and expert on Southeastern Europe whose work appears on behalf of Divergente Research.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Sources: Saudis Admit They Want $70 Oil

Sources: Saudis Admit They Want $70 Oil
U.S., Canadian Rig Count Plunges As Oil Retreats

U.S., Canadian Rig Count Plunges As Oil Retreats

 Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter

Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter

 What’s Keeping Oil From Rallying To $75?

What’s Keeping Oil From Rallying To $75?

 The World’s Largest Oil Company And Petrochemical Company Merge

The World’s Largest Oil Company And Petrochemical Company Merge

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com