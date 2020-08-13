Overpriced Tech Sector Could See More Stock Splits

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 42.53 +0.29 +0.69%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 44.96 -0.47 -1.03%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 2.177 -0.005 -0.23%
Graph down Mars US 32 mins 43.44 -0.48 -1.09%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 45.08 -0.13 -0.29%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 44.55 +0.50 +1.14%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.35 +1.12 +2.59%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.35 +1.12 +2.59%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 44.63 -0.16 -0.36%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.57 +0.79 +1.99%
Chart Natural Gas 12 mins 2.177 -0.005 -0.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 43.98 +0.43 +0.99%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 44.41 +0.52 +1.18%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 44.42 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 45.68 -0.31 -0.67%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 44.63 -0.12 -0.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 44.63 -0.16 -0.36%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 44.63 -0.16 -0.36%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 45.38 -0.21 -0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.08 -0.13 -0.29%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 29.39 -0.22 -0.74%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 mins 32.77 +2.46 +8.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 41.67 +1.06 +2.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 43.07 +1.06 +2.52%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 mins 38.72 +1.36 +3.64%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 mins 37.67 +1.06 +2.90%
Chart Peace Sour 20 mins 37.67 +1.06 +2.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 mins 38.87 +0.91 +2.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 mins 40.02 +1.26 +3.25%
Chart Central Alberta 20 mins 36.67 +1.06 +2.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.35 +1.12 +2.59%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 38.75 -0.25 -0.64%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 32.50 -0.25 -0.76%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 42.99 -0.47 -1.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 36.92 -0.43 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 40.87 -0.43 -1.04%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 40.87 -0.43 -1.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 38.75 -0.25 -0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 33.00 +1.25 +3.94%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 47.41 +1.06 +2.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 4 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 7 minutes Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 10 mins Joe Biden the "Archie Bunker" of the left selects Kamala Harris for VP . . . . . . Does she help the campaign ?
  • 23 hours China wields coronavirus to nationalize American-owned carmaker
  • 1 hour Trump Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Victory
  • 1 day Open letter from Politico about US-russian relations
  • 16 hours COVID&life and Vicious Circle: "Working From Home Is Not Panacea For Virus"
  • 1 hour Those Nasty White People and Camping Racism
  • 6 hours Brent above $45. Holding breath for $50??
  • 2 days US will pay for companies to bring supply chains home from China: Kudlow - COVID-19 has highlighted the problem of relying too heavily on one country for production
  • 16 hours Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 2 hours The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 4 days Trumpist lies about coronavirus too bad for Facebook - BANNED!
  • 2 days Trump is turning USA into a 3rd world dictatorship
  • 3 days Liquid Air Battery
  • 3 days What the heroin industry can teach us about solar power (BBC)

Breaking News:

Venezuela Looks To Ease Gasoline Shortage By Restarting Production Units

Alibaba, UAE-Backed Tesla Competitor Set To IPO In The U.S.

Alibaba, UAE-Backed Tesla Competitor Set To IPO In The U.S.

Chinese electric car start-up Xpeng…

Oil Prices Rise On Renewed Stimulus Hopes

Oil Prices Rise On Renewed Stimulus Hopes

Oil prices rose early on…

How COVID Relief Saved Texas Shale Jobs

How COVID Relief Saved Texas Shale Jobs

Four months ago, Congress approved…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Overpriced Tech Sector Could See More Stock Splits

By Alex Kimani - Aug 13, 2020, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Two weeks ago, America's largest smartphone maker, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), announced a 4-for-1 stock split that will be executed at the end of August. Apple said it pulled off the move "...to attract new investors" shortly after delivering a blowout quarter where its iPhone sales of $26.4 billion bested analysts' expectations by $4 billion. 

Perhaps not exactly by coincidence, two days ago, leading EV manufacturer, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), also announced that its board had approved a five-for-one split of its shares "...to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors". Tesla shares will be split on August 21.

And now Wall Street believes that the highly unusual move by two tech heavyweights to split their shares within weeks of each other could lead to other tech giants heading down this path, especially given the parabolic rally in tech/EV names over the past few months.

Apple and Tesla are enjoying their best runs in a decade, with AAPL up 126% in the year-to-date while TSLA has rallied a staggering 580% over a similar timeframe.

Why Split?

A stock split is a decision by a company's board of directors to issue additional shares by issuing additional shares to existing shareholders. The most common split ratios are 2-for-1 and 3-for-1, which means that shareholders get two or three shares, respectively, for every share held. Much higher ratios are by no means uncommon though, such as MasterCard Inc.'s (NYSE:MA) 10-for-1 split in 2014 and Apple's 7-for-1 split also in the same year.

Unlike the process of creating new shares by issuing dilutive secondary shares, a stock split is a pretty straightforward process because the share price decreases in the same proportion that the number of shares outstanding increases, thus leaving the market cap unchanged. 

In the case of Apple, each investor will receive three additional shares for each share that they hold whereas Tesla shareholders will get four additional ones for each share in their possession. Apple's new share price will, therefore, be 25% of the price before the split while Tesla's new share price will be 20% of the pre-split price. Related: Iran Seizes Oil Tanker In Strait Of Hormuz

As both Apple and Tesla have pointed out, the biggest reason why companies occasionally decide to split their shares is to make them cheaper and more affordable, especially to retail investors. Companies sometimes do stock splits whenever they feel the share price has become too expensive and unaffordable for the average investor. Splitting also improves a stock's liquidity by making it more accessible to a broader range of investors.

For instance, at the time of this publication, AAPL was trading at $458.98 per share, while TSLA has become one of the most expensive shares on the market with a single share changing hands at $1,638.01. 

But even Tesla has nothing on Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares (NYSE: BRK.A) which are currently quoted at $318,830.06 -a-pop thanks to the company never having split the stock since it went public in the early 1960s. 

In comparison, without periodically splitting its stock, an original Apple share would be worth 56 shares today, meaning its share price would be higher by a factor of 56, or $25,702.88 per share.

One caveat: Although splitting Apple shares will be neutral for shareholders, it will dramatically change its place in the Dow Jones by knocking it from its pedestal as the most influential stock in the benchmark to somewhere in the middle of the pack. That's because the Dow uses the old-fashioned and anachronistic price-weighting mechanism where share price determines the weighting of stocks in the index. Tesla, of course, doesn't have to worry about such issues.

Stock splits have, however, become increasingly less common over the years.

In the past, stock splits used to be a favorite way for companies to chase a target price range for their shares. For instance, in the mid-1980s, it was not uncommon for roughly one-fifth of S&P 500 stocks to split in a given year. But stock splits have become increasingly rare, partly because corporations increasingly prefer to manage the value, not price, of their shares and also due to the growing popularity of fractional stock trading.

Fractional Trading

Nowadays, numerous brokers including Robinhood, Charles Schwab, Interactive Brokers and Fidelity among others allow investors to buy fractions of shares, though the main exchanges still do not. Related: Oilfield Service Companies Are Bailing On The Permian

For instance, Apple and Tesla are some of the most popular stocks on Robinhood, with Apple ranking as the most popular stock on the zero-fee trading app over the last 30 days while Tesla is ranked #4 as per Robintrack. If you only own full stocks in both companies, it's easy to calculate how your portfolio will look like after the split. 

However, things get a bit more convoluted for investors with fractional shares because different brokers treat this class of shares differently after a stock split.

Some brokers split both full and fractional shares while others will sell your fractional shares ahead of the split and deposit the money back into your account. Robinhood belongs to the former group. In this case, a Robinhood investor who owns, say, 0.1 of a share in Apple would receive 0.4 of a share still worth ~$45.89 after the split whereas a Tesla shareholder would receive 0.5 of a share that is still worth ~$163.80.

Cash App is another broker that also splits fractional shares.

The good part: If your brokerage liquidates your fractional shares before the split, it should still be simple enough to buy them back after the split.

We advise investors who own fractional shares to contact their brokerages before the splits.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Turning Beer Into Energy

Next Post

U.S. Offshore Wind Industry To See Explosive Growth
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Here’s How Oil Could Skyrocket By 138%

Here’s How Oil Could Skyrocket By 138%
U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls To Lowest Level Since 2009

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls To Lowest Level Since 2009
Is The OPEC+ Alliance Coming To An End?

Is The OPEC+ Alliance Coming To An End?
Oil Prices Post Weekly Gain Despite Struggling Demand

Oil Prices Post Weekly Gain Despite Struggling Demand
Weak Oil Demand Could Spark Another Market Share Showdown

Weak Oil Demand Could Spark Another Market Share Showdown



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com