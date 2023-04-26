Organic Electrodes: A Promising Development For The Energy Transition

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 25 mins 74.30 -2.77 -3.59%
Graph down Brent Crude 25 mins 77.68 -3.09 -3.83%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.67 -0.69 -0.86%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 hours 2.117 -0.190 -8.24%
Graph down Gasoline 26 mins 2.549 -0.039 -1.51%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.40 +3.31 +4.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.40 +3.31 +4.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.15 -1.61 -1.97%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.30 -2.11 -2.50%
Chart Mars US 24 hours 75.47 -1.74 -2.25%
Chart Gasoline 26 mins 2.549 -0.039 -1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 82.07 +1.92 +2.40%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.03 +1.64 +2.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.08 -1.88 -2.35%
Graph down Basra Light 513 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 80.53 -1.65 -2.01%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.15 -1.61 -1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.15 -1.61 -1.97%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.89 -1.56 -1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.30 -2.11 -2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 62.97 -1.76 -2.72%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 55.82 -1.69 -2.94%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 79.22 -1.69 -2.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 77.47 -1.69 -2.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 74.62 -1.69 -2.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 71.32 -1.69 -2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 71.32 -1.69 -2.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 72.62 -1.69 -2.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 81.57 -1.69 -2.03%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 70.92 -1.69 -2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.40 +3.31 +4.41%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.50 -1.75 -2.33%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.25 -1.74 -2.52%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 82.28 +0.88 +1.08%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 71.29 +1.47 +2.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 75.25 +1.48 +2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 75.25 +1.48 +2.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 -1.75 -2.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.90 -2.10 -3.18%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.73 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 days Net zero nonsense
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 13 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 7 days Energy Armageddon

Breaking News:

China Lithium Sees First Price Rise In Over A Month

Can Natural Gas Keep Erdogan In Power?

Can Natural Gas Keep Erdogan In Power?

Turkey's President is offering up…

EU Introduces New Tax To Push For Global Carbon Pricing

EU Introduces New Tax To Push For Global Carbon Pricing

EU approves high-carbon import tax…

5 Key Challenges For African Leaders In Developing Clean Energy

5 Key Challenges For African Leaders In Developing Clean Energy

Africa faces challenges in meeting…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Organic Electrodes: A Promising Development For The Energy Transition

By Brian Westenhaus - Apr 26, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Huazhong University scientists have developed a recyclable organic material for rechargeable batteries with aqueous electrolytes.
  • The electrode material is made from inexpensive and organic Azobenzene.
  • This green technology offers a sustainable and less toxic alternative to traditional inorganic electrodes.
Join Our Community

A Chinese team has now introduced a new Organic Electrode Materials (OEM) for aqueous organic high-capacity batteries that can be easily and cheaply recycled. Right now our modern rechargeable batteries, such as lithium-ion batteries, are anything but sustainable.

The team has introduced their results in the journal Angewandte Chemie. Modern rechargeable batteries, such as lithium-ion batteries, are anything but sustainable. One alternative is organic batteries with OEMs, which can be synthesized from natural ‘green’ materials.

Graphical display of the Huazhong University redox organic electrode battery material function. Image Credit: Angewandte Chemie. Click either the press release or study paper abstract links for a larger image.

Traditional inorganic electrode materials in commercial batteries involve a whole spectrum of problems: limited resources, toxic elements, environmental problems, partly unacceptable mining conditions, limited capacity, difficulties in recycling, and high costs. No sustainable batteries can be developed on a large scale based on these electrodes, though they are needed for an energy transition.

Organic batteries with OEMs are still at the very beginning of their long road toward practical application. A team led by Chengliang Wang at Huazhong University of Science and Technology has now taken a significant step in this direction. The goal is to use OEMs in batteries with aqueous electrolytes. These are “greener,” more sustainable, and less expensive than the conventional organic electrolytes in lithium-ion batteries.

Related: Oil Prices Slip As Banking Fears Return

The team chose to use azobenzene, a material that can be produced inexpensively on a large scale and is insoluble in water while being highly soluble in organic solvents. Whereas most other functional groups can only transfer one electron, the azo group (-N=N-) in this molecule is able to reversibly transfer two electrons, which contributes to a high capacity. Comprehensive analyses demonstrated that, during the discharge process, the azobenzene is converted to hydroazobenzene after absorbing two of the electrons – through the rapid, reversible binding of two protons (H+). Prototype coin cells and laminated pouch cells of various sizes with azobenzene OEMs and zinc counter-electrodes reached capacities on the scale of ampere hours, which were retained over 200 charge/discharge cycles.

In contrast to polymeric OEMs, the small azobenzene molecules can be inexpensively recycled with a simple extraction using commercial organic solvents. The electrode material is air stable in both its charged and discharged states and can be recycled in yields of over 90% in every state of charge. The recycled products could be directly reused as OEMs with no loss of capacity.

***

This looks like it might be a technological breakthrough. But the abstract and graphical data is really thin. Most of what is disclosed is about the electrolyte. One of the electrodes is mentioned as a zinc compound while the other is not revealed. That’s kind of understandable, keeping one proprietary data private is a logical thing. There is some cause to believe that the journal’s editors have been told and anyone seeking to replicate might have some documentation to sign.

There is quite some interest that this technology gets more attention. There isn’t a notice of exotic or dangerous or rare materials involved and the lab device has cleared the 200 cycles mark.

This looks pretty good. It would be a very good thing if a non or low toxic rechargeable battery chemistry got competitive the various metallic chemistries. But ‘green or organic’ can still be very toxic.

ADVERTISEMENT

We’re going have to wait some more. Power per weight and volume aren’t noted or operating voltage and the other needed data. But the baby has just been born, alive, it will be interesting to see how it grows.

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Canada Becomes Global Leader In Green Tax Credits
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Top 10 Countries With Largest Oil Reserves

Top 10 Countries With Largest Oil Reserves
Visualizing The De-dollarization Of The Global Economy

Visualizing The De-dollarization Of The Global Economy
ViPER Group Announces Breakthrough In Battery Tech

ViPER Group Announces Breakthrough In Battery Tech
Abandoned Oil Wells Offer New Source Of Lithium

Abandoned Oil Wells Offer New Source Of Lithium
Oil Prices Plunge As Bearish Sentiment Builds

Oil Prices Plunge As Bearish Sentiment Builds

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com