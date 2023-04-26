Oil Prices Slip As Banking Fears Return

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.08 -0.99 -1.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.47 -1.30 -1.61%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.67 -0.69 -0.86%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.119 -0.188 -8.15%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.581 -0.008 -0.29%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.40 +3.31 +4.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.40 +3.31 +4.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.15 -1.61 -1.97%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.30 -2.11 -2.50%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 75.47 -1.74 -2.25%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.581 -0.008 -0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 82.07 +1.92 +2.40%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.03 +1.64 +2.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.08 -1.88 -2.35%
Graph down Basra Light 512 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 80.53 -1.65 -2.01%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.15 -1.61 -1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.15 -1.61 -1.97%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.89 -1.56 -1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.30 -2.11 -2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 62.97 -1.76 -2.72%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 55.82 -1.69 -2.94%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 79.22 -1.69 -2.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 77.47 -1.69 -2.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 74.62 -1.69 -2.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 71.32 -1.69 -2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 71.32 -1.69 -2.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 72.62 -1.69 -2.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 81.57 -1.69 -2.03%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 70.92 -1.69 -2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.40 +3.31 +4.41%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.50 -1.75 -2.33%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.25 -1.74 -2.52%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 82.28 +0.88 +1.08%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 71.29 +1.47 +2.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 75.25 +1.48 +2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 75.25 +1.48 +2.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 -1.75 -2.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.90 -2.10 -3.18%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.67 +0.89 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 39 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 days Net zero nonsense
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 9 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 7 days Energy Armageddon

Breaking News:

IEA: EVs Will Account For 20% Of All Car Sales This Year

Oil Prices Plunge As Bearish Sentiment Builds

Oil Prices Plunge As Bearish Sentiment Builds

Early signals of weaker demand…

Tanker Firm Loses Insurance Protection Over Carrying Russian Crude

Tanker Firm Loses Insurance Protection Over Carrying Russian Crude

An India-based tanker company has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Slip As Banking Fears Return

By Michael Kern - Apr 26, 2023, 8:30 AM CDT

Oil prices dropped early on Wednesday after another banking sector scare and after U.S. consumer confidence fell for the third time in four months.  

As of 8:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, ahead of the EIA’s weekly inventory report, the U.S. benchmark WTI Crude was trading down by 0.47% at $76.71. The international benchmark, Brent Crude, was barely hanging onto the $80 a barrel level – Brent was down by 0.85% on the day at $80.09.

Oil continued the slide from Tuesday when prices fell by 2% to the lowest level so far this month. Prices were dragged down by renewed concerns about the U.S. banking sector after California-based lender First Republic spooked the financial markets on Tuesday, saying it had lost 40% of its deposits in the first quarter. First Republic shares plunged by 49% on Tuesday, reigniting fears of another banking sector crisis after the collapse of SVB in March. A stronger U.S. dollar also weighed on oil prices on Tuesday. Estimates provided by the American Petroleum Institute (API) of a large crude oil draw and a drop in gasoline inventories failed to offset fears about the economy. 

U.S. consumer confidence declined in April to 101.3, down from 104.0 in March, the Conference Board said on Tuesday, the third drop in consumer confidence in four months.  

“Consumers became more pessimistic about the outlook for both business conditions and labor markets. Compared to last month, fewer households expect business conditions to improve and more expect worsening of conditions in the next six months,” said Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director, Economics at The Conference Board. 

“The oil market has already seen a fair amount of weakness over the last week as falling refinery margins raised concern about demand,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey said on Wednesday. 

“With little in the way of oil-related releases this week, oil price direction is likely to continue to be dictated by external drivers,” they added.    

By Michael Kern. for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

GM Pulls The Plug On Bolt EV

Next Post

Pipeline Failure Triggers Inspection Of Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Plant

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan
South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.

South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.
Offshore Oil Workers To Stage Biggest Strike In A Generation

Offshore Oil Workers To Stage Biggest Strike In A Generation

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

 Alt text

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

 Alt text

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

 Alt text

The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com