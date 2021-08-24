Mexico's Oil Production Crashes As Fire Platform Fire Kills 5

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 66.93 +1.29 +1.97%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 70.20 +1.45 +2.11%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.915 -0.030 -0.76%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.034 +0.029 +1.46%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.159 +0.036 +1.68%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 63.05 -1.34 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 63.05 -1.34 -2.08%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 67.25 +2.54 +3.93%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 66.13 +0.05 +0.08%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 63.14 +3.50 +5.87%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.159 +0.036 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 65.74 +0.42 +0.64%
Graph up Murban 1 day 66.55 +0.50 +0.76%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 63.51 +2.47 +4.05%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 69.87 +3.64 +5.50%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 67.42 +2.26 +3.47%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 67.25 +2.54 +3.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 67.25 +2.54 +3.93%
Chart Girassol 1 day 67.12 +2.64 +4.09%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 66.13 +0.05 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 52.61 +3.44 +7.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 52.14 +3.50 +7.20%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 64.64 +3.50 +5.72%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 66.04 +3.50 +5.60%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 61.49 +3.50 +6.04%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 58.64 +3.50 +6.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 58.64 +3.50 +6.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 61.29 +3.50 +6.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 64.19 +3.50 +5.77%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 59.64 +3.50 +6.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 63.05 -1.34 -2.08%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 62.25 +3.75 +6.41%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 56.00 +3.75 +7.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 66.44 -1.09 -1.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 59.59 +3.32 +5.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 60.22 -1.37 -2.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 60.22 -1.37 -2.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 62.25 +3.75 +6.41%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 52.50 -1.50 -2.78%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 67.21 -3.14 -4.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 24 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 15 hours Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 14 hours Wasn't August 13, 2021 supposed to be "Reinstatement Day?"
  • 4 days Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 5 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days U.S. Calls On OPEC And Its Allies To Pump More Oil

Breaking News:

Mexico's Oil Production Crashes As Fire Platform Fire Kills 5

Will Big Oil Use High Oil Prices To Go Green?

Will Big Oil Use High Oil Prices To Go Green?

Big Oil has known that…

Canada Could Boost Oil Pipeline Capacity As Soon As September

Canada Could Boost Oil Pipeline Capacity As Soon As September

After years of pipeline capacity…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Mexico's Oil Production Crashes As Fire Platform Fire Kills 5

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 24, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT

A fire that broke out at a Pemex oil platform this Sunday during maintenance killed five workers and injured another six, Pemex said in a press release, adding that two people were missing.

The platform where the fire erupted is part of a gas-processing hub in the Campeche Bay. Its outage as a result of the fire has reduced Pemex's production by some 444,000 bpd. The natural gas processed at the Ku-Maloob-Zaap center is used to boost oil production from offshore fields, Reuters noted in a report citing a Pemex document. As a result of the fire, production fell from 719,000 bpd to 275,000 bpd.

Pemex, in turn, made a note of pointing out in its press release that the fire had not erupted because of insufficient investments in maintenance. The government has increased Pemex's maintenance budget, the company said, adding that the safety of its employees remained a top priority, over oil production.

"There is not a problem of lack of investment, there is not a problem of lack of resources," chief executive officer Octavio Romero told the media. "The oil industry is a risky industry. We have had accidents, which in numbers are less than in previous years."

This is the second fire at a Pemex platform for the past two months. The first one occurred in early July. The company said at the time that the fire was caused by a gas pipeline leak and a lightning storm. The location of the blaze was once again the Ku-Maloob-Zaap complex.

Pemex has been struggling to reverse a continuous decline in production, but the task has proved challenging, not least because of its financial troubles. The Mexican state-owned company is the most indebted oil producer in the world despite generous government help. Recently, Pemex was awarded the controversial operatorship of the largest new find in the country, the Zama field, but the company lacks sufficient funds to develop the field's reserves.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Strategic Oil Reserve Selloff May Suppress Fuel Prices

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions
Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot

Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot
China Starts Constructing $17-Billion Nuclear Power Plant

China Starts Constructing $17-Billion Nuclear Power Plant
Production Slumps By 40% At India’s Biggest Oil, Gas Deposit

Production Slumps By 40% At India’s Biggest Oil, Gas Deposit
Top Wind Firms Q2 Profits Hit by Lack Of….Wind

Top Wind Firms Q2 Profits Hit by Lack Of….Wind


Most Commented

Alt text

Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset

 Alt text

The EV Battery Conundrum: Commodity Rally Could Reverse Cost Curve

 Alt text

Shrinking Global Populations Poses An Existential Threat To Oil

 Alt text

U.S. Nuclear Power May Not Have A Role In Energy Transition After All
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com