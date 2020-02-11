Oil Up Despite Demand Fears

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 50.11 +0.17 +0.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 17 mins 54.01 +0.74 +1.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.794 +0.006 +0.34%
Graph up Mars US 53 mins 50.44 +0.47 +0.94%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 54.17 -0.94 -1.71%
Graph down Urals 17 hours 50.40 -1.45 -2.80%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 55.09 +0.42 +0.77%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 43.72 -1.10 -2.45%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.794 +0.006 +0.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 17 hours 53.53 -0.17 -0.32%
Graph down Murban 17 hours 55.10 -0.34 -0.61%
Graph up Iran Heavy 17 hours 46.97 +3.79 +8.78%
Graph up Basra Light 17 hours 56.79 +0.54 +0.96%
Graph up Saharan Blend 17 hours 56.38 +0.78 +1.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 17 hours 55.09 +0.42 +0.77%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 55.09 +0.42 +0.77%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 54.60 +0.40 +0.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 54.17 -0.94 -1.71%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 34.00 -0.24 -0.70%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 27.07 -0.75 -2.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 47.97 -0.75 -1.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 49.97 -0.75 -1.48%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 42.17 -0.75 -1.75%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 37.57 -0.75 -1.96%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 37.57 -0.75 -1.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 41.57 -0.75 -1.77%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 46.07 -0.75 -1.60%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 37.57 -0.75 -1.96%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 46.50 +0.50 +1.09%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 40.25 +0.50 +1.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 54.47 -1.93 -3.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 43.89 +0.37 +0.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 47.84 +0.37 +0.78%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 47.84 +0.37 +0.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 46.50 +0.50 +1.09%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 39.75 -0.75 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 57.30 -1.25 -2.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Has Trump put the USA at the service of Israel?
  • 7 minutes Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 11 minutes China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading
  • 13 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 14 minutes US Shale: Technology
  • 1 hour Can You Corner a Market by Shorting it?
  • 10 hours History’s Largest Mining Operation Is About to Begin
  • 7 hours Solar Cells at 25 Cents Apiece (5 cents per watt)
  • 2 hours Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 9 mins Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 34 mins Giuliani has the goods on Hunter.
  • 27 mins OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 9 hours Canadian Pipelines finally getting built
  • 37 mins Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 20 hours To Survive, Maduro Gives up Control of Oil
  • 5 hours “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy

Breaking News:

Huge Crude Inventory Build Erases Tuesday’s Price Gains

Alt Text

Peak Shale Could Spark An Offshore Drilling Boom

One major U.S. shale CEO…

Alt Text

Oil Traders Could Lose Big On Coronavirus Panic

Inexperienced oil traders are in…

Alt Text

This Delayed Megaproject Raises Questions About Arctic Energy

The announcement last week from…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Up Despite Demand Fears

By Tom Kool - Feb 11, 2020, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Oil Demand


(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

Chart of the Week

(Click to enlarge)

-    The U.S. became a net oil exporter in recent months, having exported 772,000 bpd on a net basis in November 2019.

-    However, most regions outside of the Gulf Coast are still large net importers.  

-    Excluding petroleum products, such as gasoline and diesel, the U.S. as a whole is still a large crude oil importer, having imported 5.8 mb/d of oil in November and only exporting 3 mb/d.  

Market Movers

-    Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO) fell nearly 10 percent, dropping to all-time lows after the company’s CFO said it would probably be cash flow negative this year.  

-    Four LNG terminals in Texas received approvals from the U.S. Department of Energy, including Exelon's (NASDAQ: EXC) proposed Annova LNG, NextDecade's (NASDAQ: NEXT) Rio Grande LNG, Texas LNG and an expansion project at Cheniere Energy's (NYSE: LNG) Corpus Christi LNG.

-    Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII) jumped 5 percent on Tuesday on news that the company was awarded a contract from BP (NYSE: BP) for an offshore project in Angola. 

Tuesday February 11, 2020

WTI fell below $50 per barrel on Monday, before bouncing back during midday trading on Tuesday. The hesitation from OPEC+ helped explain some of the decline, but the world continues to watch China for the latest on the coronavirus, where the death toll surpassed 1,000. 

OPEC recommends cuts, but nothing confirmed. OPEC’s JTC recommended 600,000 bpd in cuts and an extension of the deal through the end of 2020. Russia has hesitatedon supporting the proposal and an emergency meeting in February now looks unlikely. The reluctance or hesitation from Moscow helped push prices down on Monday, although many analysts still see a deal taking place in March.

China cuts petrochemical operations. China’s private chemical and refining giant Hengli Petrochemical slashed operations by 90 percent due to the coronavirus, according to Reuters. It also reduced oil refining by 400,000 bpd. PetroChina cut refinery runs by 320,000 bpd as well. 

Oil stored at sea. Vitol, Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) and Litasco SA are making moves to hire oil tankers in order to store oil at sea, amid a brewing global glut of supply. The flip of the futures curve into a contango situation provides financial incentives to store oil and sell at a later date. 

Related: Can OPEC+ Rescue Oil Markets Once Again?

Natural gas falls again. U.S. natural gas prices fell below $1.80/MMBtu on Monday, dragging down a broad range of gas-focused shale drillers. Gas prices are at a four-year low. Natural-gas prices took “heavy losses to start the week…as mild weather outlooks continue to pressure prices lower,” said Christin Redmond, commodity analyst at Schneider Electric. But the warm weather is a global phenomenon. Mild temperatures probably hit oil demand by about 800,000 bpd in January, according to Gary Ross, founder of PIRA Energy.

Brazil oil workers strike continues. Petrobras (NYS: PBR) could hire emergency workers as a workers strike stretches into its 10th day. 

BP to increase production at Shah Deniz. BP (NYSE: BP) said it would ramp up production at its Shah Deniz gas field in Azerbaijan. The company’s Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oil field lost production last year, and BP will work to maintain output. 

Pennsylvania shale gas permits collapse. As prices fall off a cliff, drilling activity in Pennsylvania’s shale plays plunged 74 percent in January, compared to a year earlier.EQT (NYSE: EQT), the largest gas producer in the U.S., cut activity by more than 80 percent, as did Range Resources (NYSE: RRC)

Peak shale could support offshore boom. Signs of U.S. shale reaching a peak continue to mount, and it could push more companies to shift their sights offshore

Trans Mountain costs soar. The estimated cost of the Trans Mountain Expansion pipeline soared from C$7.4 billion to $12.6 billion, due to higher labor and materials costs. 

Trudeau considers major oil sands project. The Canadian government must make a decision on whether or not to approve a major oil sands project proposed by Teck Resources (TSE: TECK.A). Reuters reports that if the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rejects the project, he would likely consider an aid package for Alberta as compensation. Alberta’s Premier Jason Kenney warned of “devastating” economic consequences for the province if Trudeau rejects the project. 

10 refiners emit dangerous levels of benzene. Ten U.S. oil refineries released cancer-causing benzene levels above federal limits last year, according to a report by the Environmental Integrity Project. Six of the refineries are in Texas.  Related: Peak Shale Could Spark An Offshore Drilling Boom

Chevron adds production in Venezuela. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) has increased production in Venezuela, and President Nicolas Maduro has flirted with loosening control over the sector in order to attract foreign investment. Maduro’s “likely goal is to make it so attractive, companies start to lobby harder in the U.S.,” Raul Gallegos, director at Control Risks, told Bloomberg.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to restart Neutral Zone. Saudi Arabia said on Monday that it was ready to restart some production at the Neutral Zone oil fields with Kuwait. The fields have a capacity of 500,000 bpd but have been idled for several years. 

Chevron pushes back on Jim Cramer. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) CEO Michael Wirth said that Big Oil is not like Big Tobacco, pushing back against recent comments from CNBC’s Jim Cramer. The industry is on the defensive as investors bolt. 

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Global Oil Demand Growth Is Evaporating

Next Post

Global Energy Emissions Are Falling Flat
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
Crashing Copper Prices Spell Trouble For Oil

Crashing Copper Prices Spell Trouble For Oil

 “Gasmaggedon” Sweeps Over Global Gas Market

“Gasmaggedon” Sweeps Over Global Gas Market

 OPEC’s Oil Production Plunges, But It May Not Be Enough

OPEC’s Oil Production Plunges, But It May Not Be Enough

 Resurrecting A World War II Fuel To Fight Flight Shaming

Resurrecting A World War II Fuel To Fight Flight Shaming



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com