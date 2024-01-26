Oil Tanker and Container Shipping Rates Hit Record Highs

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.85 -0.51 -0.66%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.16 -0.27 -0.33%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.50 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.595 +0.024 +0.93%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.254 -0.010 -0.45%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.69 +0.74 +0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.98 +0.93 +1.15%
Chart Mars US 84 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.254 -0.010 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 79.32 +0.87 +1.11%
Graph up Murban 2 days 80.72 +0.77 +0.96%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 77.85 +1.02 +1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 788 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 82.95 +0.69 +0.84%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 81.69 +0.74 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.69 +0.74 +0.91%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.44 +1.18 +1.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.98 +0.93 +1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 241 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 58.26 +2.27 +4.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 79.51 +2.27 +2.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 77.76 +2.27 +3.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 68.16 +2.32 +3.52%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 63.26 +2.27 +3.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 63.26 +2.27 +3.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 67.36 +2.27 +3.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 69.36 +2.27 +3.38%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 63.86 +2.27 +3.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.84 +2.27 +3.17%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.59 +2.27 +3.48%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 80.09 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.14 +2.27 +3.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.84 +2.27 +3.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.84 +2.27 +3.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.75 +2.25 +3.15%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 65.25 +0.75 +1.16%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.79 -0.82 -1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 2 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

China’s Record Solar Additions in 2023 Top Entire U.S. Solar Capacity

Strong Economic Data Boosts Bullish Sentiment in Oil Markets

Strong Economic Data Boosts Bullish Sentiment in Oil Markets

Oil prices climbed dramatically this…

The U.S. Finally Started to Crack Down on Crypto in 2023

The U.S. Finally Started to Crack Down on Crypto in 2023

The global push for comprehensive…

Why Lithium Prices Crashed by 80%

Why Lithium Prices Crashed by 80%

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence: lithium prices…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Tanker and Container Shipping Rates Hit Record Highs

By ZeroHedge - Jan 26, 2024, 10:00 AM CST
  • Shipping rates for clean tankers and containers have reached nearly $100,000 per day due to disruptions in the Red Sea.
  • The blockage has led to increased freight costs, particularly for oil and container shipments, impacting global trade routes.
  • This situation has resulted in inflationary pressures and concerns about the sustainability of current shipping rates and the potential impact on the global economy.
Join Our Community
Oil Tanker

One month ago, when it first became apparent that the Red Sea blockage by Iranian proxies would prove to be a prolonged affair, we warned that "Red Sea Blockage Means A New Round Of Surging Cost-Push Inflation", which got confirmation just a few days later when we showed the sudden spike in container shipping rates that used the Suez Canal as a transit choke point.

That, as we strongly suspected, was just the beginning, and according to Bloomberg, a key Clean Tanker rate tracked by the Baltic Exchange, has exploded to almost $100,000 a day on the Red Sea disruptions.

Specifically, the cost of shipping fuel on a route that mostly hauls naphtha from the Middle East to Japan surged (again) on Wednesday, with the daily charter earnings climbing 18% to $98,000/day, the highest since May 2020. Meanwhile, earnings for smaller ships sailing from the Middle East to Japan route rose 22% to $75k/day, also the highest since May 2020.

The charts of the day from the latest Goldman Oil Tracker (full report available to pro subscribers in the usual place) shows something similar, if slightly less dramatic: the first shows that oil flows through the Bab-El-Mandeb continue to deteriorate, and remain down 1.2mb/d (or 20% on a 14DMA Basis) since disruptions started on December 18th, 2023 and down 2.4mb/d (or 33%) from the pre-disruption 2023 average.

At the same time, Goldman's indices of global freight rates for clean and dirty oil tankers have risen 1$/bbl (16%) and 0.8$/bbl (25%), respectively since the disruptions began. The impact of Red Sea disruptions on volumes through the Red Sea and on freight rates is significantly larger for containers transporting goods than for oil tankers (and certainly for US and European ships than for Chinese and Russian ones).

Paradoxically, the more moderate impact on oil flows reflects the lower physical risk from a Red Sea journey - as many oil tankers are from Russia and the Middle East, both of which are on the Houthi "friendly" list - and a greater cost of delaying the delivery through a longer alternative journey.

The bottom line is that the Red Sea blockage is - despite the best wishes of cecntral bankers everywhere who can't wait to start cutting rates ahead of the record avalanche of elections this year - becoming a huge inflationary headache for global freight. Furthermore, as LoadStar reports, container spot rates from Asia to the US and Europe continued to soar this week as any solution from the toothless (both literally and metaphorically) Biden regime to the attacks on shipping by Houthi rebels looks increasingly unlikely.

Moreover, reports to The Loadstar suggest that some shippers of low-rated contract cargo are seeing their allocations slashed by up to 80% by their carriers, forcing them onto the spot market.

Xeneta’s XSI Asia-North Europe spot component jumped 25%, for an average of $4,612 per 40ft, representing a month-on-month increase of nearly 200%.

However, for shipments before the Chinese New Year, which commences on 10 February, some carriers are touting rates in excess of $10,000 per 40ft. One UK-based NVOCC director told The Loadstar he had decided only to ship his most urgent boxes before CNY, on the basis that rates should go down in the traditionally slack period following the holiday.

“The lines have plenty of ships and demand is still not that strong, so once the longer transits get baked into their schedules, I can’t see any reason why rates would stay high,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mediterranean shippers are not only facing huge delays in containers arriving from Asia, but are seeing the cost of spot freight rates leap to more than $6,500 per 40ft, from $2,300 at the end of December.

Elsewhere, transpacific spot rates from Asia to North America are “out of control”, according to a UK forwarder contact currently in Shanghai.

The lines are charging what they like at the moment, whether that is to the west or east coast, the market has been taken over by a return of the pandemic ‘fear factor’ of not getting product shipped,” said the forwarder.

Unfortunately, it's only getting worse as transpacific carriers are still in the process of raising their rates, with further FAK (freight all kinds) hikes planned for 1 and 15 February.

Drewry’s WCI Asia to US west coast spot shot up 38% this week, to an average of $3,860 per 40ft, while its east coast spot climbed 35%, to $5,644 per 40ft, respectively 88% and 64% higher than for the same week of last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vespucci Maritime’s Lars Jensen commented: “It would appear that the carriers’ ability and shippers’ de facto willingness to accept steep increases matches the behaviour we saw in the pandemic.”

The silver lining is that for now at least, the contagion has not spread to transatlantic spot rates, which were mostly flat this week, with the XSI North Europe to US east coast spot stuck at a lowly $1,432 per 40ft (but climbing ever so gradually. And indeed, according to The Loadstar’s contacts, there are “big increases in the pipeline” that will kick in next month.

“With the crazy rates the lines are getting elsewhere I can’t see that the carriers will accept the current transatlantic rates for much longer,” said a Liverpool-based forwarder contact.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Strong Economic Data Boosts Bullish Sentiment in Oil Markets

Next Post

Electricity Deficit Widens in Kazakhstan Despite Rising Production
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever

Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever
New Law Could Put Geothermal On Equal Footing With Oil And Gas

New Law Could Put Geothermal On Equal Footing With Oil And Gas
Traders Turn Bearish on U.S. Oil

Traders Turn Bearish on U.S. Oil
Exxon Looks to Tap Guyana's Gas Riches

Exxon Looks to Tap Guyana's Gas Riches
Red Sea Disruptions Force Saudi Aramco to Slash Prices

Red Sea Disruptions Force Saudi Aramco to Slash Prices

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com