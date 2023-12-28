Oil Rises on Inventory Draw

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.16 -0.95 -1.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.66 -0.99 -1.24%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.61 +0.51 +0.64%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.531 +0.094 +3.86%
Graph down Gasoline 19 mins 2.131 -0.024 -1.10%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.22 +1.63 +2.13%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.22 +1.63 +2.13%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.48 +0.37 +0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 55 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 19 mins 2.131 -0.024 -1.10%

Graph up Marine 1 day 79.17 +1.56 +2.01%
Graph up Murban 1 day 80.56 +1.81 +2.30%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.51 -0.46 -0.58%
Graph down Basra Light 758 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.43 +0.45 +0.56%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.48 +0.37 +0.46%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.48 +0.37 +0.46%
Chart Girassol 1 day 80.82 +0.41 +0.51%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 212 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 53.51 -1.46 -2.66%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 76.26 -1.46 -1.88%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 74.51 -1.46 -1.92%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 64.36 -1.46 -2.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 60.61 -1.46 -2.35%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 60.61 -1.46 -2.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 63.36 -1.46 -2.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 63.11 -1.46 -2.26%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 60.86 -1.46 -2.34%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.22 +1.63 +2.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 70.37 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 63.79 -0.33 -0.51%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 81.58 +1.88 +2.36%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.65 +1.68 +2.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.00 +1.50 +2.13%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.00 +1.50 +2.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.00 +1.63 +2.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.75 +2.00 +3.14%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.53 +2.01 +2.53%

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Oil Rises on Inventory Draw

By Irina Slav - Dec 28, 2023, 10:09 AM CST
Cushing

Crude oil prices moved higher today after the Energy Information Administration reported an estimated inventory decline of 6.9 million barrels for the week to December 22.

This compared with a sizeable build in crude oil stocks for the previous week, at 2.9 million barrels.

A day earlier, the American Petroleum Institute estimated crude oil inventories had added 1.84 million barrels in the week to December 22.

In fuels, the authority reported inventory mixed inventory changes for the week to December 22.

Gasoline stocks shed 600,000 barrels in the reporting period, with production averaging 10 million barrels, a slight increase on the week.

This compared with an inventory build of 2.7 million barrels for the previous week, when gasoline production averaged roughly 10 million barrels daily.

In middle distillates, the EIA estimated an inventory build of 800,000 barrels for the week to December 22, with production averaging 5.1 million barrels daily.

This compared with an inventory increase of 1.5 million barrels for the previous week, when distillate fuel production stood at an average 4.9 million barrels daily.

Oil prices, meanwhile, remain relatively stable amid signs the situation in the Red Sea is beginning to normalize, despite reports of a tanker attack off the coast of India with a drone that the U.S. said was fired from Iran.

"The market is likely to try the upside again... maybe in the early new year, also on expectations of a recovery in fuel demand thanks to monetary easing in the United States and higher kerosene demand during the winter in the northern hemisphere," NS Trading analyst Hiroyuki Kikukawa told Reuters.

On the other hand, the attacks on ships in the Red Sea have not stopped and are “likely to keep markets on edge,” Saxo Capital Markets analyst Redmond Wong told Bloomberg. He added that reports of inventory builds in the U.S. should balance that effect on benchmarks.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

What’s In Store for Energy Markets in 2024?
