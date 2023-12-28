Aerospace Industry Eyes Full Recovery by 2025

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.98 -2.13 -2.87%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 78.39 -1.26 -1.58%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.20 +0.10 +0.13%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.543 +0.106 +4.35%
Graph down Gasoline 35 mins 2.091 -0.064 -2.97%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 78.22 +1.63 +2.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 78.22 +1.63 +2.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.48 +0.37 +0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 8 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 55 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 35 mins 2.091 -0.064 -2.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 79.17 +1.56 +2.01%
Graph up Murban 2 days 80.56 +1.81 +2.30%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.51 -0.46 -0.58%
Graph down Basra Light 759 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 80.43 +0.45 +0.56%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 81.48 +0.37 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.48 +0.37 +0.46%
Chart Girassol 2 days 80.82 +0.41 +0.51%
Chart Opec Basket 8 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 212 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 53.51 -1.46 -2.66%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 76.26 -1.46 -1.88%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 74.51 -1.46 -1.92%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 64.36 -1.46 -2.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 60.61 -1.46 -2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 60.61 -1.46 -2.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 63.36 -1.46 -2.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 63.11 -1.46 -2.26%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 60.86 -1.46 -2.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 78.22 +1.63 +2.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 7 days 70.37 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 63.79 -0.33 -0.51%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 80.29 -1.29 -1.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 69.65 +1.68 +2.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 72.00 +1.50 +2.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 72.00 +1.50 +2.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 72.00 +1.63 +2.32%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 65.75 +2.00 +3.14%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.53 +2.01 +2.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 16 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Qatar Signs Its First-Ever Five-Year Crude Supply Deal with Shell

Brent Holds At $80 After Red Sea Attacks

Brent Holds At $80 After Red Sea Attacks

Attacks on shipping in the…

Energy Sector Sees Surge in Deal-Making as Year Ends

Energy Sector Sees Surge in Deal-Making as Year Ends

The energy sector is witnessing…

Ten Improbable Energy Ideas for 2024

Ten Improbable Energy Ideas for 2024

We have put together a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Aerospace Industry Eyes Full Recovery by 2025

By City A.M - Dec 28, 2023, 12:00 PM CST
  • The global aircraft order backlog reached a 354% year-on-year increase, with single-aisle aircraft making up the majority of the orders.
  • Airlines reported significant profits in 2023 due to increased travel demand post-COVID-19 lockdowns, leading to large-scale orders from companies like Ryanair and Turkish Airlines.
  • Despite high demand, the industry faces supply chain delays and component shortages, with a full recovery expected around 2024-2025.
Join Our Community
Airplane

A combination of soaring demand for travel and supply chain delays saw a record-breaking backlog of airplanes on order in November, according to new aviation industry figures.

The global aircraft order backlog reached nearly 15,000 last month, a 354 percent year-on-year increase and marking a fourth consecutive record high, according to the aerospace sector’s UK trade body, the ADS Group. It estimates the total value of aircraft on order to be worth around £234bn.

Some 2,657 aircraft orders have been placed so far this year. Single-aisle aircraft accounted for more than 2,000 of the total, while 586 wide-body orders have been placed year-to-date.

It comes as one of the busiest years of travel demand on record draws to a close. Airlines raked in enormous profits in 2023, as pent-up demand following years of Covid-19 lockdowns drove consumers abroad in droves.

Monster deals include a multi-billion order for 300 Boeing 737 Max jets from Ryanair in May. At the Dubai Airshow last month, Airbus signed a provisional deal with Turkish Airlines for 350 planes.

But the aviation sector, including the world’s largest aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus, has struggled to keep up with resurgent travel demand amid shortages in the delivery of components, equipment, semiconductors and labour.

Guillaume Faury, Airbus’s chief executive, warned in May the crisis would last through to 2024 and many throughout the supply chain have pushed a full recovery back to 2025. European airline executives have said continued delivery delays will likely bump up fares for consumers.

Aimie Stone, chief economist at ADS, said: “While we see record numbers of orders placed and a slight uptick in deliveries on 2022 figures, it’s clear that buoyancy in the aerospace sectors requires a continued ramp-up at all levels of the supply chain.”

“To secure the long-term advantage of our aerospace industry, worth more than £10.9bn in value add to the UK economy in 2022, it is important that challenges to our supply chain are recognized and addressed.”

By City AM

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Rises on Inventory Draw

Next Post

Subsea Power Cables: The Future of Global Energy Transport
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. States Make Bold Move to Reclassify Gold and Silver

U.S. States Make Bold Move to Reclassify Gold and Silver
The Top 5 Oil Producers of 2023

The Top 5 Oil Producers of 2023
New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia

New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia
Copper Prices Waver as Global Supply Faces New Challenges

Copper Prices Waver as Global Supply Faces New Challenges
U.S. Shatters Oil Production Records in 2023

U.S. Shatters Oil Production Records in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com