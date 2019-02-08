Oil Rig Count Rises As Oil Prices Stabilize

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 35 mins 52.72 +0.08 +0.15%
Brent Crude 20 mins 62.10 +0.47 +0.76%
Natural Gas 35 mins 2.583 +0.032 +1.25%
Mars US 18 mins 59.72 +0.78 +1.32%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.57 -0.73 -1.17%
Urals 2 days 60.16 +0.56 +0.94%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.68 -0.39 -0.64%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.68 -0.39 -0.64%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.67 -1.02 -1.60%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.10 -0.86 -1.56%
Natural Gas 35 mins 2.583 +0.032 +1.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 61.47 -0.99 -1.59%
Murban 17 hours 63.05 -0.84 -1.31%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.57 -1.36 -2.48%
Basra Light 2 days 62.90 -0.84 -1.32%
Saharan Blend 2 days 61.02 -1.47 -2.35%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.67 -1.02 -1.60%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.67 -1.02 -1.60%
Girassol 2 days 61.87 -1.45 -2.29%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.57 -0.73 -1.17%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.94 -0.28 -0.71%
Western Canadian Select 18 days 41.64 -1.37 -3.19%
Canadian Condensate 33 days 49.79 -1.37 -2.68%
Premium Synthetic 33 days 52.64 -1.37 -2.54%
Sweet Crude 18 days 50.34 -1.37 -2.65%
Peace Sour 18 days 47.19 -1.37 -2.82%
Peace Sour 18 days 47.19 -1.37 -2.82%
Light Sour Blend 18 days 49.89 -1.37 -2.67%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 days 52.14 -1.37 -2.56%
Central Alberta 18 days 47.64 -1.37 -2.80%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.68 -0.39 -0.64%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.25 -1.25 -2.48%
Giddings 2 days 43.00 -1.25 -2.82%
ANS West Coast 4 days 61.92 -0.88 -1.40%
West Texas Sour 2 days 46.59 -1.37 -2.86%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.54 -1.37 -2.64%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.54 -1.37 -2.64%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.09 -1.37 -2.72%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.00 -1.25 -2.82%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.69 -1.27 -1.99%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Crude Realities of Venezuela's Future
  • 9 minutes Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 12 minutes Mullahs Out Of Control: 'Get out of Syria,' Iran tells U.S
  • 17 minutes AOC's 'Green New Deal' Plan to Bankrupt America
  • 9 hours Good Analysis of California vs. Texas Oil & Gas Policies
  • 21 hours Gilligan's Island Economics 101 for the U.S. Shale Oil Industry (Hint: Debt is *Not* a Long Term Solution)
  • 10 hours Tension: France Recalls Italy Ambassador After Worst Verbal Onslaught 'Since The War'
  • 1 day Twitter Posts Bigger 4Q Profit, Monthly User Base Slips
  • 6 hours Canada Jobs Market Remains White Hot In January
  • 8 hours African Miners: Between Mix Of Red Carpet And Red Card
  • 16 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 20 hours Flaring Should Be Stopped.
  • 1 day Welcome To The Cold War: The US Announces Pullout From INF Treaty With Russia
  • 1 day "Renewable" Energy or Hydrocarbons Keeping People From Freezing Their Butts Off This Week in U.S.?
Alt Text

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

Bank of America Merill Lynch…

Alt Text

Iran Puts ‘Recoverable Reserves’ At 160 Billion Barrels

Iran has recoverable crude oil…

Alt Text

Oil Rises 18% In Best January On Record

After a gloomy Q4 2018,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Rig Count Rises As Oil Prices Stabilize

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 08, 2019, 12:34 PM CST
Join Our Community
oil rig

Baker Hughes reported an increase in the number of active oil and gas rigs in the United States this week.

The total number of active oil and gas drilling rigs rose by 4 rigs, according to the report, with the number of active oil rigs increasing by 7 to reach 854 and the number of gas rigs decreasing by 3 to reach 195.

The oil and gas rig count is now 74 up from this time last year, 63 of which is in oil rigs.

Oil prices were mixed earlier on Friday as signals indicated there may be no resolution to the China trade deal prior to the March 1st deadline that China and the United States set for sealing a deal. This, mixed with tightening supplies from Venezuela, Libya, and OPEC in general—particularly Saudi Arabia whose January production fell 400,000 from December levels—as well as the prospect of unfavorable economic conditions going forward, including slower oil demand growth, culminated in sending WTI lower and Brent higher.

Shortly after data release, WTI was trading down $2 per barrel week on week, while the Brent benchmark was trading essentially flat week on week.

Canada’s oil and gas rigs decreased by 3 rigs this week. Canada’s total oil and gas rig count is now 240, which is 85 fewer rigs than this time last year.

The EIA’s estimates for US production for the week ending February 1 shows an increase at an average rate of 11.9 million bpd­—a record for the US—for the fourth week in a row.

By 1:09pm EDT, WTI had dipped 0.06% (+$0.03) at $52.61 on the day. Brent crude was trading up 0.42% (+$0.26) at $61.89 per barrel.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Rival Forces Clash For Control Over Libya’s Largest Oil Field

Next Post

What Is Keeping Oil Prices Subdued?
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Oil Princes Are Fighting For Survival

OPEC’s Oil Princes Are Fighting For Survival
Is This The Point Of No Return For Maduro?

Is This The Point Of No Return For Maduro?

 Momentum Is Building For Oil

Momentum Is Building For Oil

 Canada’s Most Crucial Pipeline Comes Under Fire

Canada’s Most Crucial Pipeline Comes Under Fire

 Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com