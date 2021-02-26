Oil Rig Count Inches Higher As Prices Drop

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 61.50 -2.03 -3.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 4 hours 66.13 -0.75 -1.12%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 2.771 -0.006 -0.22%
Graph down Mars US 53 mins 60.95 -2.18 -3.45%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 65.42 +1.42 +2.22%
Graph down Gasoline 4 hours 1.877 -0.015 -0.81%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.88 +0.22 +0.34%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 65.88 +0.22 +0.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.53 +0.17 +0.26%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 62.23 +0.38 +0.61%
Chart Natural Gas 1 hour 2.771 -0.006 -0.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 65.25 +2.27 +3.60%
Graph up Murban 2 days 65.58 +2.48 +3.93%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 63.08 +0.33 +0.53%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 65.27 -1.20 -1.81%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 66.00 +0.30 +0.46%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 65.53 +0.17 +0.26%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.53 +0.17 +0.26%
Chart Girassol 2 days 66.50 +0.40 +0.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.42 +1.42 +2.22%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.20 +0.04 +0.08%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 51.93 +0.26 +0.50%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 62.53 +0.31 +0.50%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 63.93 +0.31 +0.49%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 61.03 +0.31 +0.51%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 58.03 +0.31 +0.54%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 58.03 +0.31 +0.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 60.28 +0.31 +0.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 62.03 +0.31 +0.50%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 58.18 +0.31 +0.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.88 +0.22 +0.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 58.00 -2.00 -3.33%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 51.75 -2.00 -3.72%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 66.29 +1.97 +3.06%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 55.76 -1.72 -2.99%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.71 -1.72 -2.80%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.71 -1.72 -2.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 58.00 -2.00 -3.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 69.92 +0.31 +0.45%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 hours Retired RAF pilot wins legal challenge over a wind farm
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 10 hours Speaker Pelosi, "Tear Down This Wall"
  • 5 hours Interest article about windmills and waterwheels in Europe
  • 21 hours NYT:  The Supreme Court’s order (Re:  Trump’s tax returns) set in motion a series of events that could lead to the startling possibility of a criminal trial of a former U.S. president
  • 2 hours Chance for (Saudi)Arabian peninsula having giant onshore Gas too?
  • 2 days Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 15 hours Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 24 hours Wednesday Nikki Haley reached out to Trump for meeting at Mar-a-lago. Trump said No ! You blew it Nikki . . .
  • 1 day “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 1 day Pipeline vs Train vs Ship to Transport Crude Oil.
  • 1 day NG spot prices hit triple digits for weekend delivery
  • 24 hours Scientist clone endangered Black Footed Ferret from Ferret that died 30 years ago . It's a 100% exact genomic match.

Breaking News:

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen

Bank Of America Sees $70 Oil By Summer

Bank Of America Sees $70 Oil By Summer

Bank of America raised its…

Which Banks Are The Biggest Backers Of Oil And Gas?

Which Banks Are The Biggest Backers Of Oil And Gas?

America’s largest banks continue to…

Why Oil Bulls Aren't Backing Down

Why Oil Bulls Aren't Backing Down

While there is still plenty…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Rig Count Inches Higher As Prices Drop

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 26, 2021, 12:19 PM CST
Join Our Community

Baker Hughes reported on Friday that the number of oil and gas rigs in the United States rose by 5 this week. The total number of active oil and gas rigs in the U.S. is now at 402—or 388 fewer than this time last year.

The oil rig count increased by 4 this week, and the number of gas rigs increased by 1. The number of miscellaneous rigs remained unchanged.

The EIA’s estimate for oil production in the United States for the week ending February 19 fell sharply by 1.1 million bpd to 9.7 million barrels. It is the lowest production level in the United States since August 2020.

Canada’s overall rig count decreased this week by 9. Oil and gas rigs in Canada are now at 163 active rigs and down 77 year on year. 

The Permian basin saw another increase this week in the number of rigs, by 4, bringing the total active rigs in the Permian to 208, or 203 below this time last year.

Primary Vision's Frac Spread Count rose out of the doldrums this week to 140, returning to levels seen at the beginning of this year.

WTI and Brent were both trading sharply down on Friday, after sizable gains made last week as the market senses a tightening of supply is taking shape, with oil inventories in the United States now at the five-year average.

At 1:02 p.m. EDT, WTI was trading down 2.83% on the day at $62.05—by up nearly $3 per barrel on the week. Brent was trading down 1.15% on the day, at $66.11, also up nearly $3 per barrel for the week.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China's Oil Reserves Near Limit

Next Post

Why Oil Bulls Aren't Backing Down
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Texas Cold Blast Was A Warning To Hydrogen Investors

The Texas Cold Blast Was A Warning To Hydrogen Investors
Goldman Sachs: Historic Copper Shortage Loom As Prices Rocket

Goldman Sachs: Historic Copper Shortage Loom As Prices Rocket
Bank Of America Expects Fastest Oil Price Rise In 30 Years

Bank Of America Expects Fastest Oil Price Rise In 30 Years
Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea

Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
Why Is Mexico Returning To Coal?

Why Is Mexico Returning To Coal?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com