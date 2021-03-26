Oil Rebounds On Suez Outage

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours SellBuy 60.97 +2.41 +4.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 64.57 +2.62 +4.23%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 hours SellBuy 2.557 -0.013 -0.51%
Graph up Heating Oil 3 hours SellBuy 1.810 +0.062 +3.56%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 1.967 +0.046 +2.42%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 60.77 -2.40 -3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 60.77 -2.40 -3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 63.00 +2.69 +4.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.63 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 61.07 +2.41 +4.11%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 1.967 +0.046 +2.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 62.16 -0.11 -0.18%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 62.53 -0.09 -0.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 59.80 +2.71 +4.75%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 65.38 +3.12 +5.01%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 62.31 +2.58 +4.32%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 63.00 +2.69 +4.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 63.00 +2.69 +4.46%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 63.52 +2.72 +4.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.63 +0.02 +0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 50.63 +2.57 +5.35%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 47.41 -2.82 -5.61%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 57.56 -2.62 -4.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 58.96 -2.62 -4.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 55.91 -3.27 -5.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 54.51 -2.62 -4.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 54.51 -2.62 -4.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 55.31 -2.62 -4.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 60.66 -2.62 -4.14%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 54.81 -2.62 -4.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 60.77 -2.40 -3.80%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 57.50 +2.50 +4.55%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 51.25 +2.50 +5.13%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 64.38 +3.22 +5.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 54.92 +2.41 +4.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.87 +2.41 +4.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.87 +2.41 +4.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 57.50 +2.50 +4.55%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 48.75 -2.75 -5.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 64.95 -2.62 -3.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Measuring CNG.
  • 9 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 12 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 16 hours North Face gets Powned
  • 3 hours Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 5 hours Offshore wind in the USA.
  • 2 days America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 3 days Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 4 days Nursing Home Deaths: Not Only NY Gov Cuomo culpable. Blue State Governors New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California and Minnestota forced Nursing Homes accept Covid Patients. FOLLOW THE MONEY.
  • 3 days Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques

Breaking News:

Gazprom: Nord Stream 2 Construction To Be Completed In 2021

Investors Are Betting Big On Energy Stocks In 2021

Investors Are Betting Big On Energy Stocks In 2021

After a terrible year for…

Kazakhstan Is Eager To Abandon The OPEC+ Deal

Kazakhstan Is Eager To Abandon The OPEC+ Deal

Emerging oil producer Kazakhstan wasn’t…

118,500 Oil & Gas Wells To Be Drilled Worldwide Through 2022

118,500 Oil & Gas Wells To Be Drilled Worldwide Through 2022

Rystad data shows that global…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Rebounds On Suez Outage

By Tom Kool - Mar 26, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The Suez Canal traffic jam, caused by a cargo ship that ran aground on Tuesday, has driven oil prices higher as supply fears grow.

In this week's Global Energy Alert, our trading team delves into how an inflationary environment will impact oil stocks. Sign up today to get breaking news, expert analysis, and trading tips.

Friday, March 26th, 2021

Oil has bounced around with significant volatility this week, dragged down by slow vaccinations, lockdowns, and speculative outflows, but pushed back up on Suez Canal bottlenecks. Analyst sentiment is also all over the place. 

Goldman remains bullish. In a Friday note, Goldman Sachs noted bearish fears, but struck an upbeat tone: “We continue to view the decline in prices as overshooting the shifts in oil fundamentals,” the bank said. “In particular, we expect a slower ramp-up in OPEC+ production this spring to help offset both slower EM and EU demand recovery and higher Iranian exports, with global demand still set to increase sharply through the summer.”

Bank lending to fossil fuels down 9%. Bank lending to fossil fuels declined by 9% in 2020 due to the pandemic and the ensuing downturn. The 60 largest banks lent more than $750 billion to 2,300 fossil fuel companies in 2020, down from $824 billion in 2019, according to a report by Rainforest Action Network, Reclaim Finance, Oil Change International, and other non-governmental organizations

$3 gasoline nears. Average retail gasoline prices rose to about $2.88 per gallon in the U.S. last week. Analysts say $3 is likely by summer.

Moody’s cuts ExxonMobil. Moody’s cut ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) to Aa2 from Aa1, with a stable outlook. “ExxonMobil's large increase in debt in 2020 and accompanying deterioration in financial leverage metrics following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic looks unlikely to be fully reversed in the next few years,” said Pete Speer, Moody's Senior Vice President.

World’s largest coal miner bets on solar. Coal India Ltd., the largest coal miner in the world, said that it might shift into solar panel manufacturing. “Coal as you know, we’re going to lose business in the next two, three decades. Solar will take over (from) coal slowly as a major energy provider in the coming years,” the company’s chief executive said

Equinor makes North Sea discovery. Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) made a “significant” new oil discovery near the Fram and Troll complex in the North Sea. 

Federal Reserve to scrutinize climate risk. The U.S. Federal Reserve said that its new Financial Stability Climate Committee (FSCC) will focus on the potential threats climate change can pose to the broader financial world.

Fossil fuels talking loudly about ESG. Fossil fuel companies have gone from barely talking about ESG issues, to mentioning it hundreds of times in the first quarter of 2021, according to a Bloomberg analysis. 

Glencore trader charged with manipulation. A former oil trader at mining company Glencore PLC (LON: GLEN) was charged with manipulating fuel oil prices

Clean energy bubble? Bloomberg Green explores the prospect of a financial bubble in the cleantech sector.

Dallas Fed: Shale resumes growth. The new Dallas Fed survey offered glimmers of optimism. From a reading of just 18.5 for the fourth quarter of 2020, the business activity index of the survey soared as high as 53.6 over the first quarter of this year.

Shale costs creep up. The average cost to drill a new well in U.S. shale rose to $52 per barrel according to the Dallas Fed survey, up 6% from last year. Cost inflation due to fewer service providers has contributed to higher costs.  Related: Pandemic Puts Saudi-Kuwaiti Oil Plans On Ice

Ovintiv sells shale assets for a third of original cost. Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) soldEagle Ford assets to Validus Energy for $880 million, after paying $3.1 billion for those assets in 2014.

Asian market soft, pressuring prices. Chinese refinery maintenance and renewed lockdowns in Europe put pressure on crude, forcing traders to mark down prices. “Barrels are struggling to find homes in the export market as Asia still isn’t buying and Europe is struggling as well,” said Scott Shelton, energy specialist at United ICAP.

Goldman: EVs grapple with higher costs. Rising demand for battery metals and minerals will lead to an increase in EV battery costs, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note, pointing out that this could lead to an increase in EV prices.

World’s most controversial pipeline shift to hydrogen? Moscow is silently investing in the production of hydrogen, potentially aiming to make it flow through its new NordStream 2 pipeline.

Suez bottleneck causes trade problems. Automakers have been forced to scale back production due to global supply chain problems related to semiconductors. The supply chain problems are about to get worse due to the blockage of the Suez Canal. The blockage could also delay the delivery of at least 10 LNG cargoes to Europe. At the end of the week, it appeared that global shipping began rerouting around Africa as the outage continued. 

Permian methane emission back to pre-pandemic levels. Permian methane emissions are back to pre-pandemic levels according to EDF. 

API endorses a carbon price. The most powerful oil lobby in the U.S., the American Petroleum Institute (API), came out in favor of a carbon price, although it did not endorse a particular tax or price level. The move is a substantial change of position, and the head of the group said that it came from internal pressure, particularly from the European oil majors. 

Canada’s Supreme Court upholds carbon tax. In a 6-3 decision, Canada’s Supreme Court ruled that a carbon tax is constitutional.

China boosts oil and gas spending. PetroChina is planning to spend $36.6 billion in capex this year, making it the world’s top spender, just above Saudi Aramco’s (TADAWUL: 2222) $35 billion. The top spender from the western oil majors is Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) at $20.5 billion.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Oil Rig Count Climbs Higher As Crude Prices Rise
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?

Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?
The 3 Nations Vying For Global LNG Dominance

The 3 Nations Vying For Global LNG Dominance
Signs Of Strong Oil Demand Recovery Are Emerging

Signs Of Strong Oil Demand Recovery Are Emerging
OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality

OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality
The World’s Biggest Oil Company Is About To Release Its 2020 Results

The World’s Biggest Oil Company Is About To Release Its 2020 Results



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com