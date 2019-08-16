Oil Rebounds After Economic Data Dampens Recession Fears

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.92 +0.45 +0.83%
Brent Crude 10 mins 58.72 +0.49 +0.84%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.209 -0.028 -1.25%
Mars US 20 hours 57.27 -0.26 -0.45%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.87 -0.60 -1.01%
Urals 2 days 56.15 -0.45 -0.80%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.81 -0.65 -1.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.81 -0.65 -1.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.05 -0.27 -0.46%
Mexican Basket 2 days 48.13 -0.40 -0.82%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.209 -0.028 -1.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 58.28 -1.35 -2.26%
Murban 2 days 59.85 -1.48 -2.41%
Iran Heavy 2 days 51.82 -0.45 -0.86%
Basra Light 2 days 60.65 -0.78 -1.27%
Saharan Blend 2 days 57.57 -0.50 -0.86%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.05 -0.27 -0.46%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.05 -0.27 -0.46%
Girassol 2 days 60.65 -0.23 -0.38%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.87 -0.60 -1.01%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.99 +0.42 +1.09%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 42.72 -1.31 -2.98%
Canadian Condensate 23 days 51.97 -0.76 -1.44%
Premium Synthetic 22 hours 54.87 -0.76 -1.37%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 50.62 -0.71 -1.38%
Peace Sour 22 hours 48.97 -0.96 -1.92%
Peace Sour 22 hours 48.97 -0.96 -1.92%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 49.97 -1.26 -2.46%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 55.37 -0.76 -1.35%
Central Alberta 22 hours 49.47 -1.76 -3.44%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.81 -0.65 -1.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.00 -2.75 -5.12%
Giddings 2 days 44.75 -2.75 -5.79%
ANS West Coast 3 days 60.88 -1.94 -3.09%
West Texas Sour 2 days 48.42 -2.63 -5.15%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.37 -2.63 -4.78%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.37 -2.63 -4.78%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.00 -2.75 -5.12%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.75 +2.00 +4.68%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.35 -0.76 -1.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 7 minutes Saudi and UAE pressure to get US support for Oil quotas is reportedly on..
  • 11 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 15 minutes What is your current outlook as a day trader for WTI
  • 19 mins In The Bright Of New Administration Rules: Immigrants as Economic Contributors
  • 14 hours Movie Script: Epstein Guards Suspected Of Falsifying Logs
  • 18 hours Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 1 hour Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 11 hours Continental Resource's Hamm (Trump Buddy) wants shale to cut production.Can't compete with peers. Stock will drop in half again.
  • 13 hours Significant: Boeing Delays Delivery Of Ultra-Long-Range Version Of 777X
  • 4 hours Domino Effect: Rashida Tlaib Rejects Israel's Offer For 'Humanitarian' Visit To West Bank
  • 12 mins NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 2 days Kremlin Says WTO's Existence Would Be In Doubt If the U.S., Others Left
  • 1 day I think I might be wrong about a 2020 shakeout
  • 2 days .
  • 2 days China Continued Iran Oil Imports In July In Teeth of U.S. Sanctions
  • 2 days Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission

Breaking News:

Scientists: Conventional Oil Impacts Groundwater More Than Fracking

Alt Text

A Limited Risk Play In A Shaken Market

Recession fears tanked stock markets…

Alt Text

Trump, OPEC Jawbone Oil In Opposite Directions

The Saudis and President Trump…

Alt Text

China Prepares Its “Nuclear Option” In Trade War

As the trade war continues…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Rebounds After Economic Data Dampens Recession Fears

By Tom Kool - Aug 16, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Economic Data

Investor Alert: The Global Energy Alert intelligence team has officially released its ground-breaking limited edition space investment report. Make sure you don't miss your chance to read this industry-defining research. 

Recession worries have dominated markets this week, but new data from the U.S. has helped quell the fear. 

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

Oil rebounded in early trading on Friday after data showed that retail sales in the U.S. remain strong, but fears of a global slowdown have not been fully allayed. “The rebound has a corrective look about it on thin volumes, rather than a beachhead for an impending rebound,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA, told Reuters. “Overall, U.S. data continues to be a bright spot in a dark economic universe.”

Economic recession fears. The inverted yield curve spread concerns about a looming economic recession. Crude oil was not spared the global selloff this week. Data from China and Germany this week raised more red flags. The one bright spot has been U.S. consumer spending, which picked up in July.

WTO: Trade is slowing. WTO said that trade volumes could contract in the third quarter.

Related: Trump, OPEC Jawbone Oil In Opposite Directions

EPA to end methane limits. The Trump administration is hoping to end regulation on methane emissions, something that the industry has said that it does not want. The proposal would prevent the federal government from regulating methane from oil wells and infrastructure.

Harold Hamm wants shale output cuts. Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) CEO Harold Hamm said that both OPEC+ and U.S. shale should cut production in order to balance the market. U.S. shale producers “need to row our own boat,” he said this week at an industry conference. “We need to make sure we don’t oversupply the market.”

Oil and gas bankruptcies on the rise. Through August, the number of bankruptcies in the U.S. oil and gas industry this year has nearly reached the 2018 total. The total volume of debt affected so far ($20 billion) has surpassed last year’s figure ($17 billion), according to Haynes & Boone.

North Dakota oil production hits record. Oil output in North Dakota rose to 1.42 mb/d in June, a new record high.

Saudis and Trump battle on oil prices. A Reuters analysis posits that Saudi Arabia and Donald Trump tend to both jawbone the oil market when prices get too far away from their preferred range. Just as soon as Brent neared $60 per barrel recently, rumors surfaced that Saudi Arabia was considering deeper action to rescue prices. The rumor alone sent oil prices up. But in the past few years, whenever Brent rises into the $70s, Trump has lambasted OPEC, demanding lower prices. The result is Brent trapped between $60 and $75.

Saudi Arabia ramps up oil exports to China. Saudi oil exports to China have doubled over the past year as U.S. sanctions curtail Iranian exports.

NuStar receives first shipment to Corpus Christi. NuStar Energy (NYSE: NS) received its first shipment of Permian oil for its Corpus Christi export terminal. “We continue to believe that the biggest impact from the growth in the Permian Basin on the horizon is the growth in Gulf Coast crude exports,” NuStar CEO Brad Barron said in a statement.

Ethanol prices hit 5-year low. Ethanol futures prices for September delivery fell to $1.27 per gallon, a five-year low. The U.S. EPA issued a series of waivers a week ago to 31 oil refineries, causing havoc in the market for ethanol and blending credits. “The Trump administration has totally annihilated the margins for ethanol producers,” Charlie Sernatinger, head of global grains futures with ED&F Man Capital Markets, said, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Rosneft shifts to euros. Rosneft asked buyers of a naptha cargo to use euros, the first time it has done so, according to Reuters. Related: OPEC Needs Another 1 Million Bpd Cut To Boost Oil Prices

Two Permian pipelines start up. EPIC Midstream Holdings Inc. began shipping crude on Thursday on its 400,000-bpd pipeline from the Permian to the Gulf Coast, helping to push up Midland crude prices, according to Reuters. A second pipeline, the Cactus II pipeline from Plains All American (NYSE: PAA), also began operations this week. That line has a capacity of 670,000 bpd. Midland crude trades at a slight premium to WTI, after suffering steep discounts last year because of a lack of pipelines.

EQT among world’s fastest-growing gas producers. Russia’s Gazprom, PetroChina and Pittsburgh-based EQT (NYSE: EQT) are ranked as the world’s fastest-growing natural gas companies over the last five years, according to Rystad Energy. However, EQT has announced an abrupt slowdown in its expansion plans as its finances have proved to be disappointing.

Equinor produces first oil at North Sea project. Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) said it started up production at its Mariner heavy oil field in the UK’s North Sea.

Exxon leases LNG-fueled tanker. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) signed a two-year agreement to use Singapore’s first LNG-fueled bunker tanker. Meanwhile, shipowners are increasing removing tankers from operation in order to install scrubbers ahead of the 2020 IMO regulations.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Can Oil Markets Withstand Recession Fears?
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Prepares Its “Nuclear Option” In Trade War

China Prepares Its “Nuclear Option” In Trade War
Why Gold Prices Are About To Skyrocket Even Higher

Why Gold Prices Are About To Skyrocket Even Higher

 China’s Iranian Oil Weapon

China’s Iranian Oil Weapon

 Is This The End Of Silicon Solar Cells?

Is This The End Of Silicon Solar Cells?

 Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com