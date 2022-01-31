Oil Rally Pushes U.S. Gasoline Prices Up For Fifth Week In A Row

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.68 +0.86 +0.99%
Graph up Brent Crude 14 mins 91.21 +1.18 +1.31%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.813 +0.174 +3.75%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins 2.767 -0.019 -0.67%
Graph up Gasoline 22 mins 2.551 +0.009 +0.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 90.07 +0.06 +0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 90.07 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 91.38 +1.07 +1.18%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.14 -0.06 -0.07%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 84.82 +0.21 +0.25%
Chart Gasoline 22 mins 2.551 +0.009 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 87.50 -0.20 -0.23%
Graph down Murban 4 days 89.38 -0.21 -0.23%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 84.79 +0.73 +0.87%
Graph down Basra Light 63 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 92.89 +1.56 +1.71%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 91.38 +1.07 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 91.38 +1.07 +1.18%
Chart Girassol 4 days 91.28 +0.85 +0.94%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.14 -0.06 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 73.20 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 73.97 +0.21 +0.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 85.82 +0.21 +0.25%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 87.22 +0.21 +0.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 84.42 +0.21 +0.25%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 81.42 +0.21 +0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 81.42 +0.21 +0.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 84.72 +0.21 +0.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 86.82 +0.21 +0.24%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 81.42 +0.21 +0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 90.07 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 83.25 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 77.00 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 90.25 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 80.77 +0.21 +0.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 84.72 +0.21 +0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 84.72 +0.21 +0.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 83.25 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 77.00 +0.25 +0.33%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 90.26 +0.41 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 16 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 5 hours "Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems" by Robert Rapier
  • 4 days Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 1 hour Is $100 Crude Bad For US Shale? That's what Oil CEOs Say
  • 3 days FOREX. Currencies of oil-producing countries.

Breaking News:

Nigeria Lost Half A Billion In Oil Revenue To Force Majeure In December

One Stock To Watch As Metals Prices Explode In 2022

One Stock To Watch As Metals Prices Explode In 2022

Metals had a great 2021,…

Stock Market Crash Puts The Brakes On Oil Rally

Stock Market Crash Puts The Brakes On Oil Rally

Monday’s stock market crash appeared…

Two Critical Supply Shortages That Could Eviscerate The Global Econopmy

Two Critical Supply Shortages That Could Eviscerate The Global Econopmy

The year is already off…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Rally Pushes U.S. Gasoline Prices Up For Fifth Week In A Row

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 31, 2022, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

The average gasoline price in the United States rose for a fifth consecutive week as oil prices rallied and WTI Crude hit $88 per barrel, according to the latest analysis of fuel-savings app GasBuddy.

The average national gasoline price was $3.34 per gallon as of Monday, January 31, up by 2.9 cents from a week ago, GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations showed. The national average is up 6.8 cents from a month ago and 92.8 cents per gallon higher than at this time last year. The national average price of diesel has jumped by 4.1 cents in the last week and now stands at $3.70 per gallon – a fresh multi-year high.

Per AAA data, the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.366 on January 31. This compares with $3.285 a month ago, and with $2.422 a year ago. Gasoline prices are rising as crude oil prices rally.   

“The price of oil pushed into territory unseen in over seven years as WTI crude hit $88 per barrel, which continues to drag gasoline prices higher. With continued concerns over geopolitical tensions and crude oil supply, the small yet noticeable increases are likely to continue,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“The only factor keeping gas prices from rising more substantially is that gasoline demand remains low as winter storms keep motorists closer to home. Once the weather starts to turn and warm gradually, we’ll lose the only restraint to larger price increases,” De Haan added.

Still, gasoline demand in the U.S. rebounded last week from an eight-month low in the previous week, De Haan said in GasBuddy’s estimates for the week ending Saturday, January 29. Weekly U.S. gasoline demand rose by 6.2 percent from the prior week and was 1.9 percent above the four-week rolling average, according to GasBuddy data.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Offshore Wind Boom Is Just Getting Started
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play

It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play
$90 Oil Is Only The Beginning

$90 Oil Is Only The Beginning
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Most Ever In Single Day

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Most Ever In Single Day
Higher Oil Prices Could Trigger $500 Billion In Stranded Assets

Higher Oil Prices Could Trigger $500 Billion In Stranded Assets
Has The Oil Market Flipped Into Surplus Territory?

Has The Oil Market Flipped Into Surplus Territory?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com