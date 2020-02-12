EIA Reports Hefty Oil Inventory Build

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 51.50 +1.56 +3.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 56.06 +2.05 +3.80%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.850 +0.062 +3.47%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 50.44 +0.47 +0.94%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 54.16 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down Urals 2 days 50.40 -1.45 -2.80%
Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.09 +0.42 +0.77%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 44.27 +0.55 +1.26%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.850 +0.062 +3.47%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 53.53 -0.17 -0.32%
Graph down Murban 2 days 55.10 -0.34 -0.61%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 46.97 +3.79 +8.78%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 56.79 +0.54 +0.96%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 56.38 +0.78 +1.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 55.09 +0.42 +0.77%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.09 +0.42 +0.77%
Chart Girassol 2 days 54.60 +0.40 +0.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 54.16 -0.01 -0.02%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.38 +1.14 +3.33%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 27.44 +0.37 +1.37%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 48.34 +0.37 +0.77%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 50.34 +0.37 +0.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 42.54 +0.37 +0.88%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 37.94 +0.37 +0.98%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 37.94 +0.37 +0.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 41.94 +0.37 +0.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 46.44 +0.37 +0.80%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 37.94 +0.37 +0.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 46.50 +0.50 +1.09%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 40.25 +0.50 +1.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 52.66 -1.81 -3.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 43.89 +0.37 +0.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 47.84 +0.37 +0.78%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 47.84 +0.37 +0.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 46.50 +0.50 +1.09%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 40.25 +0.50 +1.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 57.67 +0.37 +0.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 4 minutes China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading
  • 8 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 12 minutes Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 1 hour Has Trump put the USA at the service of Israel?
  • 14 hours OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 10 hours Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 10 hours Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 13 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 14 hours An inside look at the lifestyle of a Climate Change Activist
  • 15 hours Can You Corner a Market by Shorting it?
  • 2 mins “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 1 day Solar Cells at 25 Cents Apiece (5 cents per watt)
  • 2 mins Canadian Pipelines finally getting built
  • 22 hours Giuliani has the goods on Hunter.

Breaking News:

China’s Gas Demand Growth Slows Further On Coronavirus Outbreak

Alt Text

Coronavirus May Cripple Fuel Demand In All Of Asia

The Coronavirus hasn’t just led…

Alt Text

Rising Crude Inventories Fail To Halt Oil Rally

Oil prices held steady after…

Alt Text

Traders Scramble To Find Oil Buyers Amid Falling Chinese Demand

Commodity trading houses and oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EIA Reports Hefty Oil Inventory Build

By Irina Slav - Feb 12, 2020, 9:38 AM CST
Join Our Community
Oil Storage

Crude oil prices hesitated today after the Energy Information Administration reported a U.S. oil inventory build of 7.5 million barrels for the first week of February.

The report came a day after the American Petroleum Institute estimated an inventory build of 6 million barrels. Analysts had expected a build of 2.93 million barrels for the period, after the EIA reported an inventory increase of 3.4 million barrels for the prior week.

Refineries processed 16 million bpd last week, the EIA said, and produced 9.2 million bpd of gasoline and 4.8 million bpd of distillate fuel. This compares with a processing rate of 16 million bpd a week earlier, gasoline production of 9.9 million bpd, and distillate fuel production of 5 million bpd.

Gasoline inventories last week shed a modest 100,000 barrels, after a draw of the same size for the previous week.

Distillate inventories fell by 2 million barrels in the week to February 7, after a 1.5-million-barrel decline reported a week earlier.

Oil began regaining ground earlier today after reports from China suggested the coronavirus outbreak may have peaked, with new case reporting slowing down. Medical experts, however, have warned against harboring great hopes that the spread of the disease has peaked, saying the virus can yet surprise forecasters.

Even so, investor sentiment seems to be improving and this is being reflected in oil prices. At the time of writing Brent crude was trading at $56.09 a barrel, up by almost 4% from yesterday’s close before the release of EIA’s report, and West Texas Intermediate was trading at $51.62 a barrel, up by over 3 percent.

Yet before we call it a true oil price rally it would have to continue for more than a day and there are factors that could end said rally before it properly begins. Any news about a resolution of the conflict that caused the Libya production outage, for example, will pressure prices significantly and such news might come as soon as next week, after another round of talks this week in Geneva.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

OPEC Slashes Oil Demand Forecast On Coronavirus Crunch
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
Crashing Copper Prices Spell Trouble For Oil

Crashing Copper Prices Spell Trouble For Oil

 “Gasmaggedon” Sweeps Over Global Gas Market

“Gasmaggedon” Sweeps Over Global Gas Market

 OPEC’s Oil Production Plunges, But It May Not Be Enough

OPEC’s Oil Production Plunges, But It May Not Be Enough

 Resurrecting A World War II Fuel To Fight Flight Shaming

Resurrecting A World War II Fuel To Fight Flight Shaming



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com