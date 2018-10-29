Oil Production On Federal Lands To Hit New Record

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 66.63 -0.96 -1.42%
Brent Crude 10 mins 76.93 -0.73 -0.94%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.195 -0.030 -0.93%
Mars US 3 days 72.09 +0.56 +0.78%
Opec Basket 4 days 75.71 +0.67 +0.89%
Urals 4 days 73.66 +0.64 +0.88%
Louisiana Light 4 days 75.08 +0.08 +0.11%
Louisiana Light 4 days 75.08 +0.08 +0.11%
Bonny Light 4 days 76.99 +0.08 +0.10%
Mexican Basket 4 days 71.91 +0.51 +0.71%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.195 -0.030 -0.93%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 15 hours 76.03 +1.55 +2.08%
Murban 15 hours 79.01 +1.46 +1.88%
Iran Heavy 4 days 72.97 +0.55 +0.76%
Basra Light 4 days 76.66 +0.78 +1.03%
Saharan Blend 4 days 76.73 +0.98 +1.29%
Bonny Light 4 days 76.99 +0.08 +0.10%
Bonny Light 4 days 76.99 +0.08 +0.10%
Girassol 4 days 76.82 +0.16 +0.21%
Opec Basket 4 days 75.71 +0.67 +0.89%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 28.17 -0.56 -1.95%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 18.94 +3.86 +25.60%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 76.59 +0.26 +0.34%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 67.69 +0.26 +0.39%
Sweet Crude 4 days 27.34 -0.34 -1.23%
Peace Sour 4 days 24.59 +0.26 +1.07%
Peace Sour 4 days 24.59 +0.26 +1.07%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 51.09 +0.26 +0.51%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 33.69 +0.26 +0.78%
Central Alberta 4 days 26.59 +0.26 +0.99%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 75.08 +0.08 +0.11%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Giddings 4 days 57.75 +0.50 +0.87%
ANS West Coast 4 days 76.68 -0.01 -0.01%
West Texas Sour 4 days 61.54 +0.26 +0.42%
Eagle Ford 4 days 65.49 +0.26 +0.40%
Eagle Ford 4 days 65.49 +0.26 +0.40%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 64.04 +0.26 +0.41%
Kansas Common 4 days 57.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Buena Vista 4 days 77.35 +0.26 +0.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 12 minutes The End of Merkel Era: The Expected Defeat In Elections
  • 15 minutes Iranian Sanctions - What Are The Facts?
  • 49 mins Elon Musk Goes Full Conspiracy Theorist, Blames Big Oil for Tesla's Negative Media Coverage
  • 1 day Why I Think Natural Gas is the Logical Future of Energy
  • 11 hours New York Goes Full Potato in Lawsuit Against ExxonMobil
  • 2 hours Trump’s Sanctions on Iran Tested By Oil-Thirsty China, India
  • 2 hours UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming
  • 2 days Despite pressure about Khashoggi's Murder: Saudi Arabia Reassures On Oil Supply, Says Will Meet Demand
  • 1 day How Long Until We Have Working Nuclear Fusion Reactor?
  • 2 days Can “Renewables” Dent the World’s need for Electricity?
  • 17 mins Putin Warns Europe of "Counterstrike" Risk If U.S. Deploys Missiles
  • 2 days Tesla Turns in Profit
  • 2 days Biomass for powergeneration
  • 22 hours Compressed Air as a Method of Storing Wind, Solar Energy
  • 3 days RENEWABLE ENERGY

Breaking News:

Iran Sells First 280,000 Barrels Of Crude On Exchange

Alt Text

Is This The Future Of Battery Tech?

A group of scientists have…

Alt Text

The Great Biofuel Swindle

Biofuel has often been touted…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Struggle To Regain Footing

Fears of a supply glut…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Production On Federal Lands To Hit New Record

By Irina Slav - Oct 29, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community
oil Wyoming

Crude oil production from onshore federal lands reached a record high over the first seven months of this year, New York Times’ Eric Lipton said in a tweet responding to a claim that oil production in Wyoming had peaked three years ago.

Lipton quoted data from the Department of the Interior, which has not been made public yet, as part of an investigation he and climate reporter Hiroko Tabuchi recently published about a second shale oil boom.

The investigation cites calculations based in Interior Department data made by Taxpayers for Common Sense, which suggests over 12.8 million acres of federal land were offered for leasing to oil and gas companies in FY 2018, which ended last month. This, Lipton and Tabuchi note, is three times more than the average acreage offered for leasing during the second Obama administration.

Take-up has also been higher: leases in the same 12 months were the highest since 2012, the peak of the first shale revolution, as the Trump administration pursues its energy dominance agenda.

The figures from the first seven months of this year follow another record set last year. Reuters reported in June that crude oil production from federal lands and waters rose 7 percent in 2017 to the highest since at least 2007 if not longer. The average daily stood at 2.22 million barrels, compared with 2.07 million barrels daily a year earlier. Related: The Lucky Few In Canada’s Oil Patch

Washington has been doing its best to stimulate a second shale boom by rolling back Obama-era regulations that restricted drilling on federal lands. This has naturally sparked a lot of opposition, so part of the changes introduced by the Trump administration have targeted opponents to the oil and gas industry by reducing the opportunities that drilling opponents have to put the brakes on oil and gas exploration.

Earlier this year, the Interior Department approved a policy featuring provisions such as a 60-day deadline for processing proposed lease sales and cutting the protest periods to 10 days. Also, the department repealed a provision approved by the previous administration that gave other users of federal land such as hunters and anglers the power to object to a lease sale.

In addition, the public participation in some lease sale reviews was redirected to lower-level government officials, and environmental reviews of lease sales were reduced to six months with BLM officials no longer required to visit the site of the lease while they conduct the review.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Is A Diesel Crunch Coming?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Is Canadian Crude Selling For $20?

Why Is Canadian Crude Selling For $20?
What’s Behind The Latest Oil Price Plunge?

What’s Behind The Latest Oil Price Plunge?

 Why Oil Prices Could Still Go Lower

Why Oil Prices Could Still Go Lower

 Oil Prices In Free Fall As Iran Fears Fade

Oil Prices In Free Fall As Iran Fears Fade

 Is A Diesel Crunch Coming?

Is A Diesel Crunch Coming?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com