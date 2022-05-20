Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 113.2 +1.02 +0.91%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 112.9 +0.87 +0.78%
Graph down Natural Gas 45 mins 8.083 -0.225 -2.71%
Graph down Heating Oil 47 mins 3.739 -0.053 -1.40%
Graph up Gasoline 45 mins 3.837 +0.005 +0.14%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 113.8 +2.64 +2.37%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 113.8 +2.64 +2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.1 +0.52 +0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 112.0 -2.90 -2.52%
Chart Mars US 37 mins 108.0 +0.42 +0.39%
Chart Gasoline 45 mins 3.837 +0.005 +0.14%

Graph down Marine 2 days 105.3 -4.13 -3.78%
Graph down Murban 2 days 108.0 -4.12 -3.68%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 106.1 +0.04 +0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 172 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 113.3 +0.15 +0.13%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 114.1 +0.52 +0.46%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.1 +0.52 +0.46%
Chart Girassol 2 days 110.6 +0.20 +0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 112.0 -2.90 -2.52%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 91.49 +2.18 +2.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 95.79 +2.85 +3.07%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 112.0 +2.85 +2.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 110.3 +2.85 +2.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 108.2 +2.85 +2.71%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 105.3 +2.85 +2.78%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 105.3 +2.85 +2.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 107.4 +2.85 +2.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 111.0 +2.85 +2.64%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 105.6 +2.85 +2.77%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 113.8 +2.64 +2.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 103.5 +1.00 +0.98%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 113.7 -4.05 -3.44%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 107.2 +1.02 +0.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 111.1 +1.02 +0.93%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 111.1 +1.02 +0.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 102.5 +2.75 +2.76%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 112.6 -5.11 -4.34%

All Charts
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches

EU Faces Same Hurdles Over Tariff On Russian Oil As With Embargo

EU Faces Same Hurdles Over Tariff On Russian Oil As With Embargo

The European Union is unlikely…

Saudi Aramco Plans To Take Its Trading Arm Public

Saudi Aramco Plans To Take Its Trading Arm Public

Saudi Aramco, taking advantage of…

Russian Oil Production Falls Almost 9% In April Amid Ukraine War

Russian Oil Production Falls Almost 9% In April Amid Ukraine War

Russia’s crude oil production plunged…

Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude

By Tom Kool - May 20, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
China added some downward pressure to oil prices this week when it clearly signaled its intent to buy more discounted Russian oil. Between China and India, Russia is racing to pivot towards Asia as the EU attempts to ditch its oil.

Oilprice Alert: This week's Global Energy Alert highlights two ways to play a turbulent stock market, securing high yields in uncertain times. Also, if you join Global Energy Alert today you will receive our 20-page research report ''5 Ways To Play The 2022 Oil Boom"

Friday, May 20th, 2022 

Up until now, it has been India whose purchases of heavily discounted Russian crude kept the markets guessing whether Moscow could pull off a comprehensive pivot to Asia. Yet this week, it was China making headlines, with Beijing launching direct government-to-government talks on buying discounted crude to ‘replenish strategic stocks’. This, despite the prospect of an impending Chinese reopening, added some downward pressure to oil prices as ICE Brent trended around $112 per barrel by Friday. 

EU Launches $220 Billion Drive to Ditch Russian Fossil Fuels. The European Commission unveiled its 220 billion plan to end its reliance on Russian fossil fuels by 2027, consisting of $120 billion for new renewable projects, $30 billion for power grids, and $59 billion for energy savings and heat pumps. 

US to Ease Sanctions on Venezuela. The Biden Administration plans to allowEuropean companies still operating in Venezuela to divert more oil to the continent, while US oil major Chevron (NYSE:CVX) will be allowed to negotiate a resumption of activities in the Latin American country. 

Moscow Says Tariffs to Trigger Higher Prices. Russia’s top authorities claimed that the US proposal to slap tariffs on Russian oil will result in buyers having to pay more as the cost of the tariff would be priced into the final price. 

UN Calls for Global End to Fuel Subsidies. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged all governments to end fossil fuel subsidies, which have climbed to $500 billion globally, seeking to ramp up pressure on polluters ahead of the COP27 climate conference in Egypt in November. 

ADNOC Announces Largest Discoveries of the Year. The UAE national oil company ADNOC announced three oil discoveries totaling 650 million barrels, with the largest expanding the reserve tally of the onshore Bu Hasa field by 500 million barrels, meaning there might be even more Murban exports in the years to come. 

China Plans to Mop Up Russian Crude for Strategic Stocks. According to a Bloomberg report, the Chinese government is in direct talks with Russian authorities to start buying additional supplies of crude that would be used to replenish China’s strategic inventories. 

Occidental Moves into Offshore Colombia Blocks. Colombia’s state-controlled oil firm Ecopetrol (NYSE:ECO) announced it is teaming up with US oil major Occidental (NYSE:OXY) to develop four deepwater blocks in offshore Colombia, with the latter serving as the blocks’ operator. 

Shell’s Offshore Brazil Wildcats Fails to Impress. Three exploration wells drilled by UK oil major Shell (LON:SHEL) in three offshore blocks in Brazil, costing it more than $1 billion, all turned out to be dry, another setback for the country after Exxon’s failed $1.6 billion drilling drive.

ADNOC to Build New Giant LNG Facility. The UAE national oil company ADNOC announced it would build a new LNG facility at Fujairah with a capacity of 9.6 million tons per year, more than doubling the country’s current 5.8 mtpa capacity once the planned liquefaction plant comes onstream in 2027. 

Iron Ore Soars on China Mortgage Rate Cut. With China unexpectedly lowering the 5-year loan prime rate by 15 basis points to 4.45%, iron ore futures in China rosemarkedly amidst hopes for a quicker-than-expected revival in construction activity, with the June contract rising by 6% today to $127/mt. 

ExxonMobil Sells Barnett Shale Assets for $750 Million. In a widely anticipated move, US oil major ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) sold its Barnett shale gas assets to Thai-owned producer BKV Corp for $750 million, well above last year’s assessment of $500 million thanks to a higher natural gas price environment. 

Iraq Seeks Legal Move to Bring Kurdistan Under Control. The Iraqi oil ministry has reportedly appointed law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen and Hamilton to approach oil and gas firms active in Iraqi Kurdistan to renegotiate their contracts and bring them in line with applicable Iraqi law, bypassing the KRG. 

Half of Russia’s Gas Buyers Open New Bank Accounts. Russia’s deputy prime minister stated that half of Gazprom’s (MCX:GAZP) European gas buyers have opened accounts at Gazprombank in foreign currency and in roubles, potentially hinting at a new modus operandi in the EU-Russia standoff.  

Vitol Can Stay in Mexico After Naming Bribe-Takers. Global trading house Vitol can continue operating in Mexico, according to the country’s president AMLO, having named officials that allegedly received bribes over the 2015-2020 period and probably also paying the $30 million in damages. 

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com 

Will Crude Hit $120 Again?
