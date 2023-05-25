Oil Prices Stuck Between Debt Ceiling Uncertainty And More OPEC+ Cuts

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.48 -0.86 -1.16%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.58 -0.78 -1.00%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 77.07 -0.88 -1.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 14 mins 2.372 -0.026 -1.08%
Graph down Gasoline 18 mins 2.686 -0.035 -1.29%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.72 +0.96 +1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.72 +0.96 +1.30%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.34 +1.00 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.96 +0.72 +0.96%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 72.84 +1.43 +2.00%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.686 -0.035 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 75.87 +1.51 +2.03%
Graph up Murban 1 day 77.39 +1.56 +2.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 76.48 +0.93 +1.23%
Graph down Basra Light 541 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 78.07 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 77.34 +1.00 +1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.34 +1.00 +1.31%
Chart Girassol 1 day 79.35 +0.93 +1.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.96 +0.72 +0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.88 +1.00 +1.70%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 53.09 +1.43 +2.77%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 76.49 +1.43 +1.91%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 74.74 +1.43 +1.95%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 71.89 +1.43 +2.03%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 68.59 +1.43 +2.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 68.59 +1.43 +2.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 69.89 +1.43 +2.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 78.84 +1.43 +1.85%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 68.19 +1.43 +2.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.72 +0.96 +1.30%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.25 +1.00 +1.61%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 75.60 +0.46 +0.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 65.44 +0.92 +1.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.39 +0.92 +1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.39 +0.92 +1.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.25 +1.00 +1.61%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 26 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Investment in renewables tanking

Breaking News:

Exxon And Partners Made $5.8 Billion In Guyana In 2022

Can Prosperity Growth Go Together With Net-Zero Goals?

Can Prosperity Growth Go Together With Net-Zero Goals?

If the world is looking…

Returns vs Emissions: The Big Oil Shareholder Fight

Returns vs Emissions: The Big Oil Shareholder Fight

A minority of shareholders with…

The Problem With Converting CO2 Back Into Fuel

The Problem With Converting CO2 Back Into Fuel

CO2 can be electrochemically converted…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Stuck Between Debt Ceiling Uncertainty And More OPEC+ Cuts

By Irina Slav - May 25, 2023, 2:57 AM CDT
  • Oil prices were down slightly on Thursday morning, with WTI trading at $73.83 while Brent is trading at $77.94.
  • While fears of a potential U.S. debt default are weighing on prices, the prospect of a further OPEC+ cut in early June is providing some upward pressure.
  • Both the debt ceiling saga and the OPEC+ meeting are due to come to a head in early June, leaving oil markets in wait-and-see mode this week.
Join Our Community
oil prices

Crude oil prices began to trade on Thursday with little change from Wednesday’s close as opposing forces kept them stable.

On the one hand, fear of a U.S. debt default is driving bearish sentiment and the respective trade behavior, which is pressuring prices.

On the other hand, the Saudi Energy Minister suggested earlier this week OPEC+ might cut more output unless short sellers behave, and that lent oil some upward pressure.

"Speculators, like in any market they are there to stay, I keep advising them that they will be ouching, they did ouch in April, I don't have to show my cards I'm not a poker player... but I would just tell them watch out," Abdulaziz bin Salman said, as quoted by Reuters.

Reuters again noted in a separate report that OPEC+ would now more or less have to announce another production cut at its next meeting, lest it’s seen as making empty threats.

In addition to these, the Energy Information Administration reported a massive estimated drawdown in U.S. crude oil inventories plus higher gasoline production and a draw in gasoline inventories, suggesting healthy demand.

As a result of all this, Brent crude was trading below $78 per barrel at the time of writing, down slightly from Wednesday’s close, and West Texas Intermediate was trading at just under $74 per barrel, also recording a slight decline from Wednesday’s closing price.

"A cautious lid on the risk environment brought by the U.S. debt ceiling uncertainty has also put oil prices on some wait-and-see in the Asia session," IG analyst Yeap Jun Rong told Reuters.

“The outlook for the oil market appears poor for now: macroeconomic drivers like the US debt-deal negotiations and tighter US monetary policy are weighing,” Sean Lim, an oil and gas analyst with Malaysian RHB Investment Bank, told Bloomberg.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is Lithium Set For Another Bull Run?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Production Is Set For A Rapid Decline

U.S. Shale Production Is Set For A Rapid Decline
Oil Price Bearishness Hits Pandemic Levels

Oil Price Bearishness Hits Pandemic Levels
Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default

Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default
Are We Nearing An Inflection Point For Oil?

Are We Nearing An Inflection Point For Oil?
Small Oil Moves In Where Big Oil Moves Out

Small Oil Moves In Where Big Oil Moves Out

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com