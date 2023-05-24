Is Lithium Set For Another Bull Run?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.14 -0.20 -0.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 55 mins 78.36 +1.52 +1.98%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.95 +1.48 +1.94%
Graph up Natural Gas 13 mins 2.420 +0.022 +0.92%
Graph down Gasoline 16 mins 2.706 -0.015 -0.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.72 +0.96 +1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.72 +0.96 +1.30%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 76.34 +1.12 +1.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.96 +0.72 +0.96%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 72.84 +1.43 +2.00%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.706 -0.015 -0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 74.36 +0.82 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 2 days 75.83 +0.71 +0.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 75.55 +2.30 +3.14%
Graph down Basra Light 541 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 76.91 +1.20 +1.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 76.34 +1.12 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 76.34 +1.12 +1.49%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.42 +1.32 +1.71%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.96 +0.72 +0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.88 +1.10 +1.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 51.66 +0.86 +1.69%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 75.06 +0.86 +1.16%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 73.31 +0.86 +1.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 70.46 +0.86 +1.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 67.16 +0.86 +1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 67.16 +0.86 +1.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 68.46 +0.86 +1.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 77.41 +0.86 +1.12%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 66.76 +0.86 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.72 +0.96 +1.30%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.25 +1.00 +1.61%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 75.60 +0.46 +0.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 65.44 +0.92 +1.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.39 +0.92 +1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.39 +0.92 +1.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.25 +1.00 +1.61%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 58 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Investment in renewables tanking
  • 10 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

UK Expected To Win Battle With Spain For Jaguar-LandRover EV Gigafactory

Suriname’s Much-Needed Oil Boom May Soon Be Back On Course

Suriname’s Much-Needed Oil Boom May Soon Be Back On Course

Suriname’s long-awaited oil boom could…

Traders Grow Even More Bearish On Oil

Traders Grow Even More Bearish On Oil

Despite expectations of a tightening…

Oil Prices Sink As Fears Of A U.S. Default Continue To Weigh On Markets

Oil Prices Sink As Fears Of A U.S. Default Continue To Weigh On Markets

Oil prices started the week…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is Lithium Set For Another Bull Run?

By Ag Metal Miner - May 24, 2023, 6:00 PM CDT
  • When sales of new EVs slowed in China late last year, lithium prices tumbled.
  • Lithium prices have started to recover, and MetalMiner’s reporting service indicates that spot prices are up over 10% from last month in China.
  • A resumption of the lithium bull market remains in the cards.
Join Our Community
Lithium China

By Stuart Burns via AGMetalminer.com

A recent Reuters post detailed how a super-charged two-year rally, which saw Chinese spot lithium carbonate prices rise by tenfold, went into brutal reverse over the first part of this year. Indeed, the lithium spot price slumped by 70% between November and its low point in April.

The move leaves many analysts asking: what does the future hold for lithium prices? A large part of lithium’s surge was the rapid rise in demand from the EV market confronting a tight supply market. This was both perceived to be inevitable and was also encouraged by legislation.

However, the market tightness did not stem from the fact that the metal is rare. Instead, it was because commercial exploration of reserves takes time. Moreover, it often occurs in parts of the world without the ready infrastructure to quickly ramp up production. 

But when sales of new EVs slowed in China late last year, and early this year, the Lithium market took a tumble. Moreover, reports of an overstocked supply chain added to the overwhelming sense that the bubble had burst.

Related: Clean Energy Megaprojects Face Iron Law

Lithium Prices Have Bullish Potential

But in truth, the market fundamentals remain robust. Worldwide, new legislation continues to push for the adoption of EVs and the rollout of charging infrastructure. Though the market is not quite fast enough for this writer to make the switch, the direction of travel is quite clear. It’s just the time frame that remains open to debate. Furthermore, it’s that time frame that will determine lithium’s recovery.

lithium prices

At the time of this writing, prices have already started to recover. Indeed, MetalMiner’s reporting service indicates that spot prices are up over 10% from last month in China. Moreover, prices rose again in May despite new supply expected to come on stream in the year ahead.

Demand is undoubtedly getting a boost from a robust Chinese EV production recovery and reports that supply chain destocking is coming to an end. Meanwhile, producers outside of China are more protected from the spot market, with longer-term agreements insulating them from the various peaks and troughs. Also, producers continue to see significantly higher contract prices this year than a year ago. 

While the CME’s Lithium contract got off to a slow start, it is now gaining traction. Moreover, it should eventually achieve sufficient liquidity to provide a hedging opportunity. This will reduce the producers, consumers, and the growing trading market in Lithium products from the wilder extremes of the Chinese spot price.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the meantime, stories of the Lithium prices demise have been greatly exaggerated. Sure, the spot and in-time contract prices will see some volatility this year. However, a resumption of the bull market remains in the cards.

By AGMetalminer.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Alaska: An Unlikely But Eager Transition Candidate
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Production Is Set For A Rapid Decline

U.S. Shale Production Is Set For A Rapid Decline
Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default

Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default
Oil Price Bearishness Hits Pandemic Levels

Oil Price Bearishness Hits Pandemic Levels
Small Oil Moves In Where Big Oil Moves Out

Small Oil Moves In Where Big Oil Moves Out
Are We Nearing An Inflection Point For Oil?

Are We Nearing An Inflection Point For Oil?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com