WTI Crude 10 mins 88.20 -0.17 -0.19%
Brent Crude 10 mins 94.41 -0.24 -0.25%
Murban Crude 15 mins 93.18 -1.16 -1.23%
Natural Gas 10 mins 5.950 +0.236 +4.13%
Gasoline 10 mins 2.600 +0.006 +0.22%
Louisiana Light 5 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Louisiana Light 5 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Bonny Light 1 day 95.85 +1.96 +2.09%
Opec Basket 6 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%
Mars US 12 hours 83.27 +1.74 +2.13%
Gasoline 10 mins 2.600 +0.006 +0.22%

Marine 1 day 90.51 +0.56 +0.62%
Murban 1 day 94.31 +1.34 +1.44%
Iran Heavy 1 day 90.20 +1.91 +2.16%
Basra Light 337 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Saharan Blend 1 day 96.86 +1.95 +2.05%
Bonny Light 1 day 95.85 +1.96 +2.09%
Bonny Light 1 day 95.85 +1.96 +2.09%
Girassol 1 day 96.31 +1.77 +1.87%
Opec Basket 6 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.48 +1.04 +1.81%
Western Canadian Select 4 hours 67.12 +1.84 +2.82%
Canadian Condensate 4 hours 90.52 +1.84 +2.07%
Premium Synthetic 4 hours 88.77 +1.84 +2.12%
Sweet Crude 4 hours 85.92 +1.84 +2.19%
Peace Sour 4 hours 82.62 +1.84 +2.28%
Peace Sour 4 hours 82.62 +1.84 +2.28%
Light Sour Blend 4 hours 83.92 +1.84 +2.24%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 92.87 +1.84 +2.02%
Central Alberta 4 hours 82.22 +1.84 +2.29%

Louisiana Light 5 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 83.00 -1.25 -1.48%
Giddings 5 days 76.75 -1.25 -1.60%
ANS West Coast 5 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
West Texas Sour 5 days 81.75 -1.18 -1.42%
Eagle Ford 5 days 83.20 -1.18 -1.40%
Eagle Ford 5 days 83.20 -1.18 -1.40%
Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 83.00 -1.25 -1.48%
Kansas Common 15 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Buena Vista 5 days 97.09 -1.37 -1.39%

Oil Prices Rise As Bullish Sentiment Builds

By Irina Slav - Nov 02, 2022, 2:45 AM CDT
  • Oil prices were up early on Wednesday morning on renewed rumors that China is preparing to loosen its Covid restrictions.
  • The American Petroleum Institute had already added to bullish sentiment on Tuesday afternoon when it reported another decline in oil inventories.
  • An increasing number of analysts see oil prices rising back above $100, with multiple bullish catalysts looming in the next couple of months.
Crude oil began trade today with a gain on the back of expectations that China may begin to ease its Covid restrictions and on data from the American Petroleum Institute pointing to another decline in U.S. crude oil inventories.

China’s Covid lockdowns have been one of the big headwinds for oil prices, keeping a lid on any rally since the summer as one of the world’s biggest consumers continues with its zero-Covid policy.

Yet stock price movement data this week reflects growing hopes that Beijing will soon begin to relax restrictions, which would have a strong positive effect on oil demand and, therefore, prices.

Meanwhile, the API estimated that crude oil inventories in the United States had shed 6.53 million barrels last week, with gasoline stocks also declining, by 2.64 million barrels, while distillate stocks added a modest 865,000 barrels, according to the industry group.

Government data on crude oil and fuel inventories is due out later today.

On Tuesday, crude oil benchmarks Brent and WTI both gained about 2 percent thanks to the news from China but also to a weaker U.S. dollar, after their first monthly gain since May, as October proved cumulatively positive.

Analysts quoted by Reuters in a recent report have pointed to even higher prices, too, citing the OPEC+ production cuts, record U.S. exports, and the possibility that the Biden administration will stop releasing crude from the strategic petroleum reserve.

Meanwhile, OPEC reported steady production rates through October despite an agreement to cut output by a modest 100,000 bpd, which was more symbolic than actual with so many members of the cartel already falling short of their quotas.

Russia’s October output, however, was significantly lower than a year ago, at 9.9 million bpd. This compares to an OPEC+ quota of 11 million bpd.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 
