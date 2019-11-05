OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 30 mins 57.23 +0.69 +1.22%
Brent Crude 20 mins 62.96 +0.83 +1.34%
Natural Gas 30 mins 2.862 +0.041 +1.45%
Mars US 28 mins 57.58 +0.59 +1.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.00 +1.81 +3.01%
Urals 17 hours 61.60 +3.35 +5.75%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.48 +1.99 +3.35%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.54 +2.18 +3.61%
Mexican Basket 2 days 52.51 +0.07 +0.13%
Marine 2 days 60.75 +2.11 +3.60%
Murban 2 days 62.57 +2.09 +3.46%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.93 +2.11 +4.07%
Basra Light 2 days 65.85 +0.57 +0.87%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.52 +2.20 +3.59%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.54 +2.18 +3.61%
Girassol 2 days 63.93 +2.33 +3.78%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.00 +1.81 +3.01%
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.65 +1.32 +3.63%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 34.29 +0.04 +0.12%
Canadian Condensate 77 days 50.54 +0.34 +0.68%
Premium Synthetic 67 days 56.94 +0.34 +0.60%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 48.59 +0.64 +1.33%
Peace Sour 23 hours 46.04 +0.34 +0.74%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 49.29 +0.09 +0.18%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 53.29 +0.59 +1.12%
Central Alberta 23 hours 48.29 +0.34 +0.71%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.48 +1.99 +3.35%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 53.75 +0.75 +1.42%
Giddings 17 hours 47.50 +0.75 +1.60%
ANS West Coast 54 days 64.97 +2.06 +3.27%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 51.18 +0.69 +1.37%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 55.13 +0.69 +1.27%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 53.75 +0.75 +1.42%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.75 +0.25 +0.54%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.12 +0.34 +0.52%
Oil Prices Unmoved By Surprise Crude Build

Saudi Aramco's Trillion Dollar Mystery

Saudi Aramco has officially announced…

Is It Time To Worry About Peak Oil Demand?

Oil demand could come at…

Oil Bulls Are Back As Crude Prices Inch Towards $60

It seems that bullish sentiment…

Oil Prices Rally On OPEC And Trade War Optimism

By Irina Slav - Nov 05, 2019, 10:30 AM CST
Prices Rally

Comments from Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh yesterday pushed oil prices higher as he suggested that OPEC might agree to deeper production cuts, but the rally did not last, with prices sagging early morning as bearish sentiment hit back.

But by late morning, prices were once again ticking upward on hopes that the US-China trade deal is progressing and with traders largely expect that the API will report later this afternoon a draw in refined oil products.

Both Brent and WTI were up at the time of writing.

The way prices have been moving during the last few days, chances are we will continue to see a continuation of their erratic behavior, although within a moderate range as expectations of a trade deal clash with oversupply worries and OPEC’s 2019 edition of the World Oil Outlook, which served to worry traders in the early morning hours which brought more bad news for oil bulls and push prices lower: according to the cartel, oil demand growth is slowing down and this trend will continue both over the medium and long term.

Oil production data from Russia showed the country continued to exceed its production cap in October, pumping 11.23 million barrels of crude daily, further weighing on prices. Related: IEA: An Oil Glut Is Looming

But prices wouldn’t stay down, buoyed by positive—but nonspecific—developments in the trade war between China and the United States. Those developments include an agreement in principle to the first phase of an “accord to end the dispute that has penalized hundreds of billions of dollars of trade between the two countries", according to the Wall Street Journal.  

By 10:00am Central Time, WTI was trading up $0.80 (+1.47%) at $57.34. The Brent benchmark was trading up even more, by $0.93 (+1.50%) at $63.06.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Is OPEC Losing Its Influence?

Next Post

Nobel Prize Winner Suggests Blasting Nuclear Waste With Lasers
