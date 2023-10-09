Oil Prices Rally After Hamas Attack Alters Geopolitical Risk Premium

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.40 +3.61 +4.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 88.05 +3.47 +4.10%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.05 +2.93 +3.40%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.392 +0.054 +1.62%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.249 +0.056 +2.57%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.65 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 87.30 -1.21 -1.37%
Chart Mars US 3 days 81.29 +0.68 +0.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.249 +0.056 +2.57%

Graph down Marine 3 days 84.01 -1.54 -1.80%
Graph down Murban 3 days 86.14 -1.69 -1.92%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 83.80 -0.23 -0.27%
Graph down Basra Light 678 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 88.44 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 87.65 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.65 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Girassol 3 days 88.68 -0.32 -0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 87.30 -1.21 -1.37%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 131 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 61.89 +0.48 +0.78%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 84.94 +0.48 +0.57%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 83.19 +0.48 +0.58%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 78.69 +0.48 +0.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 75.29 +0.48 +0.64%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 75.29 +0.48 +0.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 77.89 +0.48 +0.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 84.54 +0.48 +0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 75.79 +0.48 +0.64%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 79.27 +0.48 +0.61%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 73.02 +0.48 +0.66%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 93.23 -2.40 -2.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 78.37 +0.48 +0.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 79.27 +0.48 +0.61%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 79.27 +0.48 +0.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 79.25 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 74.50 -5.00 -6.29%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 88.26 -1.41 -1.57%

Oil Prices Rally After Hamas Attack Alters Geopolitical Risk Premium

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 09, 2023, 8:52 AM CDT
  • Oil prices soared in the aftermath of Hamas’ attack on Israel, with WTI climbing by 3.68% and Brent up 3.42%.
  • The attack by Hamas will likely undermine efforts to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.
  • So far, the oil price movement has been driven by increased geopolitical risk rather than any tangible impact on supply.
oil prices

Oil prices jumped by nearly 4% early on Monday after the weekend attack by Hamas on Israel rekindled tensions in the Middle East.

The two major crude oil benchmarks were up by nearly 4% as of 8.40 a.m. EST, with Brent Crude up 3.42% at $87.50, and WTI Crude rising by 3.68% to $86.00.

Oil prices recouped on Monday some of last week’s losses, which had accumulated amid concerns about demand and economies with higher-for-longer interest rates.

The Saturday attack by Hamas on Israel and Israel’s declaration of war on Hamas reignited the always-simmering tensions in the Middle East, which had just seen a rapprochement in the relations between some Arab states and Israel. Before the attack, the U.S. was also negotiating the normalization of the relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

“The situation is tense and with some calling this Israel’s 9/11 moment, the risk of an escalation is still high as Israel and potentially also the US responds,” Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank, said on Monday.

With no impact on oil supply, the first response on the market has been driven by traders “adding a geopolitical risk premium back in the price and fresh demand following last week’s strong correction which drove a significant amount of long liquidation, especially in Brent,” Hansen added.

All eyes will be on whether Israel will point the finger at Iran for the Hamas attack and a potential response, the strategist noted. 

Iran has raised its oil production and exports in recent months, as the U.S. hasn’t enforced the sanctions as strictly as before.

“Should the spotlight turn towards Iran, there's a possibility of stricter sanctions being imposed, potentially leading to supply constraints and tightening conditions within the market,” Hansen said.

According to Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst at OANDA,

“Given that Israel is a strategic stakeholder in international relations within the Middle East region, a further escalation of the current armed conflict may see a rise in oil price supply disruptions which tends to be used as a “choice strategic weapon” for potential bargaining chips among the stakeholders that are involved in the conflict.”  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


