Bank Of America: Oil ‘Anchored’ Until 2024

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.12 +0.14 +0.25%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.10 -0.40 -0.60%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.667 +0.011 +0.41%
Mars US 3 days 63.19 +1.63 +2.65%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.87 +0.59 +0.92%
Urals 4 days 63.07 +0.82 +1.32%
Louisiana Light 5 days 63.60 +1.41 +2.27%
Louisiana Light 5 days 63.60 +1.41 +2.27%
Bonny Light 20 hours 67.52 +0.67 +1.00%
Mexican Basket 4 days 58.55 +1.16 +2.02%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.667 +0.011 +0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 66.80 +1.90 +2.93%
Murban 20 hours 68.01 +1.78 +2.69%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 60.06 +0.83 +1.40%
Basra Light 4 days 68.59 +1.48 +2.21%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 66.34 +0.50 +0.76%
Bonny Light 20 hours 67.52 +0.67 +1.00%
Bonny Light 20 hours 67.52 +0.67 +1.00%
Girassol 20 hours 67.16 +0.74 +1.11%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.87 +0.59 +0.92%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 days 42.29 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 43.76 +0.11 +0.25%
Canadian Condensate 43 days 51.56 +0.51 +1.00%
Premium Synthetic 43 days 54.41 +0.51 +0.95%
Sweet Crude 3 days 50.16 +0.51 +1.03%
Peace Sour 3 days 48.41 +0.51 +1.06%
Peace Sour 3 days 48.41 +0.51 +1.06%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 50.66 +0.51 +1.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 54.61 +0.51 +0.94%
Central Alberta 3 days 49.26 +0.51 +1.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 63.60 +1.41 +2.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 52.00 +1.00 +1.96%
Giddings 4 days 45.75 +1.00 +2.23%
ANS West Coast 5 days 65.09 +0.82 +1.28%
West Texas Sour 4 days 49.54 +1.18 +2.44%
Eagle Ford 4 days 53.49 +1.18 +2.26%
Eagle Ford 4 days 53.49 +1.18 +2.26%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 52.04 +1.18 +2.32%
Kansas Common 4 days 45.75 +1.00 +2.23%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.39 +1.18 +1.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 8 minutes Cuba Charges U.S. Moving Special Forces, Preparing Venezuelan Intervention
  • 12 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 16 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 4 hours is climate change a hoax? $2 Trillion/year worth of programs intended to be handed out by politicians and bureaucrats?
  • 52 mins Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 11 mins Some Good News on Climate Change Maybe
  • 9 mins Ayn Rand Was Right
  • 3 hours Indian Oil Signs First Annual Deal For U.S. OilIndian Oil Signs First Annual Deal For U.S. Oil
  • 19 hours students walk out of school in protest of climate change
  • 3 hours Expected Breakdown: Israel-Central Europe Summit Canceled After Polish Pullout
  • 1 day Prospective Cause of Little Ice Age
  • 1 day *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 1 day L.A. Mayor Ditches Gas Plant Plans
  • 9 hours IT IS FINISHED. OPEC Victorious
  • 1 day And for the final post in this series of 3: we’ll have a look at the Decline Rates in the Permian

Breaking News:

Scientists Develop Wave Energy Device That Generates Low-Cost Electricity

Alt Text

Does Saudi Arabia Really Have As Much Oil As Analysts Think?

Saudi Arabia’s official crude oil…

Alt Text

The Biggest Threat To Oil Market Stability

The oil market should be…

Alt Text

OPEC’s Next Big Crisis

OPEC is facing some major…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Bank Of America: Oil ‘Anchored’ Until 2024

By Nick Cunningham - Feb 18, 2019, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
oil industry

Brent oil prices should trade between a relatively narrow range of $50 to $70 per barrel through 2024, with prices “anchored” around $60, according to a new report from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

This dovetails with the current futures prices five years out, centered around $60 per barrel. Prices will bounce around, but should remain within that $20-per-barrel range.

But, of course, there are plenty of caveats with this outlook. A year ago the bank said that the risks to the forecast were skewed to the upside. Now, it believes that the downside risks are growing. U.S. shale supply continues to rise, expanding faster and by larger volumes over the past year than anticipated. Also, demand is slowing and expected to continue to decelerate. 

In the short run, BofAML sees Brent rising back to $70 per barrel. The combination of OPEC+ cuts, involuntary outages in Venezuela and Iran, declines in Mexico and elsewhere, will all contribute to tighter supply. And unlike in 2017, the OPEC+ reductions this time around are occurring against tighter backdrop of lower inventories and a smaller production surplus, which should make the output curtailments more effective.

However, the flip side of the OPEC+ production cuts is that OPEC is building back up spare capacity. The phase in of the supply curbs at the start of this year translated into a jump in spare capacity from 1.1 mb/d to 2.5 mb/d “in a matter of weeks,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch stated. Throttling back on production simply means there is more supply sitting on the sidelines, ready to go in the event of an outage. Related: Saudi Aramco Makes Existential Bet On Oil

As a result, the supply risks to the market are diminished, which tends to reduce volatility and lower futures prices. “The growing spare capacity volumes should keep long-dated prices anchored in a $55 to $65/bbl range even if prompt Brent crude oil prices rebound above $70/bbl over the course of 2019 as we currently project,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch wrote.

However, one enormous source of uncertainty is the trajectory of the global economy. Manufacturing activity has dipped in multiple places around the world, particularly in China. “China has seen the most significant drop in activity when looking at the PMIs,” BofAML analysts wrote. “And of course, China has remained the pillar of global demand for most commodities in the past two decades.” Also, China just reported another month of poor auto sales, adding to the evidence of a slowdown.

The potential for a “hard landing” in China is the largest downside risk to Bank of America’s medium-term oil market forecast.  

At the same time, it isn’t just the prospect of a global slowdown that threatens oil demand. Energy efficiency, renewable energy, electric vehicles and natural gas take on a larger share of the total energy mix. Bank of America sees oil demand hitting a peak in 2030, but as soon as the mid-2020s, demand growth will fall by half compared to this year’s growth rate.

However, there are a few more reasons why Bank of America believes oil prices will trade within a relatively narrow range. OPEC has shown a willingness to cede market share as U.S. shale output continues to expand. That keeps prices from gyrating too much. Meanwhile, last year President Trump and the U.S. government put pressure on Saudi Arabia to take action to keep prices in check whenever they rose too much. Political pressure could limit the upside to crude prices. Related: ‘’Lower Your Costs, Or Die’’ Big Oil’s New Mantra

More importantly, however, Bank of America argues that supply is ultimately more elastic than previously thought. Over the past year, the more prices rose, the faster U.S. shale grew. American shale companies are still struggling to report profits, but recent history has demonstrated that the flood of Wall Street finance has increased anytime oil prices have climbed. Ultimately, when looking out over a few years, this leads Bank of America to conclude that prices will remain in check.

This echoes the “shale band” theory that emerged a few years ago. Price increases are met with faster U.S. shale supply, which drags prices back down. Conversely, any plunge in oil prices knocks shale offline, which firms up the market again. The responsiveness of shale keeps prices within a narrower band than has historically been the case. Prior to the shale revolution, the oil market overshot to the upside and downside to a much greater degree, owing to the inelasticity of conventional supply. Many analysts believe that is no longer the case because of shale.

In short, Bank of America sees oil prices rising to $70 per barrel in the short run, but trading within a $50 to $70 range through the mid-2020s.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Does Saudi Arabia Really Have As Much Oil As Analysts Think?

Next Post

Why The Oil Rally Isn’t Over Yet
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Texas Oil Production Breaks New Record

Texas Oil Production Breaks New Record
How Long Will This Oil Rally Last?

How Long Will This Oil Rally Last?

 Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

 The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

 World’s Largest Offshore Oil Field Partially Shut Down

World’s Largest Offshore Oil Field Partially Shut Down

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com