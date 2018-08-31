Oil Prices Inch Lower As Rig Count Rises

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 69.75 -0.50 -0.71%
Brent Crude 11 mins 77.60 -0.42 -0.54%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.920 +0.046 +1.60%
Mars US 21 hours 72.35 +0.84 +1.17%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.72 +1.24 +1.66%
Urals 2 days 75.31 +0.93 +1.25%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.25 +0.82 +1.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.25 +0.82 +1.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.62 +1.36 +1.76%
Mexican Basket 2 days 66.45 +0.83 +1.26%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.920 +0.046 +1.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 75.41 +1.43 +1.93%
Murban 2 days 77.54 +1.64 +2.16%
Iran Heavy 2 days 71.95 +1.05 +1.48%
Basra Light 2 days 76.85 +0.23 +0.30%
Saharan Blend 2 days 76.02 +0.95 +1.27%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.62 +1.36 +1.76%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.62 +1.36 +1.76%
Girassol 2 days 77.70 +1.12 +1.46%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.72 +1.24 +1.66%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 43.87 -0.55 -1.24%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 37.75 +0.74 +2.00%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.75 +0.74 +1.12%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.40 +0.74 +1.06%
Sweet Crude 2 days 52.25 +0.74 +1.44%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.85 +0.74 +1.72%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.85 +0.74 +1.72%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.50 +0.74 +1.28%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 65.00 +1.24 +1.94%
Central Alberta 2 days 50.25 +0.74 +1.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 76.25 +0.82 +1.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.75 +0.75 +1.14%
Giddings 2 days 60.50 +0.75 +1.26%
ANS West Coast 3 days 76.45 +1.04 +1.38%
West Texas Sour 2 days 64.20 +0.74 +1.17%
Eagle Ford 2 days 68.15 +0.74 +1.10%
Eagle Ford 2 days 68.15 +0.74 +1.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.70 +0.74 +1.12%
Kansas Common 2 days 60.50 +1.75 +2.98%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.76 +0.74 +0.97%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 12 minutes Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 16 minutes China goes against US natural gas
  • 1 min Senate cancels postal service hearing
  • 3 hours As EU Divisions Deepen, Macron Stakes Out Electoral Turf
  • 5 hours China and spying: Chief U.S. Spy Catcher Says China Using LinkedIn To Recruit Americans
  • 4 hours India’s Economy Surges 8.2 Per Cent In Best Quarter Since Cash Ban
  • 2 hours Tesla Shareholder BlackRock Voted To Replace Musk With An Independent Chairman
  • 5 hours WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 2 mins When to fill my tanks?
  • 5 hours Venezuelan official says Venezuela crisis staged
  • 5 hours Dyson Gears Up For Electric Car Testing
  • 4 hours Downloadable 3D Printed Gun Designs, Yay or Nay?
  • 4 hours Should Classic Cars Be Converted To Electric Power?
  • 3 hours US to fund Italy's debt?
  • 2 hours "Migrants" & Europe
  • 2 hours Is NAFTA dead? Or near breakthrough?

Breaking News:

Tesla Shareholder BlackRock Voted Against Musk As Chair

Alt Text

Saudis Officially Call Off Aramco IPO

Reports surfaced today that confirm…

Alt Text

Saudi Investment Fund Eyes Tesla Rival

Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund PIF…

Alt Text

Experts: Norway Should Stick With Oil

An expert commission has concluded…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Prices Inch Lower As Rig Count Rises

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 31, 2018, 12:19 PM CDT oil rig

Baker Hughes reported a 4-rig increase to the number of active oil and gas rigs in the United States on Friday. Oil and gas rigs rose to 1,048 according to the report, with the number of active oil rigs increasing by 2 and the number of gas rigs increasing by 2.

The oil and gas rig count is now 105 up from this time last year.

At 11:15 a.m. EDT on Friday, WTI Crude was down 0.28 percent at $70.05—about $1.00 per barrel from this time last week, while Brent Crude traded down 0.05 percent at $77.98, as a Reuter’s survey calculated that OPEC’s August oil production hit a 2018 high, even though Iran’s oil exports started to slip and Venezuela languishes in economic purgatory, unable to get more oil out of the ground and out of the country as migrants flee the socialist country in hoards.

OPEC’s production, the survey found, averaged 32.79 million barrels per day in August—a 220,000 bpd increase over July production volumes.

Still, oil prices are up for the month, supported

Canada’s oil and gas rigs for the week fell by 1, bringing its total oil and gas rig count to 228, which is 27 more than this time last year, with a 2-rig decrease for oil and a 1-rig gain for gas for the week. The price of Western Canada Select (WCS) was trading up on Friday, trading up 2.00% at $37.75 as of 11:27 am, more than $1 higher than this time last year.

The EIA estimates for US production were unchanged for the week ending August 24, averaging 11 million bpd again.

By 1:08pm EDT, WTI and Brent were trading down, with WTI trading down 0.40% (-$0.25) at $69.97. Brent crude was trading down 0.26% (-$0.20) at $77.82 per barrel.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Texas Oil Production Drops For First Time Since February 2017
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry
Oil Jumps On Bullish EIA Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish EIA Data

 Aramco To Lose ‘Forever-Right’ To Saudi Oil Resources

Aramco To Lose ‘Forever-Right’ To Saudi Oil Resources

 Natural Gas Inventories “Dangerously Low

Natural Gas Inventories “Dangerously Low"

 The Permian Could Soon Have Too Much Pipeline Capacity

The Permian Could Soon Have Too Much Pipeline Capacity

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com