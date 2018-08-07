Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 69.17 +0.16 +0.23%
Brent Crude 11 mins 74.27 +0.52 +0.71%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.887 +0.027 +0.94%
Mars US 18 hours 68.71 +0.52 +0.76%
Opec Basket 1 day 72.27 +0.20 +0.28%
Urals 1 day 70.45 +0.43 +0.61%
Louisiana Light 1 day 72.14 +0.55 +0.77%
Bonny Light 4 days 74.21 +0.15 +0.20%
Mexican Basket 1 day 63.74 +0.21 +0.33%
Marine 4 days 71.50 +0.70 +0.99%
Murban 4 days 74.25 +0.70 +0.95%
Iran Heavy 4 days 68.67 +0.19 +0.28%
Basra Light 4 days 72.92 -0.15 -0.21%
Saharan Blend 4 days 72.06 -0.02 -0.03%
Girassol 4 days 72.76 +0.10 +0.14%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 40.30 +1.16 +2.96%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 32.99 -0.47 -1.40%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 65.49 -0.47 -0.71%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 69.74 -0.47 -0.67%
Sweet Crude 4 days 58.19 -1.02 -1.72%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.99 -0.47 -0.86%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 61.49 -0.47 -0.76%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 63.49 -0.47 -0.73%
Central Alberta 4 days 56.49 -0.47 -0.83%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 65.25 +0.25 +0.38%
Giddings 1 day 59.00 +0.25 +0.43%
ANS West Coast 4 days 74.36 -0.79 -1.05%
West Texas Sour 1 day 62.96 +0.52 +0.83%
Eagle Ford 1 day 66.91 +0.52 +0.78%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 65.46 +0.52 +0.80%
Kansas Common 1 day 59.25 +0.50 +0.85%
Buena Vista 1 day 75.52 +0.52 +0.69%
All Charts
Oil Prices Inch Higher As Sanctions On Iran Kick In

By Irina Slav - Aug 07, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT oil rig

Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate both started the day today with only moderate gains despite the return of U.S. sanctions against Iran that will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time today.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at US$73.81 a barrel, with WTI at US$69.05, both up by less than a percentage point from yesterday’s close. But this could change later in the day as the flow of forecasts of reduced supply intensifies.

French Societe Generale has already estimated that the sanctions will remove 1 million bpd of Iranian oil from global markets, and yesterday a Goldman Sachs analyst told Bloomberg that the bank expected a “very, very tight oil market”.

Monday saw the return of sanctions against Iran’s metals, aerospace, and automaking industries. President Hassah Rouhani said President Trump’s recent suggestion the two could meet was only for show, CNBC reported. Indeed, any talks are unlikely since Washington has made it clear it will take nothing short of a regime change to remove the sanctions.

The alternative—Iran’s government agreeing to all U.S. demands such as putting an end to its participation in regional affairs, support for the Yemen Houthis, Hamas, and Hezbollah, and “meddling” in Syria—remains within the realm of fantasy. Related: Warship Or Oil Tanker – What Did The Houthis Hit?

Iranian oil importers from China to Europe are not too happy with the U.S. course of action, but Washington has once again reiterated its intention to see Iranian oil exports squeezed out completely by November 4. A government official this week repeated this goal, adding that the case-by-case treatment of countries was still on the table, but that “but our goal is to reduce the amount of revenue and hard currency going into Iran.”

By the looks of it, oil prices are set for a rise in the coming months as the effect of the sanctions begins to be felt, which is not particularly good news for the administration: midterm elections are coming in November and prices at the pump tend to have an impact on voting decisions. Yet for now it seems the crackdown on Iran is higher on Washington’s priority list than keeping gas prices lower for longer.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

