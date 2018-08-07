China’s Oil Futures Jump To Record High

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 69.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Brent Crude 11 mins 74.51 +0.76 +1.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.894 +0.034 +1.19%
Mars US 22 hours 68.71 +0.52 +0.76%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.27 +0.20 +0.28%
Urals 2 days 70.45 +0.43 +0.61%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.14 +0.55 +0.77%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.86 +0.65 +0.88%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.74 +0.21 +0.33%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.894 +0.034 +1.19%
Marine 2 days 71.80 +0.30 +0.42%
Murban 2 days 74.65 +0.40 +0.54%
Iran Heavy 2 days 69.44 +0.77 +1.12%
Basra Light 2 days 73.35 +0.43 +0.59%
Saharan Blend 2 days 72.66 +0.60 +0.83%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.86 +0.65 +0.88%
Girassol 2 days 73.46 +0.70 +0.96%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.27 +0.20 +0.28%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 40.52 +0.82 +2.07%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 33.51 +0.52 +1.58%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.01 +0.52 +0.79%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.26 +0.52 +0.75%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.71 +0.52 +0.89%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.51 +0.52 +0.96%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 62.01 +0.52 +0.85%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.01 +0.52 +0.82%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.01 +0.52 +0.92%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.14 +0.55 +0.77%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.25 +0.25 +0.38%
Giddings 2 days 59.00 +0.25 +0.43%
ANS West Coast 5 days 74.36 -0.79 -1.05%
West Texas Sour 2 days 62.96 +0.52 +0.83%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.91 +0.52 +0.78%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.46 +0.52 +0.80%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.25 +0.50 +0.85%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.52 +0.52 +0.69%
Iran's Oil Exports Drop For Third Consecutive Month

Alt Text

Aramco's Next Plan To Raise Billions Of Dollars

Now that the Aramco IPO…

Alt Text

China's Economic Growth Stimulus Could Boost Oil Demand

China’s growth stimulus measures are…

Alt Text

RBC: Oil Market Will Tighten Amid Significant Loss Of Iranian Crude

The oil market is set…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

China’s Oil Futures Jump To Record High

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 07, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT oil pipeline

China’s yuan-denominated crude oil futures contract for September delivery jumped to an all-time high on Tuesday by its daily limit, as speculators are eagerly trading the Chinese futures, while investors are uncertain where the most actively traded international benchmarks—Brent Crude and WTI Crude—are heading.

The Chinese oil futures, launched in March this year, have jumped as much as 5 percent so far in August and have been steadily gaining over the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, Brent Crude and WTI Crude are stuck in a tight range as market participants and traders try to make sense of the conflicting forces in the current oil market—the returning U.S. sanctions on Iran on the one hand, and fears that trade wars could curb demand growth, on the other hand.

On Tuesday, the Chinese crude futures contract for September jumped by its 5-percent daily limit compared to Monday’s settlement price, to US$78.37 (537.20 yuan) per barrel.

At 08:29 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, WTI Crude was up 1.10 percent at $69.24, and Brent Crude was trading up 1.26 at $74.13.

According to Bloomberg, there could be several reasons why the Chinese oil futures are soaring these days, unlike the two most active and important crude oil benchmarks. One is that a weaker yuan versus the US dollar could be enticing traders to buy the cheaper yuan-denominated Chinese futures, Bruce Xue, an analyst with Haitong Securities Co, told Bloomberg. Then China’s reduction of U.S. crude oil imports amid the ongoing trade war raises speculation that the world’s biggest crude importer may see a shortage of cargoes, according to the analyst. Related: The Next Big Energy Standoff Will Happen Here

After months of subdued trading in the December 2019 futures contract, it has now become popular, and one of the reasons behind its appeal could be that Chinese oil traders and speculators prefer to trade futures on a quarterly instead of on a monthly basis, Xue told Bloomberg.

Chinese traders are also more speculative in their trading. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, traders in the Shanghai oil futures have held contracts for less than 2 hours on average, compared to 65 hours of contracts held in Brent.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

Leave a comment
  • Cowpoke on August 07 2018 said:
    "Chinese traders are also more speculative in their trading"
    Read that folks, and then READ it again. There is an Asian mindset on gambling and risk taking that is part of their religious and cultural belief system if my memory serves me.
    They strongly believe in the concepts of chance, fate, luck.

    That my friends is a MASSIVE time bomb when you mix that mindset with Billions of leveraged monies speculating.

    Be Cautious... Be VERY cautious.
  • Tom on August 07 2018 said:
    China has also upped their Import Duty of both clear and denatured American Ethanol to 65%, essentially locking both of these low-cost clean octane products out of their market. Really sad for the Chinese People chocking on Air Pollution over there.

Leave a comment




