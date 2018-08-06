Something Strange Is Happening In The Saudi Oil Patch

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 4 hours 69.05 +0.56 +0.82%
Brent Crude 4 hours 73.81 +0.60 +0.82%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.859 +0.006 +0.21%
Mars US 3 days 68.19 -0.77 -1.12%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.07 +0.46 +0.64%
Urals 4 days 70.02 +1.32 +1.92%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.59 -0.36 -0.50%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.59 -0.36 -0.50%
Bonny Light 4 days 74.21 +0.15 +0.20%
Mexican Basket 4 days 63.53 -0.29 -0.45%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.859 +0.006 +0.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 71.50 +0.70 +0.99%
Murban 4 days 74.25 +0.70 +0.95%
Iran Heavy 4 days 68.67 +0.19 +0.28%
Basra Light 4 days 72.92 -0.15 -0.21%
Saharan Blend 4 days 72.06 -0.02 -0.03%
Bonny Light 4 days 74.21 +0.15 +0.20%
Bonny Light 4 days 74.21 +0.15 +0.20%
Girassol 4 days 72.76 +0.10 +0.14%
Opec Basket 4 days 72.07 +0.46 +0.64%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 39.90 +0.76 +1.94%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 32.99 -0.47 -1.40%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 65.49 -0.47 -0.71%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 69.74 -0.47 -0.67%
Sweet Crude 4 days 58.19 -1.02 -1.72%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.99 -0.47 -0.86%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.99 -0.47 -0.86%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 61.49 -0.47 -0.76%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 63.49 -0.47 -0.73%
Central Alberta 4 days 56.49 -0.47 -0.83%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.59 -0.36 -0.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 65.00 -0.50 -0.76%
Giddings 4 days 58.75 -0.50 -0.84%
ANS West Coast 5 days 75.15 +1.17 +1.58%
West Texas Sour 4 days 62.44 -0.47 -0.75%
Eagle Ford 4 days 66.39 -0.47 -0.70%
Eagle Ford 4 days 66.39 -0.47 -0.70%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 64.94 -0.47 -0.72%
Kansas Common 4 days 58.75 -0.50 -0.84%
Buena Vista 4 days 75.00 -0.47 -0.62%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China’s Oil Futures Contract Is Beginning to Show Its Teeth
  • 9 minutes How smart is Trump?
  • 16 minutes China threatens tariffs on $60 billion
  • 4 mins WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 8 hours China goes against US natural gas
  • 3 hours Drone attack against Venezuela's Maduro raises more concern of political risks in Venezuela
  • 8 hours Germany Upholds Export, Investment Guarantees For Iran Business Despite U.S. Pressure
  • 9 hours Exxon cleared in accounting probe
  • 8 hours VW Group Could Recall 124,000 Cars Due to Poisonous Cadmium
  • 6 hours Basic Economics will make solar bigger
  • 22 hours Oil (WTI $69.30) headed for $80, in August.
  • 1 day EV Sales Growth Is Slowing In Europe
  • 2 hours Oil Set for Gains Amid Iran Sanctions, Shrinking Supply
  • 11 hours LNG for Tariff Relief
  • 7 hours What Turkey Sanctions Are Really About
  • 1 day Redomestication

Breaking News:

Russia Accused Of Illegally Selling Oil To North Korea

Alt Text

Tight Oil Markets Are Ignoring Supply Risk

Geopolitical tensions are rising around…

Alt Text

Brazil Reports Record Oil Exports

Brazil’s crude oil exports hit…

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia Halts Oil Shipments At Key Chokepoint

Saudi Arabia has suspended crude…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Something Strange Is Happening In The Saudi Oil Patch

By Irina Slav - Aug 06, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Ras Tanura

Saudi Arabia may have started to fill up its oil tanks, export and domestic consumption data suggests, as cited by Bloomberg’s Julian Lee. Traditionally, the summer months are the season of peak local consumption of crude, Lee notes, as air conditioning demand hits a high. However, this year temperatures have been below the five-year average for the period, and exports have not registered any marked increases, either.

Saudi Arabia has abundant storage capacity and over the last three years, stockpiles have been falling, from more than 300 million barrels to less than 250 million barrels, according to data from JODI quoted by Lee. At the end of April this year, they stood at the lowest level since 2011, but in May they went up for the first time since last November. They may well have continued to rise in the following months as well.

At the same time, Reuters cited two unnamed sources from OPEC as saying Saudi crude oil production in July fell by 200,000 bpd instead of rising, as per the OPEC+ agreement from June 22. This is a surprising turn of events after Saudi Arabia assured importers that India and the United States it would ramp up production quickly and solidly. Related: OPEC Oil Production Surges 340,000 Bpd As Saudis Pump Near Record

The decline is all the more surprising after Saudi reports to OPEC that the Kingdom boosted production in June by as much as 500,000 bpd, to 10.488 million bpd. Secondary sources data for June actually showed Saudi Arabia had produced an average of 10.42 million bpd, which was 405,400 bpd more than in May—still a substantial increase.

Saudi Arabia has storage capacity in excess of 40 million barrels of crude, both at home and abroad. Its biggest storage terminal is Ras Tanura, with 33 million barrels. Another major storage hub is the King Fahd terminal, with a capacity of 12.5 million barrels of crude. If Saudi Arabia has started replenishing these, it will gain a certain edge over competitors after the Iran sanctions begin to take their toll on international prices.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Venezuela Sends More Crude To The U.S. Despite Production Woes

Next Post

Goldman Sachs Expects “Very, Very Tight” Oil Market
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions
The U.S. Oil Production “Mirage”

The U.S. Oil Production “Mirage”

 The Oil And Gas Boom Sends U.S. GDP Soaring

The Oil And Gas Boom Sends U.S. GDP Soaring

 Falling Rig Count Supports Oil Prices

Falling Rig Count Supports Oil Prices

 Oil Prices Fall After EIA Confirms Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Fall After EIA Confirms Crude Inventory Build

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com