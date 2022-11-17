Germany Braces For “Aggressive Discontent” Ahead Of Winter Power Cuts

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 83.40 -2.19 -2.56%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 91.36 -1.50 -1.62%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 91.04 -0.27 -0.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 6.260 +0.060 +0.97%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.494 -0.014 -0.55%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.37 +1.52 +1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.37 +1.52 +1.69%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.97 -1.17 -1.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.16 -3.26 -3.45%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 84.19 +1.22 +1.47%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.494 -0.014 -0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 87.57 +1.23 +1.42%
Graph up Murban 1 day 92.45 +1.36 +1.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 87.17 -1.50 -1.69%
Graph down Basra Light 352 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 92.93 -1.89 -1.99%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 91.97 -1.17 -1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.97 -1.17 -1.26%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.40 -1.44 -1.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.16 -3.26 -3.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.26 -0.89 -1.50%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 63.75 -1.92 -2.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 87.15 -1.92 -2.16%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 85.40 -1.92 -2.20%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 82.55 -1.92 -2.27%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 79.25 -1.92 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 79.25 -1.92 -2.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 80.55 -1.92 -2.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 89.50 -1.92 -2.10%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 78.85 -1.92 -2.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.37 +1.52 +1.69%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.25 +1.00 +1.22%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 77.00 +1.00 +1.32%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 93.83 -3.07 -3.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 82.05 +1.05 +1.30%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 83.40 +1.05 +1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.40 +1.05 +1.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.25 +1.00 +1.22%
Chart Kansas Common 30 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 96.23 -2.54 -2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 8 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day Energy Armageddon
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 4 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 21 hours Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 1 day Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days Which is a better domain name for OAPEC?

Breaking News:

UK Hikes Windfall Taxes On Oil And Gas To 35%

China Expands Its Footprint In Central Asia As Russian Influence Flounders

China Expands Its Footprint In Central Asia As Russian Influence Flounders

China is expanding its influence…

OPEC Oil Production Fell In October As Members Missed Targets

OPEC Oil Production Fell In October As Members Missed Targets

OPEC’s oil production fell by…

Why Russian Crude Will Keep Flowing To India Despite U.S. Pressure

Why Russian Crude Will Keep Flowing To India Despite U.S. Pressure

India continues to have no…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Germany Braces For “Aggressive Discontent” Ahead Of Winter Power Cuts

By ZeroHedge - Nov 17, 2022, 9:00 AM CST
  • Europe’s largest economy is bracing for chaos ahead of winter.
  • German authorities have stepped up preparations for emergency cash deliveries in case of a blackout (or rather blackouts) to keep the economy running.
  • More than 40% of Germans fear a blackout in the next six months, according to a survey last week published by Funke Mediengruppe.
Join Our Community

While Europe has been keeping a generally optimistic facade ahead of the coming cold winter, signaling that it has more than enough gas in storage to make up for loss of Russian supply even in a "coldest-case" scenario, behind the scenes Europe's largest economy is quietly preparing for a worst case scenario which include angry mobs and bank runs should blackouts prevent the population from accessing cash. As Reuters reports citing four sources, German authorities have stepped up preparations for emergency cash deliveries in case of a blackout (or rather blackouts) to keep the economy running, as the nation braces for possible power cuts arising from the war in Ukraine. The plans include the Bundesbank hoarding extra billions to cope with a surge in demand, as well as "possible limits on withdrawals", one of the people said. And if you think crypto investors are angry when they can't access their digital tokens in a bankrupt exchange, just wait until you see a German whose cash has just been locked out.

Officials and banks are looking not only at origination (i.e., money-printing) but also at distribution, discussing, for example, priority fuel access for cash transporters, according to other sources commenting on preparations that accelerated in recent weeks after Russia throttled gas supplies.

The planning discussions involve the central bank, its financial market regulator BaFin, and multiple financial industry associations, said the Reuters sources most of whom spoke on condition of anonymity about plans that are private and in flux.

Although German authorities have publicly played down the likelihood of a blackout and bank runs - for obvious reasons  - the discussions show both how seriously they take the threat and how they struggle to prepare for potential crippling power outages caused by soaring energy costs or even sabotage. They also underscore the widening ramifications of the Ukraine war for Germany, which has for decades relied on affordable Russian energy and now faces double-digit inflation and a threat of disruption from fuel and energy shortages.

As everyone familiar with the recent history of the Wimar Republic Germany knows, access to cash is of special concern for Germans, who value the security and anonymity it offers, and who tend to use it more than other Europeans, with some still hoarding Deutschmarks replaced by euros more than two decades ago.

According to a recent Bundesbank study, roughly 60% of everyday German purchases are paid in cash, and Germans, on average, withdrew more than 6,600 euros annually chiefly from cash machines.

And here is the punchline: a parliamentary report a decade ago warned of "discontent" and "aggressive altercations" in case citizens were unable to get their hands on cash in a blackout. Translation: in case of cash withdrawal halts, German society may very well tear itself apart.

Indeed, there was a rush for cash at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, when Germans withdrew 20 billion more euros than they deposited. That was a record, and it worked generally without a hitch.  But a potential blackout raises new questions about possible scenarios, and officials are intensively revisiting the issue as the energy crisis in Europe's largest economy deepens and winter nears.

If a blackout struck, one option for policymakers could be to limit the amount of cash individuals withdraw, said one of the people. Needless to say, that would be a very bad option for Germany, and for fiat in general (after all, if the FTX bankruptcy is a black eye for crypto, what can one say about fiat if one of the world's most advanced economies limits access to cash). The Bundesbank processes cash moving through Germany's shops and economy, removing fakes and keeping circulation orderly. Its massive stocks make it ready for any spike in demand, that person said.

One weakness that planning exposed involves security firms that transport money from the central bank to ATMs and banks. The industry, which includes Brinks and Loomis is not fully covered by law guiding priority access to fuel and telecommunications during a blackout, according to the industry organization BDGW.

"There are big loopholes," said Andreas Paulick, BDGW director. Armoured vehicles would have to line up at petrol stations like everyone else, he said. The organization hosted a meeting last week with central bank officials and lawmakers to press its case.

"We must preventively tackle the realistic scenario of a blackout," Paulick said. "It would be totally naive to not talk about this at a time like now."

How bad could it get? Well, more than 40% of Germans fear a blackout in the next six months, according to a survey last week published by Funke Mediengruppe. And since at least one blackout is virtually assured in the coming months, that means a stampede for the nearest ATM, something the local financial infrastructure will unlikely be able to handle.

As a result, Germany's disaster office said it recommended people keep cash at home for such emergencies (surely this will inspire confidence).

Related: Romania And Azerbaijan Aim To Build New LNG Project In Black Sea

Meanwhile, another Reuters source notes that German financial regulators worry that banks are not fully prepared for major power outages and view it as a new, previously unforeseen risk. Banks consider a full-scale blackout "improbable", according to Deutsche Kreditwirtschaft, the financial sector's umbrella organization. But banks nevertheless are "in contact with the relevant ministries and authorities" to plan for such a scenario, especially since anything banks say is "improbable" tends to happen rather regularly. It said finance should be considered as critical infrastructure if energy is rationed.

At times politics can get in the way of blackout planning. In Frankfurt, Germany's banking capital, one city council member proposed requiring it to present a blackout plan by Nov. 17. The politician, Markus Fuchs of the right-wing AfD party, told the council it would be irresponsible not to plan for one. But the other parties rejected the proposal, accusing Fuchs and his party of inciting panic.

Fuchs later said in a phone interview: "If we found a solution for world peace, it would be rejected." The issue also underscores the dependence of commerce on technology, with transactions increasingly electronic, and where most cash machines have no emergency power source.

Cash would be the only official payment method that would still work, said Thomas Leitert, chief of KomRe, a company that advises cities on planning for blackouts and other catastrophes.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Fall On Easing Geopolitical Tensions

Next Post

Which European Countries Will Suffer The Most From The Energy Crisis?
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Natural Gas Prices Tumble On Freeport LNG Rumors

Natural Gas Prices Tumble On Freeport LNG Rumors
Exxon Mobil Makes First Oil Discovery In Angola In 20 Years

Exxon Mobil Makes First Oil Discovery In Angola In 20 Years
Bets On $200 Oil Surge As Traders Eye Extreme Volatility

Bets On $200 Oil Surge As Traders Eye Extreme Volatility
Why U.S. Diesel Exports Haven’t Dried Up During A Domestic Shortage

Why U.S. Diesel Exports Haven’t Dried Up During A Domestic Shortage
Canada Shakes Up Metals Market With New Foreign Investment Rule

Canada Shakes Up Metals Market With New Foreign Investment Rule



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com