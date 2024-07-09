Oil Prices Drop as Hurricane Beryl Blows Over

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.81 -0.52 -0.63%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.25 -0.50 -0.58%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.46 -0.37 -0.43%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.410 +0.044 +1.86%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.529 -0.009 -0.33%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 87.04 +0.05 +0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 87.04 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Bonny Light 11 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 88.15 +1.09 +1.25%
Chart Mars US 249 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.529 -0.009 -0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 11 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 11 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 11 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 952 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 11 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 11 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 11 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 11 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 88.15 +1.09 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 405 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 66.73 -0.83 -1.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 84.48 -0.83 -0.97%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 82.73 -0.83 -0.99%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 77.68 -0.83 -1.06%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 75.13 -0.83 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 75.13 -0.83 -1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 77.58 -0.83 -1.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 82.18 -0.83 -1.00%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 75.58 -0.83 -1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 87.04 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 73.39 -0.72 -0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 15 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 78.39 -0.72 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 80.50 +1.25 +1.58%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 89.70 -0.72 -0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 1 day Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 10 hours The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 3 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

Texas Energy Industry Starts Restoring Operations After Beryl

U.S. Gas Rig Count Jumps as Oil Rig Count Remains Unchanged

U.S. Gas Rig Count Jumps as Oil Rig Count Remains Unchanged

The total number of active…

Oil Prices Surge as Geopolitical Risk and Crude Demand Both Rise

Oil Prices Surge as Geopolitical Risk and Crude Demand Both Rise

Rising geopolitical risk in the…

China's Economic Recovery Stumbles as Industrial Output Disappoints

China's Economic Recovery Stumbles as Industrial Output Disappoints

China's economic recovery faces headwinds…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Drop as Hurricane Beryl Blows Over

By Michael Kern - Jul 09, 2024, 7:25 AM CDT
oil price

The first major hurricane of the year has come and gone without causing any significant supply disruptions, leading oil prices to fall back on Tuesday morning.

Oil prices

Rig

Rig

LNG

- The landfall of Hurricane Beryl led to three casualties in Texas, leaving more than 2 million Houston homes without power, but first reports suggest damage to oil infrastructure has been limited.

- Since making landfall near the coastal town of Matagorda, Beryl has weakened to a tropical storm and is forecast to move across eastern Texas and into the lower Mississippi Valley later in the week. 

- Freeport LNG went offline for two days, the only major export terminals to be shut for Hurricane Beryl, sending US LNG feedgas demand to 11.1 BCf per day on July 8, down from the pre-hurricane level of 13.1 BCf per day. 

- The port of Corpus Christi reopened Monday afternoon after a three-day halt in operations, whilst the port of Houston is expected to return to the status quo ante Wednesday after officials confirm there is no large-scale material damage. 

Market Movers

- US shale producer Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) announced it would purchase the Williston-focused firm Grayson Mill Energy in a transaction valued at $5 billion, lifting its oil output to 375,000 b/d. 

- Italy’s energy major ENI (BIT:ENI) made a hydrocarbon discovery in Mexico’s Sureste Basin, located in Block 9 and potentially containing 300-400 MMboe of recoverable reserves. 

- UK-based energy major Shell (LON:SHEL) is seeking the South African government’s permission to drill up to 5 offshore wells off the country’s west coast, to the south of its prolific Namibia discoveries. 

Tuesday, July 09, 2024

The oil markets have withstood the first hurricane test of this season, with oil prices falling back on Tuesday morning. Apart from shipping delays and platform evacuations, Hurricane Beryl seems to have led to relatively little physical damage to refineries and offshore platforms, most probably allowing the markets to focus again on fundamentals and geopolitics later this week. 

Kazakhstan Presents OPEC+ Compensation Plan. Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry said that it would compensate for oil production exceeding its OPEC+ quota according to a new plan that runs all the way through September 2025, seeing its output rise further in June to 7.24 million tonnes. 

South Africa’s Power Sector Is Crumbling. South Africa’s state-controlled power company Eskom is reportedly set to publish 2023 figures showing a 15 billion rand ($823 million) annual loss, mostly stemming from its emergency use of diesel to avoid blackouts across the country. 

US Wind Ambition Unlikely to Reach Target. According to industry estimates, the US will fall short of the Biden administration’s 2030 offshore wind target of 30 GW, installing only 14 GW of capacity by the end of this decade as high interest rates and soaring material costs hamper development. 

Carlos Slim Builds Mexican Offshore Portfolio. One of the world’s richest men, Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim said his holding company signed a $1.2 billion exploration and services deal with state oil firm Pemex to develop the giant stalled Lakach natural gas project.  

Global Temperatures Hit All-Time High in June. The global temperature average rose to an all-time high of 16.66° C, 0.14° C above the previous record set in June 2023, with sea surface temperatures also hitting unseen heights as warmer oceans lead to stronger hurricanes. 

China Reports Giant Gas Discovery. Chinese state-owned giant Sinopec (SHA:600028) reported a giant oil and gas find after exceptional flow rates from its Hai-3 exploration well in the Beibu Gulf of the South China Sea, prompting it to consider using an FPSO for the deepwater project. 

Oil Majors Share the Emirates’ LNG Dreams. Less than a month after the UAE’s national oil firm ADNOC took an FID on Ruwais LNG, it is rumored that oil majors Shell, BP, TotalEnergies, and Mitsui have agreed to buy 10% each in the new 9.6 mtpa capacity liquefaction project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Japan Power Prices Soar Amidst Scorching Heat. Day-ahead electricity spot prices in Tokyo have surged above ¥20 per kWh ($0.12/kWh) this week, the highest since February 2023 as heatwaves put Japan’s generation to a test, with several gas-fired plants halted due to unplanned maintenance. 

Northern Iraq Is Overflowing with Kurdish Crude. Just as oil production from Kurdish-controlled territories is nearing 300,000 b/d, output from the Kirkuk region that is controlled by the federal government has jumped to 360,000 b/d after NOC rehabilitated damaged wells. 

Nigeria Declares Emergency to Lift Production. Nigeria’s national oil company NNPC has declared a state of emergency as the country cannot even lift production to its OPEC+ production quota of 1.5 million b/d, obstructed by rampant theft and pipeline vandalism. 

Reformist Wins 2nd Round of Iran Elections. Former health minister in the Khatami government, reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian won Iran’s presidential election with a 54% result, promising to revive JCPOA negotiations and advocating for foreign investment into Iran’s oil sector. 

Canada Seals Off Its Mining Industry from Takeovers. Having greenlighted Glencore’s takeover of the coal unit of Teck Resources, Canada’s government indicated it would allow large mergers and acquisitions only under the most exceptional circumstances, worrying investors. 

China Back to Buying Saudi Crude Again. Chinese buyers lifted the lowest volume of Saudi term nominations in June at just 1.12 million b/d and were reported to seek even less in June, however drastic price cuts from the Saudi national oil firm will lift August demand to 1.4 million b/d.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

ESG Enthusiasm Wanes with U.S. Shareholders
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Markets Are on Edge as Hurricane Beryl Barrels Towards Jamaica

Oil Markets Are on Edge as Hurricane Beryl Barrels Towards Jamaica
Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down
Oil Prices Rise As EIA Confirms Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise As EIA Confirms Huge Crude Draw
The Future of Oil Demand Is Increasingly Clear as Trends Solidify

The Future of Oil Demand Is Increasingly Clear as Trends Solidify
Has The Extreme Bear Market in Natural Gas Come to an End?

Has The Extreme Bear Market in Natural Gas Come to an End?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com