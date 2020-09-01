Oil Prices Could Rise To $65

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 43.12 +0.36 +0.84%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 45.96 +0.38 +0.83%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.524 -0.003 -0.12%
Graph up Mars US 4 hours 44.06 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 46.27 +0.94 +2.07%
Graph down Urals 22 hours 44.20 -0.80 -1.78%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 43.86 -0.30 -0.68%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 43.86 -0.30 -0.68%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 44.41 +0.12 +0.27%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.85 +0.27 +0.67%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.524 -0.003 -0.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 45.04 -0.76 -1.66%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 38.81 -7.96 -17.02%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 43.33 -0.08 -0.18%
Graph down Basra Light 22 hours 47.05 -0.97 -2.02%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 44.49 +0.15 +0.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 44.41 +0.12 +0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 44.41 +0.12 +0.27%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 45.06 -0.15 -0.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 46.27 +0.94 +2.07%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 30.86 -0.44 -1.41%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 21 hours 32.11 -1.21 -3.63%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 41.61 -0.36 -0.86%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 43.01 -0.36 -0.83%
Graph down Sweet Crude 21 hours 38.56 -1.41 -3.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 21 hours 38.11 -0.36 -0.94%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 38.11 -0.36 -0.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 39.36 -0.36 -0.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 40.86 -0.61 -1.47%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 38.11 -0.36 -0.94%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 43.86 -0.30 -0.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 39.25 +0.25 +0.64%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 33.00 +0.25 +0.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 43.80 +0.14 +0.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 36.71 +0.15 +0.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 40.66 +0.15 +0.37%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 40.66 +0.15 +0.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 39.25 +0.25 +0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.75 -0.50 -1.50%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 47.35 -0.36 -0.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 8 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 11 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 2 hours CHINA , EUROPE HAVE RESURGENCE IN COVID 19. DEMOCRATIC PARTY GAME PLAN FALLING APART
  • 3 hours President Donald Trump’s approval with black voters rose nine points during the Republican National Convention, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll conducted August 22-25.
  • 2 days 10 Chinese in top 20 longest metro systems. 1 is from US (New York).
  • 3 hours End of an Era?
  • 1 hour While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 2 days America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 2 days Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 51 mins Michelle Obama? Thank you?
  • 2 days The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem

Breaking News:

Tesla Plans To Sell $5 Billion In Shares As Stock Rallies

Bitcoin’s Energy Consumption Is Still Climbing

Bitcoin’s Energy Consumption Is Still Climbing

Bitcoin has crept its way…

How Natural Gas Changed Everything For Israel

How Natural Gas Changed Everything For Israel

Israel has officially ratified the…

Colombia’s Oil Industry At Risk As National Security Crisis Worsens

Colombia’s Oil Industry At Risk As National Security Crisis Worsens

Between the impact of COVID…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Could Rise To $65

By Josh Owens - Sep 01, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil jumped spiked on Tuesday morning on the back of positive manufacturing news and a weakening of the dollar.

Chart of the Week

-    From 2011 to mid-2020, roughly 95 GW of coal-fired capacity has gone offline, with another 25 GW slated to shut down by 2025.

-    The U.S. coal fleet will soon drop below 200 GW, down from 314 GW at its peak in 2011.

-    The remaining plants are underutilized because of coal’s declining competitiveness. 

Market Movers

-    Total’s (NYSE: TOT) Port Arthur refinery is awaiting the restoration of electricity in order to restart operations following Hurricane Laura. Citgo and Phillips 66 (NYSE: PXD) said that assessments of the damage at their facilities in Lake Charles could take days.

-    Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) hoped to cancel a $300 million contract with Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), but a court ruled in Energy Transfer’s favor.

-    Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) said that an offshore natural gas pipeline that services four offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico remained out of commission due to the hurricane.

Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Oil prices rose on Tuesday on new manufacturing data from both the U.S. and China, which surprised on the upside. The dollar also weakened, adding some support to crude. Nevertheless, crude is showing few signs of being able to break out from its current range. 

Distressed shale assets from the last boom. Many of the M&A deals in U.S. shale following the 2014-2016 oil market downturn are now “unworkable,” according to Reuters. Of the 50 largest acreage purchases between 2016 and 2019, 31 of them only add value if Brent trades above $50 per barrel. For instance, Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) paid roughly $54,977 per acre when it purchased Energen in 2018, a deal that would now breakeven if Brent averaged $77 per barrel.

Gulf of Mexico output remains down. As of Monday, about 53 percent of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico was still shut-in, following the devastation from Hurricane Laura. About 41 percent of natural gas production is shut-in. Personnel remain evacuated from 117 production platforms or 18 percent of the total.  Related: Supermajors Still Struggling Despite Oil Price Recovery

EVs still costly to produce. EVs will remain more costly to manufacture than traditional gasoline and diesel-fueled vehicles for the rest of the decade, according to new research. EV manufacturing costs could average 16,000 euros by 2030, or 9 percent higher than conventional cars.

Goldman: Oil prices to jump to $65. Goldman Sachs expects Brent crude to reach $65 a barrel in the third quarter of 2021, although it could end the year lower, at $58 a barrel, according to Goldman Sachs analysts. “There is a growing likelihood that vaccines will become widely available starting next spring, helping support global growth and oil demand, especially jet,” the Goldman analysts said.

U.S. seizes websites involved in illegal oil trade. The United States announced today that it has seized three websites used by sanctions-violators to trade in crude oil, according to an official press release. The websites were, according to the U.S. government, used by Iran to trade oil with Venezuela—two sanctioned countries that are not allowed to trade oil at all, let alone with each other.

Natural gas prices sink on cooler weather. Natural gas prices sank early on Monday on expectations of lower demand due to cooler weather and lower liquefied natural gas (LNG) feed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura passing through the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Biden: "I am not banning fracking": In a speech on Monday in Pittsburgh, Biden dismissed accusations that he would target oil and gas drillers. “I am not banning fracking. Let me say that again. I am not banning fracking. No matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me,” Biden said.

UAE overproduces in August. The UAE breached its OPEC+ quota in August, pumping 2.693 million b/d, according to S&P Global Platts.

U.S. SPR damaged from the hurricane. The U.S. Energy Department said on Monday that the West Hackberry site of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve “sustained considerable damage” from Hurricane Laura.

Shipping companies profit amid downturn. Cost-cutting and removing excess capacity have kept shipping margins in positive territory this year. 

Trump Administration Proposes Easing Oil and Gas Permitting in National Forests. The Trump administration on Aug. 31 issued a proposal that would make it easier to permit oil and gas drilling operations in national forests, aligning permitting processes between the Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management. Environmental groups say the move will sidestep environmental reviews. 

U.S. gasoline demand fizzling. U.S. demand for gasoline surged after bottoming out in April but has flattened out in the past two months below pre-pandemic levels. Stagnating demand raises concerns about the health of the economic recovery. “The easy work has been done,” Noah Barrett, an energy analyst for Janus Henderson Investors, told the WSJ. “That last 10% to 15% of lost demand is going to be really hard to get back.” 

Trump admin prepares more sanctions on Venezuela. “We think our sanctions have been extremely effective in reducing income to the regime but we think we can make them more effective. So we are going to be doing some things to tighten up in the near future,” Elliott Abrams, U.S. Special Representative for Venezuela said in a Reuters interview. He did not specify but hinted that the new sanctions would include eliminating exemptions offered to third parties buying Venezuelan oil.  Related: Bullish EIA Inventory Report Pushes Oil Prices Higher

Tesla to sell $5 billion in shares. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) said it would sell as much as $5 billion in shares “from time to time” in order to fund growth. The company has plans to build new factories in Germany and in Austin, Texas, following the recent completion of a plant in Shanghai. 

Exxon considers job cuts. According to a memo sent to employees Monday and obtained by Business Insider, ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is considering job cuts. The company is looking at its upstream unit for “organizational efficiencies and lower activity levels,” according to the memo, including job cuts.

Total and Macquarie pursue 2 GW offshore wind in South Korea. Total (NYSE: TOT) will partner with Macquarie Group’s green bank to develop more than 2 gigawatts of floating wind farms off South Korea, the latest push by the French oil and gas giant to diversify into clean energy.

By Josh Owens for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

North Sea Oil Producers Face Long Road To Recovery

Next Post

Venezuela Faces The Real Possibility Oil Production Dropping To Zero
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Top Oil Importer Is Turning Its Back On Saudi Arabia

The World’s Top Oil Importer Is Turning Its Back On Saudi Arabia
The U.S. Energy Storage Boom Is About To Begin

The U.S. Energy Storage Boom Is About To Begin
Is A Major Oil Price Breakout On The Horizon?

Is A Major Oil Price Breakout On The Horizon?
Fossil Fuels Are Here To Stay

Fossil Fuels Are Here To Stay
Brent Crude Hits 5-Month High On String Of Bullish News

Brent Crude Hits 5-Month High On String Of Bullish News



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com