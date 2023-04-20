Oil Prices Continue To Fall As Demand Concerns Persist

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 14 mins 78.41 -0.75 -0.95%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.36 -0.76 -0.91%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.21 -1.93 -2.27%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.221 -0.001 -0.05%
Graph down Gasoline 17 mins 2.616 -0.029 -1.11%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 83.08 -1.65 -1.95%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 83.08 -1.65 -1.95%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.33 -1.14 -1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 86.43 -0.37 -0.43%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 78.46 -1.60 -2.00%
Chart Gasoline 17 mins 2.616 -0.029 -1.11%

Graph down Marine 1 day 82.75 -0.97 -1.16%
Graph down Murban 1 day 83.98 -1.50 -1.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.22 -1.38 -1.69%
Graph down Basra Light 506 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.83 -1.26 -1.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 83.33 -1.14 -1.35%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.33 -1.14 -1.35%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.55 -1.40 -1.61%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 86.43 -0.37 -0.43%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 64.38 -1.87 -2.82%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 hour 57.99 -1.66 -2.78%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 hour 81.39 -1.66 -2.00%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 hour 79.64 -1.66 -2.04%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 hour 76.79 -1.66 -2.12%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 hour 73.49 -1.66 -2.21%
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 73.49 -1.66 -2.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 74.79 -1.66 -2.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 83.74 -1.66 -1.94%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 73.09 -1.66 -2.22%

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 83.08 -1.65 -1.95%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 77.25 -1.75 -2.22%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 71.00 -1.75 -2.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 86.45 +1.58 +1.86%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 73.36 -1.69 -2.25%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 77.31 -1.69 -2.14%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 77.31 -1.69 -2.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 77.25 -1.75 -2.22%
Chart Kansas Common 50 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 86.18 +0.11 +0.13%

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Oil Prices Continue To Fall As Demand Concerns Persist

By Irina Slav - Apr 20, 2023, 2:10 AM CDT
  • Oil prices continued to trend lower in morning trade in Asia, with WTI heading toward $78 and Brent moving closer to $82.
  • Despite the EIA reporting a sizeable inventory draw of 4.6 million barrels for the week to April 14th, traders were focused on demand concerns.
  • The Fed has repeatedly indicated that is it not done with rate hikes, which traders see as countering any growing demand from China.
Demand worries outweighed supply concerns this week to push down oil prices, reinforced by heightened expectations of more U.S. rate hikes that lifted the greenback.

In morning trade in Asia oil was down for the third day out of the last four, despite the EIA reporting an inventory draw of 4.6 million barrels for the week to April 14, compared to a modest build in crude oil inventories for the previous week, at 600,000 barrels. For the week before that, however, the EIA had estimated a sizable draw of 3.7 million barrels.

Instead of reacting to the draw, oil traders apparently were more concerned with other news or rather non-news: the Fed has indicated repeatedly that it is not done with rate hikes. It seems there are expectations for at least one more rate hike, to be announced next month before the Fed pauses with the inflation-control measure.

“When the Fed’s commentary indicates further rate hikes, economic troubles look inevitable,” Priyanka Sachdeva, an analyst at brokerage Phillip Nova, told Bloomberg. “The only ray of hope here is China’s reemergence, which is expected to be significant enough to outweigh the dented demand from the West.”

"WTI crude is back below the $80 level and it could continue drifting lower if the strong dollar trade resumes," OANDA’s Edward Moya told Reuters.

What’s more, the gloom and doom that oil traders appear to see for the U.S. economy has proven stronger than optimism about China, which earlier this week pushed prices higher for a while after it reported stronger-than-expected GDP growth data. Yet that wasn’t the full picture.

"Though China reported better-than-expected GDP data, both industrial production and fixed asset investments fell short of consensus data, which did not help (in) boosting oil prices," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng told Reuters.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

