Oil Prices Climb as Bullish Catalysts Build

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.92 +0.35 +0.42%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 89.40 +0.39 +0.44%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.75 +0.67 +0.75%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 1.579 -0.059 -3.60%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.765 +0.007 +0.24%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 87.12 +0.63 +0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 87.12 +0.63 +0.73%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.40 -0.92 -1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 88.39 -0.06 -0.07%
Chart Mars US 175 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.765 +0.007 +0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 88.28 -0.43 -0.48%
Graph down Murban 1 day 88.74 -0.19 -0.21%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 83.31 -0.63 -0.75%
Graph down Basra Light 878 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.85 -0.79 -0.89%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 88.40 -0.92 -1.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.40 -0.92 -1.03%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.03 -0.87 -0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 88.39 -0.06 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 331 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 70.37 +0.76 +1.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 85.72 +0.76 +0.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 83.97 +0.76 +0.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 80.07 +0.76 +0.96%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 76.77 +0.76 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 76.77 +0.76 +1.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 79.82 +0.76 +0.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 86.77 +0.76 +0.88%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 77.17 +0.76 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 87.12 +0.63 +0.73%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 80.05 +0.76 +0.96%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 73.80 +0.76 +1.04%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 day 88.76 +0.76 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 79.15 +0.76 +0.97%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 80.05 +0.76 +0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 80.05 +0.76 +0.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 80.00 +0.75 +0.95%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 73.75 +0.75 +1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.23 -0.55 -0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 hours Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 15 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 hours e-truck insanity
  • 3 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 5 days Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Higher Oil Output Helps Chevron Beat Q1 Profit Estimates

Weak Diesel Prices Reflect Global Economic Slowdown

Weak Diesel Prices Reflect Global Economic Slowdown

Diesel fuel production has ramped…

Saudi Aramco Eyes Stake in Chinese Petrochemical Firm

Saudi Aramco Eyes Stake in Chinese Petrochemical Firm

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant, in…

Semiconductor Supply Chain Remains Secure Despite Taiwan Earthquake

Semiconductor Supply Chain Remains Secure Despite Taiwan Earthquake

An earthquake in Taiwan caused…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Climb as Bullish Catalysts Build

By Michael Kern - Apr 26, 2024, 8:45 AM CDT
Bull

Oil prices are set to post a gain this week as a combination of inventory declines, a slowdown in U.S. manufacturing, and escalating tensions in the Middle East boost bullish sentiment.

oil prices

oil

oil

oil

oil

oil

oil

Gasoline

Gasoline

Friday, April 26th 2024

Even if headed towards the first weekly gain since early April, oil prices have so far failed to break out above the psychologically important $90 per barrel mark. A higher-than-expected draw in US crude inventories, a notable slowdown in US manufacturing that sparked hopes of a June interest rate cut, and continuing tensions in the Middle East have added some upside with ICE Brent currently trading around $89 per barrel. 

A Copper Giant Might Be in the Making. Mining major AngloAmerican (LON:AAL) said it had received an all-share buyout proposal from the world’s largest listed miner, BHP Group (ASX:AX), in a deal that would make the BHP the world’s leading force in copper. AngloAmerican rejected the first offer as “highly unattractive”. 

Canada Warns of Wildfire Risks for Oil. The Canadian province of Alberta is tightening restrictions on movement as wildfire season started earlier than usual due to an ongoing drought, only a year after suffering the worst-ever fires in 2023 that knocked out some 300,000 b/d of oil production at the time. 

TMX Shippers Voice Concerns Ahead of May Launch. Shippers on Canada’s Trans Mountain Expansion pipeline indicated the projected start date of May 1 might not be feasible as some sections of the pipeline are yet to receive regulatory approval, even though TMX seeks to receive toll fees already next month.

Iraq Promises to Commit to OPEC+ Supply Discipline. Following months of overproduction when it overshot its quota by 200,000 b/d in Q1, Iraq is now pledging to cap its oil exports at 3.3 million b/d until the end of the year regardless of the OPEC+ meeting outcome in early June.

LME Seeks to Stymie Sanction Trade Opportunities. After UK sanctions on Russian metals created loopholes for traders, resulting in a string of aluminum storage deals in LME warehouses, the London Metal Exchange announced it would step in to halt the lucrative storage deals. 

Woodside Climate Plan Gets Voted Down. Shareholders of Australia’s leading oil producer Woodside Energy (ASX:WDS) rejected the company’s climate plan this week with 58% of the ballot finding it devoid of ambition, saying its $20 billion fossil fuel project portfolio and reliance on carbon credits is insufficient. 

Egypt Halts All LNG Exports from May. Struggling to meet its domestic power needs with drastically declining domestic gas production from the Zohr offshore field, Egypt has halted all LNG exports from May onwards, becoming a net importer for the first time since 2018.

UK North Sea to See $2.4 Billion Oil Merger. Italy’s oil major ENI (BIT:ENI) agreed to merge its UK oil and gas assets with independent producer Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH), set to hold a 38.5% stake in the newly formed company that will aim to become the largest British oil producer by 2030. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Higher LNG Prices Prompt Asia Buyers’ Rethink. The rally in Asia’s spot LNG prices to 10.50 per mmBtu in recent trades, up 25% since the beginning of March on the back of costlier shipping and Middle East risks, has prompted a notable pullback in opportunistic buying from India and China. 

China Wants to Take Over India’s Underbelly. China’s state-controlled oil company Sinopec is pushing for greater access into the downstream sector of Sri Lanka, a long-time core market for India, planning to build a major 160,000 b/d refinery in the Chinese-run port of Hambantota. 

Airbus Gets Russia Sanctions Exemption. The government of Canada has provided Airbus with a sanctions waiver to allow it to purchase and use Russian titanium in its manufacturing after the North American country’s titanium sanctions jeopardized the utilization of Airbus aircraft there. 

Europe to Ban Russia LNG Re-Exports. According to media reports, the European Commission’s next Russia sanctions package is expected to introduce restrictions on LNG re-exports from EU ports, shying away from an outright ban on Russian LNG imports. 

Glencore Eyes Nigeria’s Mining Potential. Global mining major Glencore (LON:GLEN) has expressed interest in Nigeria’s untapped mining sector if the government ensures a stable business climate, emphasizing the African company’s nickel, cobalt, and zinc potential.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

India Ratchets Up Its Renewable Energy Installations
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Namibia Racks Up Another Major Offshore Oil Discovery

Namibia Racks Up Another Major Offshore Oil Discovery
Big Oil’s Carbon Capture Conundrum

Big Oil’s Carbon Capture Conundrum
Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange

Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange
Will Namibia Become OPEC’s Newest Member?

Will Namibia Become OPEC’s Newest Member?
The Great Game Returns to Central Asia

The Great Game Returns to Central Asia

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com