Oil Prices Climb As Bullish News Continues To Mount

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 91.48 +0.90 +0.99%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.59 +0.16 +0.17%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.71 +0.35 +0.36%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.856 +0.128 +4.69%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.661 -0.037 -1.36%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 93.57 +0.19 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 93.57 +0.19 +0.20%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 96.73 +0.87 +0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.93 +0.06 +0.06%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 91.63 +0.71 +0.78%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.661 -0.037 -1.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 5 days 94.66 -0.49 -0.51%
Graph down Murban 5 days 96.62 -0.41 -0.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 94.15 +0.84 +0.90%
Graph down Basra Light 658 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 95.77 +0.90 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 96.73 +0.87 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 96.73 +0.87 +0.91%
Chart Girassol 5 days 97.71 +0.54 +0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.93 +0.06 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 112 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 72.28 +0.56 +0.78%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 92.73 +0.56 +0.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 90.98 +0.56 +0.62%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 86.78 +0.56 +0.65%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 85.08 +0.56 +0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 85.08 +0.56 +0.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 85.58 +0.56 +0.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 94.18 +0.56 +0.60%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 85.08 +0.56 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 93.57 +0.19 +0.20%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.96 +0.71 +0.81%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 81.71 +0.71 +0.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 96.42 +1.72 +1.82%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 87.36 +0.71 +0.82%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 87.96 +0.71 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 87.96 +0.71 +0.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 88.00 +0.75 +0.86%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 81.75 +0.75 +0.93%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 94.97 +1.11 +1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 18 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock
  • 2 days Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?
  • 6 days Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness

Breaking News:

Exxon To Increase Oil Production In Nigeria

ChatGPT's Surprising Environmental Footprint Revealed

ChatGPT's Surprising Environmental Footprint Revealed

Microsoft’s heavy investment in AI…

U.S. Drilling Activity Ticks Up As Oil Prices Rise

U.S. Drilling Activity Ticks Up As Oil Prices Rise

The total number of active…

France May Take Action To Curb Oil Refiner's Profits

France May Take Action To Curb Oil Refiner's Profits

France has "questions" about refining…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Climb As Bullish News Continues To Mount

By Michael Kern - Sep 19, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Bullish

Oil prices continued to climb on Tuesday morning as the EIA predicted a continued slowdown in U.S. shale production, adding to concerns about a tightening oil market.

oil prices

oil

Production

Chart of the Week

VLCC

- Low inquiry levels stemming from Saudi Arabia’s production cuts, reoccurring congestion in China, and seasonally declining demand have driven freight rates to their lowest since May 2022.

- Losing steam after their November 2022 peaks, freight rates from West Africa to East Asia have dropped to Worldscale 43.5, whilst Gulf-to-East Asia rates are even lower than that, with most recent deals done at w37.

- Saudi Arabia accounts for more than a quarter of VLCC deliveries, with more than 90% of Aramco exports taking place by means of VLCC tankers, hence the oversized impact of Saudi cuts on freight rates.

- Whilst the freight market expects depressed VLCC rates to recover later this year, so far there’s been little upside – quite the contrary with Suezmax tankers that bottomed out earlier this month and the Gulf-East Asia route strengthened from w75 to w90 over the past two weeks. 

Market Movers

- UK oil major BP (NYSE:BP) intends to invest up to $11 billion in low-carbon fuels, renewables, and EV charging stations in Germany by 2030 as it seeks to expand in Europe’s largest economy.

- US refiner Valero Energy announced it had authorized a share repurchase of up to $2.5 billion, with no expiration date, in addition to the $2.5 billion already authorized earlier this February.

- French energy company TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) is reportedly in talks with Adani Green Energy to invest up to $700 million in the Indian firm’s clean energy projects, the first deal since Hindenburg Research’s short-selling recommendations.

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

News of shrinking US supply has only added bullish sentiment in oil markets, keeping ICE Brent and WTI around $95 and $93 per barrel, respectively. This week will bring about a flurry of macroeconomic news with central banks meeting in the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and other countries, potentially reminding the oil markets of the continued risk of a significant recession in Western economies. 

Oil Majors Warn Peak Oil Demand Not Happening Soon. Defying the IEA’s calls of fossil fuel demand peaking by 2030, the CEOs of Saudi Aramco and ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) both said the energy transition will take longer than assumed and that oil and gas investment remained critical to stop prices soaring.

Geopolitical Risk Jumps As Azerbaijan Launches “Anti-Terrorist” Operations. The risk of a renewed conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia has increased after Azerbaijan announced "anti-terrorist operations" in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The move comes just days after Armenia's Prime Minister expressed doubt over Russia's ability to guarantee its security while struggling with its invasion of Ukraine.

IAEA Condemns Iran Ban on Nuclear Inspection. Iran’s nuclear program made headlines again after Tehran banned multiple IAEA inspectors assigned to the country, triggering an immediate condemnation from the UN watchdog as it investigates uranium traces at undeclared Iranian sites.

Chevron’s Australia Strikes Turn Real. Australia’s Offshore Alliance union of oil terminal workers said that workers at Chevron’s (NYSE:CVX) Gorgon and Wheatstone terminals had begun full-day strikes, with the government tribunal activated by the US major set to start hearings this Friday. 

US Shale Output to Decline in October. According to the EIA’s Drilling Productivity Report, US shale output is on track to decline for the third month in a row in October, expected to come in at 9.393 million b/d, the lowest monthly level since May and some 85,000 b/d below the July peak.

China Needs New Import Quota Package. China’s private-sector refiners have started lobbying the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing to issue a fourth batch of crude import quotas, already running out of the 194-million-tonne allocation received in this year’s three quota allocations.

Saudi Arabia Buys Into Latin American Fuels. Saudi Arabia’s national oil company Saudi Aramco (TADAWUL:2222) agreed to purchase Chile’s main fuel distributor Esmax Distribucion, formerly known as Petrobras Chile, from private equity investor Southern Cross Group.

California Sues Oil Majors for Alleged Deception. The government of California sued five of the world’s top oil-producing companies – ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron, BP, and ConocoPhillips – for allegedly covering up the truth about climate change, calling for the creation of an abatement fund.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ireland Rejects LNG Terminal Plans. Ireland’s top planning body An Bord Pleanála has refused permission for a new liquefied natural gas terminal in county Kerry with a planned annual capacity of 8.25 bcm, saying the 700 million project would be contrary to the government’s net zero policy.

Prisoner Release Unfreezes Iran’s $6 Billion. In addition to higher oil prices and higher crude exports to China, the Iranian government finally tapped into the $6 billion of its funds frozen in South Korean banks after the US and Iran carried out their long-anticipated prisoner exchange this week.

Greenpeace Blocks Arrival of French LNG Unit. Activist group Greenpeace tried to prevent the Cape Ann tanker, refurbished as TotalEnergies’ (NYSE:TTE) latest FSRU to receive LNG cargoes off the coastal city of Le Havre, from entering the port, saying France needs to halt all new fossil fuel projects.

Australia’s Nuclear Switch Option Labelled a Fantasy. According to Australia’s Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen, the cost to replace the country’s coal-fuelled power plants with modular nuclear reactors would amount to $250 billion, alleviating calls for a swifter transition.

South African Drilling Delayed by Environment Appeals. Having hit multi-billion discoveries in neighboring Namibia, both TotalEnergies and Shell are unable to advance their offshore drilling in South Africa’s blocks 5, 6, and 7 after a series of appeals against their environmental authorization keep on stalling exploration drilling.

White House Wants Wider Pool of US Tankers. With the US fleet of commercial product tankers comprising a few dozen tankers that could be jeopardized in times of war, the US government-chartered 9 tankers so far this year to move oil products, paying up to $6 million per year for agreements that run until 2035.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

EU's Renewables Surge Faces China Supply Chain Dilemma

Next Post

Good Energy CEO: Price Cap Is Pushing Energy Bills Higher
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on September 19 2023 said:
    Early in 2023 fears gripped the global oil market of a possible global banking or financial crisis in the aftermath of the collapse of three US commercial banks. These fears lasted through the first half of the year and caused prices to fall with Brent crude declining from $84-$85 a barrel to $71-74.

    The reverse is happening now with prices surging and Brent crude exceeding $95 and could soon be hitting $100 because of fears of growing imbalance in the market being accentuated by robust oil demand, resurgent China and a tightening market.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Global Energy Expert

Leave a comment




Most Popular

An Apparently Unstoppable Oil Price Rally

An Apparently Unstoppable Oil Price Rally
New Sanctions Heighten Tensions Between Turkey And The U.S.

New Sanctions Heighten Tensions Between Turkey And The U.S.
Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.

Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.
U.S. Discovers Lithium Deposit Bigger Than Bolivia’s Salt Flats

U.S. Discovers Lithium Deposit Bigger Than Bolivia’s Salt Flats
Colombia Is On The Brink Of A Natural Gas Crisis

Colombia Is On The Brink Of A Natural Gas Crisis

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com