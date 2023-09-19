Good Energy CEO: Price Cap Is Pushing Energy Bills Higher

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 91.62 +0.14 +0.15%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.72 +0.29 +0.31%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.71 +0.35 +0.36%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.848 +0.120 +4.40%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.665 -0.033 -1.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 93.57 +0.19 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 93.57 +0.19 +0.20%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 96.73 +0.87 +0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.93 +0.06 +0.06%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 91.63 +0.71 +0.78%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.665 -0.033 -1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 5 days 94.66 -0.49 -0.51%
Graph down Murban 5 days 96.62 -0.41 -0.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 94.15 +0.84 +0.90%
Graph down Basra Light 658 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 95.77 +0.90 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 96.73 +0.87 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 96.73 +0.87 +0.91%
Chart Girassol 5 days 97.71 +0.54 +0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.93 +0.06 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 112 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 72.28 +0.56 +0.78%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 92.73 +0.56 +0.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 90.98 +0.56 +0.62%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 86.78 +0.56 +0.65%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 85.08 +0.56 +0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 85.08 +0.56 +0.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 85.58 +0.56 +0.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 94.18 +0.56 +0.60%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 85.08 +0.56 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 93.57 +0.19 +0.20%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.96 +0.71 +0.81%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 81.71 +0.71 +0.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 96.42 +1.72 +1.82%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 87.36 +0.71 +0.82%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 87.96 +0.71 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 87.96 +0.71 +0.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 88.00 +0.75 +0.86%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 81.75 +0.75 +0.93%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 94.97 +1.11 +1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 28 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock
  • 2 days Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?
  • 6 days Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness

Breaking News:

Repsol CEO: Soaring Electricity Costs, Regulations Jeopardize Energy Transition

Musk Meets Erdogan About Potential Tesla Factory

Musk Meets Erdogan About Potential Tesla Factory

Lately, Tesla CEO Elon Musk…

U.S. Drilling Activity Ticks Up As Oil Prices Rise

U.S. Drilling Activity Ticks Up As Oil Prices Rise

The total number of active…

High Fuel Costs Challenge Airline Profits After Busy Summer

High Fuel Costs Challenge Airline Profits After Busy Summer

U.S. airlines brace for reduced…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Good Energy CEO: Price Cap Is Pushing Energy Bills Higher

By City A.M - Sep 19, 2023, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Good Energy witnessed a 168% increase in pre-tax profit for the first half of the year, taking in £32.7m.
  • CEO Nigel Pocklington highlights concerns with the current price cap, suggesting it costs consumers more and points out the lack of support for vulnerable customers.
  • Alongside its financial success, Good Energy is expanding its services, focusing on renewables and has acquired the solar panel business WessexECO Energy.
Join Our Community
Electricity

The price cap has been a “terrible public policy failure” which has driven up bills for customers, Good Energy chief executive Nigel Pocklington has warned.

Pocklington was speaking with City A.M. following Good Energy’s latest half-year results published this morning, which included a 168 percent boost in pre-tax profit for the first six months of the year.

After its £32.7m intake, he told City A.M. that the price cap’s continued existence in the retail market exposed the lack of urgency in government’s approach to the energy market, which was not keeping pace with the speed of Ofgem’s reforms.

“We accept the idea of a price cap as part of the furniture in retail energy supply, but it’s a terrible public policy failure, which sounded great, but actually has cost people more money,” the energy boss said.

Pocklington said this was “symptomatic” of inaction from Downing Street which was causing wider problems in the energy sector, including rising bad debt, the lack of renewables-only power pricing, and no plans for support this winter for vulnerable customers.

He added: “Nobody wants to grasp the nettle on retail market reform and whether the price cap works. Nobody wants to grasp the nettle on wholesale market reform at the cost of renewables, and how you make energy cheaper. Nobody wants to go anywhere near a social tariff type concept where you’re using the welfare system rather than energy companies to deal with vulnerability and energy poverty.”

Ofgem has recently unveiled consultations on the prospect of a social tariff, with chief executive Jonathan Brearley openly questioning the role of the price cap in the market.

However, such changes would require legislative action from the government – which writes the rules regulators follow, including the introduction of a price cap in 2019.

This follows the collapse of 30 suppliers during the domestic energy crisis, where suppliers were exposed by restrictions that prevented them passing on high wholesale costs onto customers, alongside insufficient hedging.

The price cap is a matter of contention in the sector, with energy bosses including Utilita chief executive Bill Bullen also calling for its removal, while Octopus Energy boss Greg Jackson considers it vital for protecting customers from ultra-high energy billls.

The government has been approached for comment.

Good Energy shares rise after bumper earnings

Good Energy is the latest domestic supplier to post a bumper turnaround in profits over the first six months of trading this year.

Its take-home was powered by rising tariffs over the past 12 months and Ofgem’s decision to allow firms to recover costs from the industry crisis.

The company has posted a 168 percent boost in pre-tax profit for the first six months of trading in 2023, rising year-on-year from £12.2m to £32.7m.

Net earnings rose from £0.3m to £12m over the same period – a whopping forty-fold increase- and overall revenues soared 45.6 percent from £107.6m to £151.1m – driven by elevated energy prices.

The headline numbers follow larger suppliers such as British Gas, EDF and Eon UK all posting vast earnings in the first half of the year.

Shares are up 11.7 percent on the FTSE AIM All-Share, with the company also revealing its plans to shift from a supplier business to a wider renewable services firm have gained momentum.

This includes heat pumps, solar panels, and smart technology to track electric vehicle charging points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Good Energy has also continued its drive to expand the company’s services, snapping up solar panel business WessexECO Energy in June earlier this year for £2.5m and launching a new tariff for solar customers.

Meanwhile, electric vehicle service Zapmap has posted a loss of £1.1m, but has expanded its registered user base 52 percent to 683,000 customers with 80 percent of all electric vehicle drivers in the UK registered on the platform.

Looking ahead, Good Energy anticipates a one-off loss in the second half of 2023 due to lagging commodity costs and tariff reductions.

New propositions for business customers are also planned for launch in the second half of the year.

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Climb As Bullish News Continues To Mount

Next Post

High Fuel Costs Challenge Airline Profits After Busy Summer
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

An Apparently Unstoppable Oil Price Rally

An Apparently Unstoppable Oil Price Rally
New Sanctions Heighten Tensions Between Turkey And The U.S.

New Sanctions Heighten Tensions Between Turkey And The U.S.
Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.

Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.
U.S. Discovers Lithium Deposit Bigger Than Bolivia’s Salt Flats

U.S. Discovers Lithium Deposit Bigger Than Bolivia’s Salt Flats
Colombia Is On The Brink Of A Natural Gas Crisis

Colombia Is On The Brink Of A Natural Gas Crisis

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com