Oil Price Gains Limited By Lack Of Clarity About OPEC+ Cut

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 87.65 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.37 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.73 -0.28 -0.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.011 +0.081 +1.17%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.654 -0.015 -0.55%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.85 +1.49 +1.60%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 94.05 +1.92 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 86.81 +1.59 +1.87%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.654 -0.015 -0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 90.47 +2.48 +2.82%
Graph up Murban 1 day 93.18 +2.01 +2.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 90.07 +1.84 +2.09%
Graph down Basra Light 310 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 95.38 +1.43 +1.52%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 94.85 +1.49 +1.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.85 +1.49 +1.60%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.92 +1.69 +1.81%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 94.05 +1.92 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 6 days 56.84 -1.70 -2.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 66.51 +1.24 +1.90%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 89.91 +1.24 +1.40%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 88.16 +1.24 +1.43%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 85.31 +1.24 +1.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 82.01 +1.24 +1.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 82.01 +1.24 +1.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 83.31 +1.24 +1.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 92.26 +1.24 +1.36%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 81.61 +1.24 +1.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 84.25 +1.25 +1.51%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 78.00 +1.25 +1.63%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 89.26 +0.23 +0.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 82.79 +1.24 +1.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 84.24 +1.24 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 84.24 +1.24 +1.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 84.25 +1.25 +1.51%
Chart Kansas Common 44 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 94.53 +5.03 +5.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 21 hours "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 22 hours Wind droughts
  • 3 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 8 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 6 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 21 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 23 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 12 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates

Breaking News:

Belgium Calls For A Natural Gas Price Cap To Avoid Deindustrialization

What The World Needs To Realize Ahead Of COP27

What The World Needs To Realize Ahead Of COP27

As we are approaching COP27,…

The Middle East Is At The Forefront Of Low-Carbon Desalination Technology

The Middle East Is At The Forefront Of Low-Carbon Desalination Technology

Saudi Arabia and the United…

Were Traders Too Quick To Dump Oil?

Were Traders Too Quick To Dump Oil?

Warnings of a worldwide recession…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Price Gains Limited By Lack Of Clarity About OPEC+ Cut

By Irina Slav - Oct 06, 2022, 1:30 AM CDT
  • On Wednesday OPEC+ agreed to cut its production targets for November by 2 million bpd, a figure that was larger than most analysts had expected.
  • While oil prices did climb, the gains have been limited by a lack of clarity about exactly how much oil will be removed from markets.
  • Despite the lack of clarity, the cut is undoubtedly bullish for oil markets and banks are once again predicting that Brent will break $100.
Join Our Community

After OPEC+ yesterday agreed to cut production by 2 million bpd, oil prices rose but in a much more limited way than many would’ve predicted as it remained to be seen how much of the cut would be physical and what the U.S. would do in response to the move.

“The market wasn’t thrilled since the actual cuts would be half what the headline number suggests,” Velandera Energy Partners CFO Manish Raj told Market Watch.

Goldman Sachs went further, estimating the actual production cuts at half a million barrels daily because of the gap between targets and output.

Indeed, OPEC+ has been undershooting its own production targets for months, with the August figure at over 3 million barrels daily. This led some analysts to suggest that the production cut agreed at this meeting would be more of an attempt to move targets closer to actual production than anything else.

Until it becomes clear whether OPEC+ will be cutting actual production or moving targets, the price rally forecast ahead of the meeting in Vienna on Wednesday will probably wait.

Regarding the reaction of the United States, there has been a signal from President Biden that the likely response would be to release yet more crude from the strategic petroleum reserve. The Biden administration needs low fuel prices and it needs them now and over the next month until the midterm elections.

Despite the lack of details about the implementation of the production cut, Goldman raised its oil price target to $110 per barrel of Brent for the final quarter of the year. JP Morgan also suggested Brent could rebound to $100 in the current quarter, following OPEC+’s move to cut.

Meanwhile, headwinds remain, the strongest among them being the fear of a global economic slowdown, with recessions expected for some of the world’s biggest economies such as Germany. These headwinds are likely to put a cap on any price rises unless supply shrinks significantly.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

White House Disappointed With OPEC’s ‘Shortsighted’ Decision
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas

Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas
American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter

American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter
Why Oil Prices Could Continue To Fall

Why Oil Prices Could Continue To Fall
The Next Bullish Catalyst For Oil Markets

The Next Bullish Catalyst For Oil Markets
Oil Prices Jump 5% As Bullish Catalysts Mount

Oil Prices Jump 5% As Bullish Catalysts Mount



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com