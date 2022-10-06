Germany Needs To Slash Natural Gas Consumption To Avoid A Winter Emergency

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 87.46 -0.30 -0.34%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 93.13 -0.24 -0.26%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.73 -0.28 -0.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.993 +0.063 +0.91%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.632 -0.037 -1.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.85 +1.49 +1.60%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 94.05 +1.92 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 86.81 +1.59 +1.87%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.632 -0.037 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 90.47 +2.48 +2.82%
Graph up Murban 1 day 93.18 +2.01 +2.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 90.07 +1.84 +2.09%
Graph down Basra Light 310 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 95.38 +1.43 +1.52%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 94.85 +1.49 +1.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.85 +1.49 +1.60%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.92 +1.69 +1.81%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 94.05 +1.92 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 6 days 56.84 -1.70 -2.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 66.51 +1.24 +1.90%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 89.91 +1.24 +1.40%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 88.16 +1.24 +1.43%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 85.31 +1.24 +1.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 82.01 +1.24 +1.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 82.01 +1.24 +1.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 83.31 +1.24 +1.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 92.26 +1.24 +1.36%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 81.61 +1.24 +1.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 84.25 +1.25 +1.51%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 78.00 +1.25 +1.63%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 89.26 +0.23 +0.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 82.79 +1.24 +1.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 84.24 +1.24 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 84.24 +1.24 +1.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 84.25 +1.25 +1.51%
Chart Kansas Common 44 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 94.53 +5.03 +5.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 day "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 3 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 8 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 9 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 1 day Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 12 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Leaves Flagship Crude Pricing To Asia Unchanged

White House Disappointed With OPEC’s ‘Shortsighted’ Decision

White House Disappointed With OPEC’s ‘Shortsighted’ Decision

A White House statement following…

Oil Markets Are Set Up For A Bull Run

Oil Markets Are Set Up For A Bull Run

Bullish catalysts are coming together…

Researchers Take A Deep Dive Into Solar Cell Efficiency

Researchers Take A Deep Dive Into Solar Cell Efficiency

Shanghai Polytechnic University researchers are…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Germany Needs To Slash Natural Gas Consumption To Avoid A Winter Emergency

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 06, 2022, 6:54 AM CDT
  • Last week, the natural gas consumption of German households and small businesses was 10% above the four-year average for that week.
  • The Federal Network Agency, Bundesnetzagentur is once again warning that the country needs to reduce its natural gas consumption by 20%.
  • Without a significant reduction in savings, it will be difficult for Germany to avoid a natural gas shortage this winter.

Germany may be unable to avoid a gas emergency this winter if all consumers don’t significantly cut consumption in Europe’s biggest economy, according to Klaus Müller, the president of the Federal Network Agency, Bundesnetzagentur.

“The situation may become very serious if we do not significantly reduce our gas consumption,” Müller told Reuters on Thursday, adding that households, industry, and businesses need to cut consumption by at least 20%. According to the regulator, German households and small businesses used nearly 10% more gas than the four-year average for that week.

The agency, the regulator to impose rationing in case of severe shortages, published on Thursday its weekly report on gas supply and demand in Germany. The data showed that gas consumption rose in the latest reporting week by 10% to 618-gigawatt hours per week (GWh/week) from 483 GWh/week in the previous week, and was above the average for the same week between 2018 and 2021.

The agency once again called on all consumers to conserve gas, as it “emphasizes the importance” of savings.

This week’s appeal for gas conservation comes after a similar appeal last week when the agency said that Germany’s gas consumption rose too much - to levels higher than in previous years, and without considerable gas conservation, Europe’s biggest economy will find it challenging to avoid gas shortages this winter.

“Without significant savings, also in the private sector, it will be difficult to avoid a gas shortage in the winter,” the agency’s president Klaus Müller said last week.  

Gas storage sites are more than 92% full, the regulator said today, but warned that gas price fluctuations are huge. Despite the recent drop in gas prices, businesses and households “will have to continue to prepare for very high gas prices,” the agency added.

If the coming winter is colder than usual, Germany could see severe nationwide gas shortages, which it will not be able to predict more than two weeks in advance, Müller said in September.

“I can’t give an exact forecast of where the risk of a shortage is the greatest,” Müller told German business daily Handelsblatt in mid-September.

“If we get a very cold winter, we have a problem.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Price Gains Limited By Lack Of Clarity About OPEC+ Cut
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas

Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas
American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter

American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter
Why Oil Prices Could Continue To Fall

Why Oil Prices Could Continue To Fall
The Next Bullish Catalyst For Oil Markets

The Next Bullish Catalyst For Oil Markets
Oil Prices Jump 5% As Bullish Catalysts Mount

Oil Prices Jump 5% As Bullish Catalysts Mount



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com