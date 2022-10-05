White House Disappointed With OPEC’s ‘Shortsighted’ Decision

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.86 +1.34 +1.55%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.41 +1.61 +1.75%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 95.26 +1.81 +1.94%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.904 +0.067 +0.98%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.675 -0.008 -0.29%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.36 +3.57 +3.98%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.13 +1.45 +1.60%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 85.22 +3.19 +3.89%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.675 -0.008 -0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 87.99 +0.46 +0.53%
Graph up Murban 2 days 91.17 +0.59 +0.65%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 88.23 +3.13 +3.68%
Graph down Basra Light 309 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 93.95 +3.42 +3.78%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 93.36 +3.57 +3.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.36 +3.57 +3.98%
Chart Girassol 2 days 93.23 +3.70 +4.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.13 +1.45 +1.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 6 days 56.84 -1.70 -2.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 65.27 +2.89 +4.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 88.67 +2.89 +3.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 86.92 +2.89 +3.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 84.07 +2.89 +3.56%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 80.77 +2.89 +3.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 80.77 +2.89 +3.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 82.07 +2.89 +3.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 91.02 +2.89 +3.28%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 80.37 +2.89 +3.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.32 +2.82 +3.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.00 +7.00 +9.21%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.75 +7.00 +10.04%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 89.26 +0.23 +0.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 81.55 +5.43 +7.13%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 83.00 +7.03 +9.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.00 +7.03 +9.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.00 +7.00 +9.21%
Chart Kansas Common 44 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 94.53 +5.03 +5.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 hours "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 6 hours Wind droughts
  • 2 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 7 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 6 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 7 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 7 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 11 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates

Breaking News:

The UK Is Rushing To Ink Long-Term Gas Deals With Norway And Qatar

European Gas Demand Set For Record-Breaking Decline In 2022

European Gas Demand Set For Record-Breaking Decline In 2022

European gas demand is set…

Another Disappointing Week For U.S. Oil Rigs

Another Disappointing Week For U.S. Oil Rigs

U.S. drillers remain cautious to…

Florida’s Power Grid Desperately Needs An Overhaul

Florida’s Power Grid Desperately Needs An Overhaul

With around 14 category-four hurricanes…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

White House Disappointed With OPEC’s ‘Shortsighted’ Decision

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 05, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • U.S. President Biden is disappointed by the shortsighted decision by OPEC+ to cut production quota.
  • The Biden Administration vows to find new ways to temper OPEC’s control over energy prices.
  • The American Petroleum Institute has criticized the administration’s energy policies, saying that dependence on OPEC and other foreign countries for our energy is a “choice”.
Join Our Community

A White House statement following the OPEC+ decision to defy the Biden administration with an output cut for November vows to find new ways to temper OPEC’s control over energy prices.

Earlier on Wednesday, members of OPEC+ said they would cut November production quotas by 2 million bpd, citing the “uncertainty that surrounds the global economic and oil market outlooks”.

The decision immediately led to a more than 2% increase in Brent crude and WTI prices and goes directly against the Biden administration’s attempts to lobby Saudi Arabia for higher production to bring prices down.

Shortly after the release of an OPEC+ press release detailing the output cuts, the White House said, “In light of today's action, the Biden Administration will also consult with Congress on additional tools and authorities to reduce OPEC's control over energy prices.”

“The President is disappointed by the shortsighted decision by OPEC+ to cut production quotas while the global economy is dealing with the continued negative impact of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” two of Biden’s top aides, national security adviser Jake Sullivan and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, said in a statement.

The White House warned that the OPEC move would “have the most negative impact on lower- and middle-income countries that are already reeling from elevated energy prices”.

In the meantime, the American Petroleum Institute (API) has criticized the administration’s energy policies, saying that dependence on OPEC and other foreign countries for our energy is a “choice”.

“We need to have stable energy sources that are from the United States to ensure that we have reliable and affordable energy here at home. Unfortunately right now, the United States is about 1 million barrels of production down from where we were in 2019. That was a choice,” API president Mike Sommers told Fox News.

The OPEC decision comes as the U.S. Department of Energy is reportedly being tasked by the White House to investigate whether a ban on gasoline exports would bring costs down for American consumers at the pump.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

EU Ambassadors Agree On A Russian Oil Price Cap
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas

Only One EU Member Is Still Receiving Russian Natural Gas
American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter

American Energy Bills Are Set To Soar This Winter
Oil Prices Could Be Set For Another Sharp Rise

Oil Prices Could Be Set For Another Sharp Rise
The Next Bullish Catalyst For Oil Markets

The Next Bullish Catalyst For Oil Markets
Why Oil Prices Could Continue To Fall

Why Oil Prices Could Continue To Fall



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com