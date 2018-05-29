Oil Price Correction Sparks Sell Off In Russian Markets

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 66.84 +0.11 +0.16%
Brent Crude 15 mins 75.54 +0.22 +0.29%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.899 -0.004 -0.14%
Mars US 14 mins 68.63 -0.50 -0.72%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.37 -1.50 -2.00%
Urals 17 hours 72.50 -0.90 -1.23%
Louisiana Light 6 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Louisiana Light 6 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Bonny Light 17 hours 75.48 -1.18 -1.54%
Mexican Basket 5 days 62.99 -2.94 -4.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.899 -0.004 -0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 5 days 75.43 -1.30 -1.69%
Murban 5 days 78.28 -1.25 -1.57%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 69.24 -1.32 -1.87%
Basra Light 5 days 74.70 -2.24 -2.91%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 73.43 -1.53 -2.04%
Bonny Light 17 hours 75.48 -1.18 -1.54%
Bonny Light 17 hours 75.48 -1.18 -1.54%
Girassol 17 hours 74.43 -1.23 -1.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.37 -1.50 -2.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.63 -3.58 -6.99%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.88 -2.83 -4.12%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.98 -2.83 -4.00%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.73 -5.73 -9.03%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.63 -4.08 -6.72%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.63 -4.08 -6.72%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.13 -2.83 -4.49%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 65.38 -2.83 -4.15%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.63 -2.83 -4.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 6 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 63.25 -1.00 -1.56%
Giddings 17 hours 57.00 -1.00 -1.72%
ANS West Coast 6 days 77.06 -1.09 -1.39%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 60.68 -1.15 -1.86%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 64.63 -1.15 -1.75%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 64.63 -1.15 -1.75%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 63.18 -1.15 -1.79%
Kansas Common 5 days 58.25 -2.75 -4.51%
Buena Vista 5 days 75.14 -2.83 -3.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour Who is hacking my house?
  • 1 hour Chaos in Italy and Spain Challenge the EU
  • 4 hours Will Tesla's Fate Determine The Future Of The Electric Vehicle Dream?
  • 10 hours живые санкции: Russia’s Lukoil Posts 75% Profit Jump On Crude Strength
  • 7 hours Oil Falls As Investors Brace For Output Increases
  • 4 hours Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 5 hours Pipeline Opposition Getting Ridiculous
  • 14 hours Oil Era Benefits vs Climate Change
  • 8 hours Poland as a breakpoint. Kremlin: Permanent U.S. Military Presence in Poland Would Harm European Security
  • 23 hours Elon Musk Goes Full Conspiracy Theorist, Blames Big Oil for Tesla's Negative Media Coverage
  • 10 hours Only 1/4 of Top Permian Producers Made Money in Q1 - Despite Higher Oil Prices
  • 4 hours Water-Based Battery Claims Exceptional Scalability
  • 1 day How Much Oil Could EVs Feasibly Displace by 2040?
  • 23 hours Solar Panels Toxic Waste
  • 22 hours Trump Oil
  • 15 hours A Return of Low Prices Is Suggested

Breaking News:

Cuban Oil Refinery Flooded, Oil Spills Into Bay

Alt Text

Can Angola Overcome Its Oil Production Decline?

OPEC member Angola is cutting…

Alt Text

Increasing WTI-Brent Spread Points At Higher Crude Prices

The quickly rising price of…

Alt Text

Will $100 Oil Kill The U.S. Economy?

$100 oil has long been…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Price Correction Sparks Sell Off In Russian Markets

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 29, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT Russia

Russian assets have had a bumpy ride this year as a global retreat from emerging market assets and exchange-traded funds combine with a new wave of U.S. sanctions to put pressure on the Russian ruble, Russian stocks, and Russian ETFs.

Yet the ETFs tracking Russian stocks have been largely spared from huge outflows until last week, even when the biggest Russia-focused ETFs saw their performance plunge in early April following the latest U.S. sanctions on Russian oligarchs and companies they control or own.

Until last week, the oil price rally—fueled by concerns over future supplies from Iran and Venezuela—had supported the Russia-focused ETFs.

But as oil prices plunged at the end of last week on reports that Saudi Arabia and Russia were considering lifting the production of the countries part of the pact by as much as 1 million bpd, outflows from Russia ETFs intensified and reached their highest level in a year—since June 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The buffer that has so far spared the Russia-focused ETFs—rallying oil prices—has vanished.

According to Bloomberg data, outflows from the world’s largest ETF tracking Russian stocks, VanEck Vectors Russia ETF, whose top ten holdings include Gazprom, Rosneft, Lukoil, Tatneft, and Novatek, hit US$88.9 million last week—the fastest redemptions pace in nearly one year.

The energy sector is the top industry holding for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF, and last week’s oil price tumble played a role in the highest outflows from the fund in a year, according to analysts.

“There is a global outflow from emerging markets -- Russia isn’t an exception from the trend, but recently its market was supported by higher oil prices,” Vadim Bit-Avragim, a money manager at Kapital Asset Management LLC in Moscow, told Bloomberg.

“Now the factor of high crude price is diminishing,” he noted. Related: OPEC Unlikely To Open The Oil Taps In June

The latest oil price-related retreat from the Russia-tracking funds comes on top of a turbulent two months that saw Russian assets and ETFs booking in early April one-day plunges unseen in years, after the U.S. announced new sanctions on Russian businessmen.

On April 6, the U.S. Treasury designated seven Russian oligarchs, including Oleg Deripaska, and 12 companies they own or control, 17 senior Russian government officials, and a state-owned Russian weapons trading company and its subsidiary, a Russian bank.

On the following trading day, April 9, VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and another Russia-tracking fund, iShares MSCI Russia ETF, saw their performance tumble, as Russian stocks plummeted to four-year-lows and the Russian ruble crumbled. Yet, both VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and iShares MSCI Russia ETF have positive returns of over 1 percent year to date.

At the time of the early April Russian market meltdown, Valentijn Van Nieuwenhuijzen, chief investment officer at NN Investment Partners, told CNBC:

“Over the last six to nine months, there have been times we actually liked Russian markets on the back of recovering commodities and oil prices.”

But Van Nieuwenhuijzen warned that the impact of sanctions on Russian assets was already diminishing their value opportunity.

The rallying oil prices leading up to and after the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, and the persisting concerns over a total collapse of Venezuela’s oil production, supported the heavily energy-invested Russia-tracking ETFs, although there has been a global rout in emerging markets. For example, in early May, BlackRock’s iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF saw the highest withdrawals since 2016.

Now the abrupt end to the oil price rally has had investors yank last week the highest sum from the biggest Russia-tracking ETF in one year.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

OPEC Has Regained Its Grip On Oil Markets
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Sends Oil Prices Crashing

OPEC Sends Oil Prices Crashing
‘’Biggest Ever Change’’ In Oil Markets Could Send Prices Higher

‘’Biggest Ever Change’’ In Oil Markets Could Send Prices Higher

 Are We About To See Another Correction In Oil Prices?

Are We About To See Another Correction In Oil Prices?

 Shell Makes Large Deepwater Discovery In Gulf Of Mexico

Shell Makes Large Deepwater Discovery In Gulf Of Mexico

 Traders See Higher Oil Prices In The Long Term

Traders See Higher Oil Prices In The Long Term

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com