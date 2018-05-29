Market Intelligence
Trending Discussions

OPEC Unlikely To Open The Oil Taps In June

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 29, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT OPEC

OPEC probably won’t decide in June to bring back more oil supply, because the cartel and its allies will be watching the ongoing geopolitical events that could impact broader global growth, David Lennox, resources analyst at Fat Prophets, told CNBC on Tuesday.

Reports that Russia and Saudi Arabia are considering increasing oil production to ‘ease supply concerns and market anxiety’ sent oil prices plummeting last week, ending Monday at their lowest since May 8.

Talk of OPEC possibly discussing bringing back some production as soon as the June meeting in Vienna has only grown in the past few days.

“They probably won’t do anything in June, they’ll just stay pat at this point of time, because there are a lot of other geopolitical events going on around the globe that could have an impact on broader global growth,” Lennox told CNBC.

They will probably “sit pretty much pat”, but they will continue with the rhetoric “we are watching very closely” the market and the oil price, the analyst noted, referring to OPEC.

If OPEC, however, sees Brent Crude persistently getting higher toward the $80 a barrel region, the cartel perhaps would take some action to bring more supply, but this won’t happen in June—it would take place in one of the following meetings, Lennox told CNBC. Related: There’s No Getting Around Iranian Sanctions

At 11:40 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, Brent Crude was down 0.13 percent at $75.22, while WTI Crude was down 1.93 percent at $66.57.

Fat Prophets are keeping their year-end target on Brent at $74 to $84, because a really strong driving season in the U.S. could perhaps make up for some of the possible slack on the supply side, Lennox said.

The market is currently focused on the supply side, but demand factors with the summer coming in the northern hemisphere will perhaps help strengthen oil prices, according to the analyst.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

