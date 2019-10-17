Oil, Military And Nuclear Tech: Russia’s Influence In Africa

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.09 +0.16 +0.30%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.91 +0.49 +0.82%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.319 +0.001 +0.04%
Mars US 23 hours 54.78 +1.02 +1.90%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.28 -0.34 -0.57%
Urals 17 hours 54.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.47 +0.31 +0.55%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.47 +0.31 +0.55%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.30 +0.18 +0.31%
Mexican Basket 2 days 47.53 +0.16 +0.34%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.319 +0.001 +0.04%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 58.75 -0.47 -0.79%
Murban 2 days 60.71 -0.95 -1.54%
Iran Heavy 2 days 50.38 +0.06 +0.12%
Basra Light 2 days 66.45 -4.07 -5.77%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.88 -0.08 -0.14%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.30 +0.18 +0.31%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.30 +0.18 +0.31%
Girassol 2 days 59.14 -0.14 -0.24%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.28 -0.34 -0.57%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 30 mins 37.26 +0.85 +2.33%
Canadian Condensate 58 days 47.36 +0.55 +1.17%
Premium Synthetic 48 days 53.76 +0.55 +1.03%
Sweet Crude 30 mins 50.51 +1.05 +2.12%
Peace Sour 30 mins 47.61 +0.55 +1.17%
Peace Sour 30 mins 47.61 +0.55 +1.17%
Light Sour Blend 30 mins 50.61 +0.55 +1.10%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 30 mins 55.11 +1.00 +1.85%
Central Alberta 30 mins 48.36 +0.55 +1.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 56.47 +0.31 +0.55%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 50.50 +0.75 +1.51%
Giddings 17 hours 44.25 +0.75 +1.72%
ANS West Coast 35 days 62.68 -0.56 -0.89%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 47.88 +0.57 +1.20%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 51.83 +0.57 +1.11%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 51.83 +0.57 +1.11%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 50.50 +0.75 +1.51%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 +0.50 +1.16%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.79 +0.55 +0.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 7 minutes Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 11 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 14 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 34 mins Disenfranchised people are angry people - map of global electoral systems
  • 3 hours Why don't the other GOP candidates get mention?
  • 5 hours Brexit agreement
  • 1 hour Bloomberg: shale slowing. Third wave of shale coming.
  • 46 mins PETROLEUM for humanity 
  • 48 mins China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 5 hours ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 4 hours Spain Is On The Edge...Clashes Between Catalonia And "Madrid"
  • 4 hours Yesterday Angela Merkel stopped Trump technology war on China – the moral of the story is do not eavesdrop on ladies with high ethical standards
  • 7 hours Erdogan Holds All The Cards ... 3.6 Million Of Them
  • 6 hours Philadelphia Energy Solutions seeks to permanently shut oil refinery - sources
  • 5 hours 5 Tweets That Change The World?

Breaking News:

Australia's $11 Billion Gas Project Is Ahead Of Schedule

Alt Text

Against All Odds: Iraq And Turkey Aim To Rebuild Oil Relations

Turkey and Iraq have always…

Alt Text

Tesla's 5 Most Inspiring Inventions

While Elon Musk garners most…

Alt Text

The Death Of The World’s Most Popular Battery

Batteries provide a much-needed utility…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil, Military And Nuclear Tech: Russia’s Influence In Africa

By Vanand Meliksetian - Oct 17, 2019, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Helicopter

Virtually all great powers have set their eyes on Africa as the continent’s global importance grows. Its population is set to double by 2050 and its economy is expected to expand significantly alongside its energy consumption. It is these projections that have driven Russia to invest heavily in strong relations in the region for when the continent’s explosive growth takes off. The Kremlin’s goal is to emulate China’s success in fostering economic, diplomatic, and military links with Africa. To become an important partner, Moscow is organizing the first-ever Russia-Africa summit on 23-24 October.

Sochi, Russia’s de facto capital after Moscow, will host the summit where Egypt’s President Sisi is invited as co-chair. The event is a major test for Russia’s corps diplomatique and the country’s rise as a global power. To showcase the ineffectiveness of Western sanctions and their failure in isolating Moscow, 50 heads of state are invited to the summit.

Russia planned its version of Washington’s ‘pivot to Asia’ after the conflict in Ukraine in 2014 and its relative isolation from Western institutions such as the G7. In spite of Moscow’s wishes, the relationship with China is skewed in favor of Beijing where the former is regarded as a ‘junior partner’ due to the latter’s overwhelming economic power. Therefore, the Kremlin is investing in relations with relatively weaker countries on the African continent. Moscow’s ‘base of conduct’ with these states is cooperation in its areas of expertise such as energy, security, and diplomacy.

Although trade with Africa has grown from $5.7 billion in 2009 to $20.4 billion in 2018, these numbers are dwarfed by China’s $2 trillion in investments and construction in the region since 2005. Moscow, however, has some advantages in its dealings with African countries. First, Russia acts as an alternative partner for diplomatic support in the UN security council. Second, it has an experienced state-run energy sector which, besides oil and gas investments, is providing nuclear knowhow to technologically deprived states. Third, Moscow offers military cooperation and relatively cheap arms to countries with small purses but big security issues.

According to Jacob Hedenskog, a researcher at the Swedish Defence Research Agency, “Russia’s interest, like those of other major powers in Africa involves arms exports, import of natural resources, and the projection of power.” During the Cold War, Moscow maintained strong relations with countries embroiled in anti-colonial conflicts such as Angola, Mozambique, and Algeria. Russia's strategy in regaining its position vis-á-vis Africa partly revolves in reinvigorating these existing relations.

Moscow nuclear technology is also put on sale: Egypt has ordered a $29 billion power plant, Nigeria has a deal with Rosatom for a nuclear reactor, and several other countries have signed an MoU regarding nuclear cooperation such as Uganda, South Africa, and Ghana. Russia stands to benefit financially from long-term payback periods for its investments and dependence on Russian technology due to refueling and technical assistance necessities. In many cases, mineral and fossil fuel deposits are agreed as collateral for financial risks. Related: What’s Behind The Bearish Bias In Oil Markets?

However, Africa’s acquiescence to Russia’s overtures isn’t only to the benefit of the latter. Moscow can position itself as an alternative to Chinese money, and Western meddling. If African countries act prudently, they could play the involved parties against each other. Djibouti, for example, is hosting Chinese, French, and American military bases which provide the country a strategic and financial advantage.

Furthermore, Russia provides high standard arms which are relatively affordable compared to American made weapons. In other cases, countries can avoid Western sanctions and still acquire weapons by turning to Moscow. Russian private military companies, PMC, such as the Wagner Group are active in training and supporting African forces such as in the Central African Republic.

Africa is not indispensable in Russia's case when it comes to its military and economic interests. Moscow, however, needs to strengthen its position and establish strong relations with the continent to acquire the global power status it's aiming for.

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oillprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Business Backlash Forces Russia To Ditch Its Climate Change Plans
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Unprecedented Blackouts And $6 Gasoline: California’s Energy Crisis

Unprecedented Blackouts And $6 Gasoline: California’s Energy Crisis
Replacement Rate Hits 20-Year Low: Oil Industry Only Replaces 1 In 6 Barrels

Replacement Rate Hits 20-Year Low: Oil Industry Only Replaces 1 In 6 Barrels

 The World’s Largest Oil Company Fights To Save Gasoline Engines

The World’s Largest Oil Company Fights To Save Gasoline Engines

 Saudi Oil Attacks Send OPEC+ Compliance Soaring Past 200%

Saudi Oil Attacks Send OPEC+ Compliance Soaring Past 200%

 $35 Billion: UK Faces Huge Loss From Electric Vehicle Adoption

$35 Billion: UK Faces Huge Loss From Electric Vehicle Adoption

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com