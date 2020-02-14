Oil May Be Down But It’s Certainly Not Out

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 4 hours 52.05 +0.63 +1.23%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 hours 57.32 +0.98 +1.74%
Graph up Natural Gas 4 hours 1.837 +0.011 +0.60%
Graph up Mars US 4 hours 52.45 +0.53 +1.02%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 55.86 +0.32 +0.58%
Graph up Urals 20 hours 53.05 +0.40 +0.76%
Graph down Louisiana Light 9 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 9 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 57.94 +0.79 +1.38%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 46.35 +0.45 +0.98%
Chart Natural Gas 4 hours 1.837 +0.011 +0.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 55.50 +0.77 +1.41%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 57.03 +0.60 +1.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 49.72 +0.66 +1.35%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 59.87 +1.07 +1.82%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 59.30 +0.92 +1.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 57.94 +0.79 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 57.94 +0.79 +1.38%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 57.36 +0.92 +1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.86 +0.32 +0.58%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 35.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 28.92 +0.25 +0.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 49.82 +0.25 +0.50%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 51.82 +0.25 +0.48%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 44.02 +0.25 +0.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 39.42 +0.25 +0.64%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 39.42 +0.25 +0.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 43.42 +0.25 +0.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 47.92 +0.25 +0.52%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 39.42 +0.25 +0.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 9 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 48.50 +0.50 +1.04%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 42.25 +0.50 +1.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 54.79 +1.65 +3.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 46.00 +0.63 +1.39%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 49.95 +0.63 +1.28%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 49.95 +0.63 +1.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 48.50 +0.50 +1.04%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 41.75 +0.25 +0.60%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 59.15 +0.25 +0.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes CoV-19: China, WHO, myth vs fact
  • 6 minutes Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 9 minutes IEA Sees First Global Oil Demand Drop in a Decade on Coronavirus
  • 12 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 33 mins Coronovairus, Phase One Agreement, Lower for Longer
  • 15 hours China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading
  • 1 hour Cheap natural gas is making it very hard to go green
  • 3 hours Has Trump put the USA at the service of Israel?
  • 2 hours Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 2 hours Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 2 hours “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 7 mins Biden said, "China is not competition for US". A Biden Presidency would be COMPROMISED from the start. CHINA OWNS THE BIDENS
  • 1 day Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 2 days An inside look at the lifestyle of a Climate Change Activist
  • 2 days Can You Corner a Market by Shorting it?

Breaking News:

Total Looks To Stop Selling Fuel Oil To Power Plants

Alt Text

The Coronavirus Impact On Oil Demand

According to Rystad Energy, global…

Alt Text

How Much Further Can Libya’s Oil Production Fall?

Once perceived as the wildcard…

Alt Text

Global Oil Demand Growth Is Evaporating

The coronavirus epidemic in China…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil May Be Down But It’s Certainly Not Out

By Editorial Dept - Feb 14, 2020, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Oil

It may sound crazy to say this given where oil futures are trading, but in some ways, this has been the most positive week or so for crude for some time. The chart indicates that there is a good chance that the big move down is over, the slight bounce suggests that the next move will be a retracement, and when looked at in context, oil is actually performing well.

Oil

The chart above is for the main WTI futures contract, CL. As you can see, the big drop took the form of a pretty classic Elliott Wave pattern, marked in blue (Okay, Elliott purists, I know the fifth wave should be longer, but it is there and does look to have ended). Such patterns have five waves, three down and two up in a bear pattern like this. Once those are over, as they are here, the next move is considered to be independent of what came before.

After forming a pretty clear double bottom at the 49.30-40 level and then bouncing back above $52, the indications so far are that that next move will be upward. That impression is reinforced when you consider the environment in which that has taken place.

Everybody is still in a panic about coronavirus and given the impact of global growth disruptions on oil and the fact that the disease is concentrated in China, the world’s largest importer of oil, you would expect that to be reflected in crude futures. What we have seen this week, however, is a remarkable resilience to further bad news.

Evidently, while oil traders are perfectly happy to ride the wave down as panic spreads, they are too rational to fall victim to it themselves. Wuhan coronavirus has so far resulted in just over 1300 deaths, one of which has been in the U.S. For comparison, somewhere between 291,000 and 646,000 people die rom flu every year, with 80,000 flu-related deaths in the U.S. alone in the 2017-18 flu season. Coronavirus is disruptive, but it is far from a reason to panic.

That could be why, even on days that the major stock indices have fallen as reported cases and fatalities have increased over the last week or so, oil has continued to grind its way up from the lows.

Even more impressive in some ways is that one of the biggest jumps was on Wednesday, the day that OPEC cut their demand outlook in response to the virus. That “sell the rumor, buy the fact” pattern is a strong indication that at that point the bad news was fully priced in. As with the virus itself, clearly the fear was more significant than the reality.

Of course, none of this means that we can’t head lower. Coronavirus could continue to gain ground to where fears about the impact are legitimate. Or, more likely in many ways, there could be some other news that prompts a bearish response. What it does, though, given that bottom around $49.30, is set up a series of trades based on a potential bounce.

Those could be done using futures, although for me a stop $2 away is a bit pricy for that, or UWT, or by buying a couple of downtrodden energy stocks. However, you do it, a break below $49 or so would trigger a stop, with a target based on a 50% or so retracement to somewhere around $57. That is a decent risk/reward ratio, so positioning for an oil bounce based on the recent resiliency makes sense.




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Oil Rig Count Inches Higher As Prices Stabilize

Next Post

Oil Markets Bounce Back As Coronavirus Fears Fade
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Ticking Time Bomb That Could Crush Oil Markets

The Ticking Time Bomb That Could Crush Oil Markets
The Metal Trump Wants More Than Gold

The Metal Trump Wants More Than Gold

 OPEC’s Oil Production Plunges, But It May Not Be Enough

OPEC’s Oil Production Plunges, But It May Not Be Enough

 A Third Of Fossil Fuel Assets May Soon Be Stranded

A Third Of Fossil Fuel Assets May Soon Be Stranded

 Oil Could Drop To Mid-$40s As Demand Crumbles

Oil Could Drop To Mid-$40s As Demand Crumbles



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com