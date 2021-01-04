Venezuela’s 2020 Oil Exports Plunged To The Lowest Level In 77 Years

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 47.39 -0.23 -0.48%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 51.09 -0.41 -0.80%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.602 +0.021 +0.81%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 48.52 -0.85 -1.72%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 50.24 +0.02 +0.04%
Graph up Urals 13 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 50.60 +0.21 +0.42%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 50.60 +0.21 +0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 50.43 -0.16 -0.32%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 47.16 +0.28 +0.60%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.602 +0.021 +0.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 52.31 +1.40 +2.75%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 52.64 +1.12 +2.17%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 48.20 -0.11 -0.23%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 52.26 -0.72 -1.36%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 50.02 -0.13 -0.26%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 50.43 -0.16 -0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 50.43 -0.16 -0.32%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 51.76 -0.23 -0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 50.24 +0.02 +0.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 43 days 32.37 -0.83 -2.50%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 hour 33.47 +0.12 +0.36%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 47.52 +0.12 +0.25%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 48.92 +0.12 +0.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 hour 42.77 +0.12 +0.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 hour 41.27 +0.12 +0.29%
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 41.27 +0.12 +0.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 42.62 +0.12 +0.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 44.87 +0.12 +0.27%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 41.27 +0.12 +0.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 50.60 +0.21 +0.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 44.00 -1.00 -2.22%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 37.75 -1.00 -2.58%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 52.04 +0.29 +0.56%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 41.57 -0.90 -2.12%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 45.52 -0.90 -1.94%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 45.52 -0.90 -1.94%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 44.00 -1.00 -2.22%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 38.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 53.41 +0.12 +0.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 3 hours a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 2 hours Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 4 hours EU(Merkel/Germany) ready to sign Investment Pack with China
  • 5 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 13 hours Trump's Principal Legacy
  • 19 hours Hydrogen Boom Could Lead To New Platinum Bull Market
  • 10 hours Researchers Are Harvesting Precious Metals From Industrial Waste
  • 1 day Putin Forever: Russians Given Money As Vote That Could Extend Putin's Rule Draws To A Close
  • 3 days The world had better watch what China is doing to Australia. It is a microscope of what is coming to the rest of the world, if we let it.

Breaking News:

Venezuela’s 2020 Oil Exports Plunged To The Lowest Level In 77 Years

China’s Oil Giants Face NYSE Delisting

China’s Oil Giants Face NYSE Delisting

The U.S.-China spat could take…

Oil Up Despite Another Rig Count Increase

Oil Up Despite Another Rig Count Increase

The U.S. oil rig count…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuela’s 2020 Oil Exports Plunged To The Lowest Level In 77 Years

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 04, 2021, 5:30 PM CST

Venezuela’s crude oil and refined product exports plummeted in 2020 to their lowest level in 77 years, as the U.S. continued to step up sanctions against Nicolas Maduro’s regime and anyone found dealing with it, Reuters reported on Monday, citing data from Refinitiv Eikon and internal documents from state oil firm PDVSA.

Last year, Venezuela’s oil exports plunged by 37.5 percent, reaching just 626,534 barrels per day (bpd), the lowest level since the early 1940s, according to the data.

In 2019, exports of crude oil and refined oil products had slumped by 32 percent year over year to 1 million bpd, after the U.S. slapped sanctions on Venezuela’s exports, cutting Venezuelan oil from its biggest export market until then, the United States. The U.S. ‘maximum pressure’ campaign on Maduro’s sources of income—oil being the primary such source—began to cripple Venezuelan oil exports in early 2019, while the lack of investment in the oil industry, years of mismanagement and corruption, and the hyperinflation in Venezuela compounded the problems for the oil sector in the country sitting atop the world’s largest crude oil reserves.

The U.S. stepped up the sanctions in 2020, further crippling exports, which also suffered from the plunge in oil demand and prices with the pandemic.

Venezuela’s foreign currency revenues—almost all of which come from crude oil sales—have plunged by 99 percent since 2014, Maduro said in September last year, blaming most of the losses on the “persecution and criminal blockade” of Venezuela’s oil exports.

In recent months, various reports have emerged that Venezuela has become increasingly inventive in getting its crude to market. Bloomberg reported last month that Venezuela had boosted its crude oil exports nearly threefold in November to more than 500,000 bpd, including by hiding the true identity of tankers to avoid detection.  

Little-known shipping companies registered in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been shipping Venezuelan crude oil in breach of the U.S. sanctions on Maduro’s regime, Reuters reported last week.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia’s Annual Oil Production Drops For The First Time Since 2008

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’
Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw
Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2

Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2
The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm

The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm
Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq

Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq


Most Commented

Alt text

The Very Real Possibility Of Peak Oil Supply

 Alt text

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

 Alt text

Bombshell Report Pours Cold Water On Global LNG Outlook

 Alt text

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com