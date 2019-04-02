Oil & Gas Cash Flow Hits All-Time High

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 45 mins 62.58 +0.99 +1.61%
Brent Crude 10 mins 69.37 +0.36 +0.52%
Natural Gas 45 mins 2.684 -0.024 -0.89%
Mars US 25 mins 67.68 +0.29 +0.43%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.31 +1.08 +1.61%
Urals 17 hours 66.74 +0.14 +0.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.84 +1.32 +1.98%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.84 +1.32 +1.98%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.66 +1.00 +1.46%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.50 +1.22 +1.99%
Natural Gas 45 mins 2.684 -0.024 -0.89%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 68.20 +1.14 +1.70%
Murban 2 days 69.14 +0.81 +1.19%
Iran Heavy 2 days 61.36 +1.16 +1.93%
Basra Light 2 days 70.52 +0.90 +1.29%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.82 +1.29 +1.91%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.66 +1.00 +1.46%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.66 +1.00 +1.46%
Girassol 2 days 69.22 +1.17 +1.72%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.31 +1.08 +1.61%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 51.85 +0.51 +0.99%
Western Canadian Select 24 hours 53.39 +3.55 +7.12%
Canadian Condensate 39 days 58.34 +1.45 +2.55%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 62.24 +1.45 +2.39%
Sweet Crude 24 hours 57.59 +2.55 +4.63%
Peace Sour 24 hours 55.19 +2.55 +4.84%
Peace Sour 24 hours 55.19 +2.55 +4.84%
Light Sour Blend 24 hours 58.39 +3.25 +5.89%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 24 hours 61.59 +2.85 +4.85%
Central Alberta 24 hours 55.09 +1.65 +3.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.84 +1.32 +1.98%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 59.00 +1.00 +1.72%
Giddings 17 hours 52.75 +1.00 +1.93%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.81 +0.61 +0.89%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 55.08 +0.99 +1.83%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.03 +0.99 +1.71%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.03 +0.99 +1.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 59.00 +1.00 +1.72%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.75 +1.25 +2.48%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.99 +1.45 +2.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Aramco Gets First Credit Ratings
  • 7 minutes Rope Tightens: U.S. Orders Foreign Firms To Further Cut Down On Oil Trades With Venezuela
  • 10 minutes Would ARAMCO Survive If Oil traded in Free Market? Would Kingdom survive in Free Market? If Trump signed NOPEC would that be a Saudi Death Warrent?
  • 13 minutes Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 14 mins Can anyone explain why an executive order from the Obama administration "trumps" one from the Trump administration?
  • 4 hours Undebatable '14 - '15 OPEC/SAUDI Tried Crush US shale. Woulda cost thousands jobs, $billion bank loses, investment loses, High Yield Mkt crash leed to Financial Crisis
  • 8 hours Italy as a Greece: EU's Juncker Says 'slightly worried' About Italian Economy
  • 3 hours U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 8 hours Money and Climate: Central Banks Are Thinking Greener as Climate Change Hits Policy
  • 4 hours US / EU / Turkey Natural Gas Intrigue! Operation 'Crossfire Hurricane', Mueller, and Other Hydrocarbon Security / Spygate Skullduggery
  • 1 day White People's Diet
  • 12 hours ARAMCO BOND: ARAMCO Needs cash . . Like Saudi Arabia Needs Sand
  • 31 mins Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050
  • 1 day Oil Moving Back Offshore, Shale Oil Lost its Luster
  • 1 day Where To Go: A Look At Ukraine’s 3 Top Presidential Contenders
  • 13 hours Trump sells out his base to please Wallstreet and Oil industry

Breaking News:

Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

Alt Text

Paper-Thin Profit Margins In Oil Push Traders To LNG

Commodity trading giants are betting…

Alt Text

Oil Hits 2019 High On Shale Slowdown

Oil prices have hit yet…

Alt Text

World’s Largest EV Market Loves Gas Guzzling Trucks

While China may be the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil & Gas Cash Flow Hits All-Time High

By Rystad Energy - Apr 02, 2019, 10:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community
MPC

The world’s publicly listed oil and gas companies are bringing in cash at the best rate ever witnessed even though oil prices have only partially recovered from the huge drop suffered in 2014 and 2015, according to Rystad Energy. 

Free cash flow for public exploration and production (E&P) companies skyrocketed last year to almost $300 billion, marking the return of the “super profit” for industry majors. For these players, 2019 could turn out to be another blockbuster year.

“The fact that E&P companies are able to deliver the same shareholder returns despite much lower oil prices points to an impressive increase in profitability,” says Espen Erlingsen, Head of Upstream Research at Rystad Energy.

A Rystad Energy analysis of estimated global free cash flows (FCF) for all public E&P companies since 2010 shows that FCF peaked in 2011. In the years between 2012 and 2014, FCF declined as E&P companies took on more commitments and investment budgets increased. In 2015, as the oil price collapsed, FCF was reduced considerably. Since 2015, FCF has recovered gradually to the all-time high we see today.

“Our analysis of the latest annual reports from the majors clearly indicates that ‘super profits’ are back for large E&P companies. Free cash flow before financing activities was at a record high in 2018, and the mega profits were typically used to pay down debt and increase payments to shareholders,” Erlingsen added.

For 2019, Rystad Energy believes the high free cash flow for E&P companies will continue, hinting that this could be another blockbuster year for these players. Three main factors drive this increased profitability:

**Higher oil prices: The oil market has gradually returned to balance after a period of oversupply
**Lower costs: Since 2014 the cost of developing new projects has fallen on average by 30%
**Lower activity: Global investments within the upstream industry have fallen from around $900 billion to $500 billion.

Rystad Energy has analyzed recent cash flow statements from all the majors plus Norway’s Equinor to get a better sense of who benefits from these profits.

For these companies, cash from operations (defined as revenue, minus all operational costs and taxes) was $211 billion in 2018. Investments totaled $117 billion in 2018, leaving a profit of $94 billion before financing. Out of this, $25 billion was spent on reducing debt, while $69 billion was paid as dividends to shareholders.

“This means that almost 70 cents for every dollar in profits generated last year for these companies ended up in shareholders’ pockets,” Erlingsen remarked.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Did Aramco Just Open Pandora’s Box?

Next Post

Oil Hits 2019 High On Shale Slowdown
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter

Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter
Oil Prices Spike On Shale Slowdown

Oil Prices Spike On Shale Slowdown

 Oil Rig Count Falls As WTI Hits $60

Oil Rig Count Falls As WTI Hits $60

 Expect Higher Oil Prices As OPEC Clashes With Trump

Expect Higher Oil Prices As OPEC Clashes With Trump

 New Middle East Alliance Shakes World Powers

New Middle East Alliance Shakes World Powers


Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com