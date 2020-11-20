Oil Demand Set To Rebound In 2021

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 42.17 +0.43 +1.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 13 mins 45.10 +0.90 +2.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 40 mins 2.650 +0.058 +2.24%
Graph down Mars US 22 hours 42.09 -0.08 -0.19%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 43.12 +0.07 +0.16%
Graph up Urals 3 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.77 -0.07 -0.16%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.77 -0.07 -0.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.85 -0.54 -1.22%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 39.43 -0.08 -0.20%
Chart Natural Gas 40 mins 2.650 +0.058 +2.24%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 44.12 +0.37 +0.85%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.56 +0.44 +1.00%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 41.60 -0.64 -1.52%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 46.66 -0.25 -0.53%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 43.34 -0.42 -0.96%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 43.85 -0.54 -1.22%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.85 -0.54 -1.22%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.32 -0.06 -0.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.12 +0.07 +0.16%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 29.47 -0.23 -0.77%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 31.00 -1.41 -4.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 40.90 -0.11 -0.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 42.30 -0.11 -0.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 37.00 -0.11 -0.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 34.90 -0.11 -0.31%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 34.90 -0.11 -0.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 36.90 -0.11 -0.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 37.50 -0.11 -0.29%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 34.90 -0.11 -0.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.77 -0.07 -0.16%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 39.00 +0.25 +0.65%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 32.75 +0.25 +0.77%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 43.46 -0.06 -0.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 35.86 +0.09 +0.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 39.81 +0.09 +0.23%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 39.81 +0.09 +0.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 39.00 +0.25 +0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.35 -0.13 -0.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 38 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 19 hours can Trump pardon himself?
  • 19 hours Trucking Demand; Refrigerated Vaccine Distribution
  • 2 days One drawback of an EV . . . .
  • 7 hours CREO Syndicate – Ultrawealthy & Oil-igarchs Multi-Trillion Investments on Climate & Green
  • 1 day Renewables deprogramming
  • 1 day Is it true that Kamala Harris is a leftist or even a cryptocommunist?
  • 2 days .
  • 2 days San Francisco Imposes Natural Gas Ban
  • 3 days Trump Bans Americans From Investing In Chinese PLA-Linked Firms With Executive Order
  • 2 days .
  • 2 days Covid19 detected early
  • 2 days Biden's laptop

Breaking News:

Renewed Lockdowns Threaten More Refinery Closures In Europe  

Will Biden Reinstate The Iran Nuclear Deal?

Will Biden Reinstate The Iran Nuclear Deal?

At the start of 2020…

Will The UAE Withdraw From OPEC?

Will The UAE Withdraw From OPEC?

Yet another member of OPEC…

Is This The Best Way To Play The Second Boom In Marijuana?

Is This The Best Way To Play The Second Boom In Marijuana?

Hopes of nationwide legalization have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Demand Set To Rebound In 2021

By Tom Kool - Nov 20, 2020, 1:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Oil prices are set to rebound in 2021 as optimism grows around a COVID vaccine and OPEC looks to extend its production cuts.

For Global Energy Alert members there are now two new free reports available in your dashboard. The first of these reports is on how to interpret stock charts and the second outlines the three biggest mistakes made by traders today. Make sure you become a member to read these reports and many more.

Friday, November 20th, 2020

Oil prices pared recent gains as investors nervously watch the spread of Covid-19, which has tempered bullishness following positive vaccine news. “It’s not good news,” Bill O’Grady, executive vice president at Confluence Investment Management in St. Louis, told Bloomberg. “This is probably going to be a disappointing travel holiday coming up, and that’s going to weigh on demand.” Still, there are signs of life in global oil demand visible beyond the near-term coronavirus wave. 

Asia’s oil demand looks strong. While oil demand in Europe and the United States continues to disappoint, refiners in Asia are racing to procure crude from around the world, giving the oil market some hope that at least in one region, demand is strengthening in the fourth quarter.

China’s oil binge to extend into 2021. China stockpiled oil this year when prices were cheap, offering an extra bit of demand to the market. Reuters reports that China’s private refiners will stockpile an additional 100 million barrels in 2021.

Oil demand primed for recovery. Crude oil demand is likely to rebound next year following the promising news about a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, according to Fitch Ratings.

Goldman Sachs: Structural bull market on the way. Goldman Sachs said in a new report that not only will oil prices rise next year, but we could soon see a “structural bull market on par with the 2000s.” The bank says under-investment in new commodity supplies, fiscal stimulus to rebound from the pandemic, and the risk of higher inflation all point to a bull market in the 2020s.

GM raises bet on EVs. GM (NYSE: GM) told investors that it plans on spending $27 billion on electric vehicles through 2025, an increase over prior plans by 35%. The automaker intends to introduce 30 different models over the next four years, some of which will have a sticker price cheaper than $35,000. “We have everything in place to accelerate mass adoption of EVs,” GM CEO Mary Barra said at a Barclays auto conference. “We want to be No. 1 in EVs.” The company aims to cut the cost of manufacturing battery packs by 60%, which would mean reaching cost parity with gasoline vehicles by 2025.

Iberdrola aims to dominate hydrogen. Spanish utility Iberdrola (BME: IBE) is building a 200-megawatt electrolyzer and has plans for an additional 600 MW over the coming years. 

EU wants 300 GW of offshore wind by 2050. The EU’s new “Offshore Renewable Energy Strategy” calls for increasing offshore wind from 12 to 300 GW by 2050. In the interim, the plan calls for 60 GW by 2030. Hitting the 2050 target will require $940 billion in investment. Related: Why Iraq Isn’t Producing 10 Million Barrels Per Day Yet

Libya’s oil to hit 1.25 mb/d. Libya’s oil production has reached 1.25 mb/d, according to the country’s National Oil Corp. The country's output could rise to 1.3 mb/d within a month.

Natural gas prices fall on mild weather. Natural gas prices fell below $2.70/MMBtu this week as the U.S. saw warmer weather. At the end of October, prices had surged close to $3.50/MMBtu. “November’s mild weather has flipped the script,” Gelber & Associates analysts said in a recent note.

California considers a 90% EV target for Uber and Lyft. California regulators are considering a rule that will require ride-hailing fleets to transition to 90% electric by 2030.

California wants Imperial Valley to be “Lithium Valley.” California’s Imperial Valley holds vast reserves of lithium. A report from earlier this year found that the Salton Sea could produce 600,000 tons of lithium per year, nearly 8 times the size of the entire world’s production in 2019. A growing number of mining companies and investors are looking at the region’s lithium potential.

Solar group wants Biden to end solar tariffs. The solar industry wants the Biden administration to use an executive order to repeal the Trump administration’s 2018 order that slapped tariffs on imported panels.

Middle East oil producers drowning in debt. Arab Gulf oil producers are losing billions of U.S. dollars from oil revenues this year due to the pandemic that crippled oil demand and oil prices. Because of predominantly oil-dependent government incomes, budget deficits across the region are soaring.   Related: Oil Prices Under Pressure As Oil And Gasoline Inventories Build

UAE clarifies its position in OPEC. Anonymous UAE officials claimed earlier in the week that the country was considering breaking away from OPEC, citing the difficulties it is facing due to the stringent production cuts it must adhere to. Now, the UAE’s Energy Minister has officially responded to the allegations. 

Enbridge to buy Spectra Energy for $3.3 billion. Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) will buy the rest of Spectra Energy Partners for $3.3 billion in stock. Enbridge already owns 83% of Spectra.

Investors shifting capital from fossil fuels to renewables. According to Morningstar, investors funneled 1.9 billion euros into European renewable energy investments between July and September, up 11-fold from a year earlier. By comparison, conventional energy funds saw less than 115 million euros flowing in.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Rig Count Falls For The First Time In 2 Months
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come
A Major Oil Rally Could Be On The Horizon

A Major Oil Rally Could Be On The Horizon
Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend
Graphene’s Big Moment In Energy May Have Finally Arrived

Graphene’s Big Moment In Energy May Have Finally Arrived
Will The UAE Withdraw From OPEC?

Will The UAE Withdraw From OPEC?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com