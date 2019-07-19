Community OilPrice GEA
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.83 -1.42 -2.28%
Marine 19 hours 61.68 -0.46 -0.74%
Murban 19 hours 63.44 -0.46 -0.72%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 53.28 +0.54 +1.02%
Basra Light 19 hours 64.58 +0.69 +1.08%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 61.08 +0.37 +0.61%
Bonny Light 19 hours 62.98 +0.60 +0.96%
Bonny Light 19 hours 62.98 +0.60 +0.96%
Girassol 19 hours 63.37 +0.29 +0.46%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.10 -1.50 -2.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Canadian Crude Index 44 mins 38.56 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 46.07 -1.36 -2.87%
Canadian Condensate 32 days 51.07 -1.36 -2.59%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 55.92 -1.36 -2.37%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.62 -1.36 -2.57%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.42 -1.36 -2.63%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.42 -1.36 -2.63%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 51.42 -1.36 -2.58%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 56.32 -1.36 -2.36%
Central Alberta 2 days 51.92 -1.36 -2.55%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.83 -1.42 -2.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.75 -1.75 -3.27%
Giddings 2 days 45.50 -1.75 -3.70%
ANS West Coast 3 days 64.56 -0.83 -1.27%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.25 -1.48 -2.92%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.20 -1.48 -2.71%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.20 -1.48 -2.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.75 -1.75 -3.27%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.00 -1.00 -2.13%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.18 -1.48 -2.19%
Eni, PetroChina, Trading Houses Bid In $6Bn Pakistan LNG Tender

Tesla Claims Secret Project Has Fallen Into Chinese Rival’s Hands

UAE Looks To Launch New Regional Oil Benchmark

EV Giants Vie For Battery Dominance

Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

Oil Capped By Shaky Demand Outlook

By Tom Kool - Jul 19, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT
Oil Capped By Shaky Demand Outlook

Oil held up in Friday afternoon trading, showing some resistance to the continued selling of the last coupe of days.

Friday 19th July 2019

Oil prices fell this week on rising fears of weakening demand and a renewed supply surplus.

Iran proposes new nuclear deal. Iran has offered a deal with the U.S. that would include permanent enhanced nuclear inspections in return for the U.S. lifting sanctions. Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif said it was “a substantial move.” The offer comes shortly after the U.S. downed an Iranian drone in the Persian Gulf on Thursday. It’s unclear how the Trump administration will respond, in light of the 12 conditions it laid out last year, many of which are unrelated to the nuclear program. Oil prices fell on the news.

IEA cuts oil demand forecast. The IEA lowered its 2019 demand growth forecast to 1.1 mb/d, and may cut it again if the global economy continues to cool, the agency’s executive director said. It’s the latest in a series of downward revisions. Last year, the IEA saw 2019 demand growth at 1.5 mb/d; as recently as the July Oil Market Report, the IEA stuck with a 1.2 mb/d estimate. “China is experiencing its slowest economic growth in the last three decades, so are some of the advanced economies ... if the global economy performs even poorer than we assume, then we may even look at our numbers once again in the next months to come,” Fatih Birol told Reuters…

Oil Market Caps Gains And Losses
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

