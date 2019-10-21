Oil And Islam: Libya’s Civil War Rages On

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.60 +0.09 +0.17%
Brent Crude 2 hours 58.96 -0.46 -0.77%
Natural Gas 14 mins 2.446 +0.005 +0.20%
Mars US 3 hours 53.86 -0.82 -1.50%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.06 +0.52 +0.87%
Urals 19 hours 54.55 +0.40 +0.74%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.09 +3.15 +5.53%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.09 +3.15 +5.53%
Bonny Light 19 hours 57.73 -0.86 -1.47%
Mexican Basket 4 days 46.10 -0.88 -1.87%
Natural Gas 14 mins 2.446 +0.005 +0.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 59.42 -0.21 -0.35%
Murban 19 hours 61.39 -0.20 -0.32%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 49.47 -1.20 -2.37%
Basra Light 19 hours 64.92 -0.51 -0.78%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 58.45 -0.78 -1.32%
Bonny Light 19 hours 57.73 -0.86 -1.47%
Bonny Light 19 hours 57.73 -0.86 -1.47%
Girassol 19 hours 58.76 -0.70 -1.18%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.06 +0.52 +0.87%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 37.62 -0.06 -0.16%
Canadian Condensate 62 days 47.87 -0.06 -0.13%
Premium Synthetic 52 days 54.27 -0.06 -0.11%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 51.02 -0.06 -0.12%
Peace Sour 2 hours 48.12 -0.06 -0.12%
Peace Sour 2 hours 48.12 -0.06 -0.12%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 51.12 -0.06 -0.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 55.62 -0.06 -0.11%
Central Alberta 2 hours 48.87 -0.06 -0.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 60.09 +3.15 +5.53%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 49.75 -0.50 -1.00%
Giddings 19 hours 43.50 -0.50 -1.14%
ANS West Coast 39 days 62.91 +0.23 +0.37%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 47.26 -0.47 -0.98%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 51.21 -0.47 -0.91%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 51.21 -0.47 -0.91%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 49.75 -0.50 -1.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 44.00 -0.25 -0.56%
Buena Vista 4 days 63.21 -0.15 -0.24%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 12 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 15 minutes ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 2 hours Here's your favourite girl, Tom!
  • 6 hours Peaceful demonstration in Hong Kong again thwarted by brutality of police
  • 7 hours Civil Unrest Is Erupting All Over The World, But Just Wait Until America Joins The Party...
  • 3 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 8 hours Australian Hydroelectric Plant Cost Overruns
  • 4 hours China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 21 mins Nigeria Demands $62B from Oil Majors
  • 21 hours Brexit agreement
  • 44 mins Canada Election Deadlock?
  • 5 hours IMO 2020:
  • 7 hours Ford Planning Huge North American Charging Network
  • 23 hours The Problem Is The Economy, Not The Climate
  • 21 hours 5 Tweets That Change The World?

Breaking News:

European Energy Giants Wait On Russia Approval For $2.6 Billion Deal

Alt Text

The Warning Signs Are Flashing For U.S. Shale

U.S. shale has been hit…

Alt Text

The Oil Stocks To Bet On In Times Of Uncertainty

Crude oil’s volatility has wreaked…

Alt Text

A Crisis Is Brewing For Offshore Oil

Times are hard for both…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Global Risk Insights

Global Risk Insights

GlobalRiskInsights.com provides the web’s best political risk analysis for businesses and investors. Our contributors are some of the brightest minds in economics, politics, finance, and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil And Islam: Libya’s Civil War Rages On

Join Our Community
Libya rebels

Khalifa Haftar in Libya

Turkey’s intervention in support of the Government of National Accord (GNA) has helped push Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) beyond Gharyan. Further reports point to Haftar’s lack of human resources, evidenced by the transfer of 600 police officers from Benghazi to the front lines on September 10. In the east, his authority is fragile, with reports of factional bickering between LNA units. His forces are alleged to have violently kidnapped female Libyan MP Serham Sergawi, further casting him as a repressive figure.

Meanwhile, the behavior of his troops in the south has inflamed ethnic tensions, with the Tebu militias forcing the Haftar-aligned Ahali to abandon Murzuq. This localized conflict has led to the displacement of 60 percent of the town’s civilians and their families. UAE-sponsored mediation efforts between the Tebu and Haftar’s forces are reported to have collapsed, with the UAE refusing to admit responsibility for a deadly drone strike that killed Tebu civilians.

Despite these recent setbacks, Haftar still has the means to recover. In his fight against the GNA, Haftar’s strength stems from the largesse of his Gulf patrons and the ideological cover that comes with it. Political Islam has played a role in Haftar’s military success and domestic appeal. In particular, Madakhali Salafism, a branch of Salafi Islam named after Saudi theologian Rabee Al-Madkhali, is cited as a critical ideology for Haftar, ensuring the loyalty of several armed militias fighting within the framework of the LNA. Related: Volkswagen Denies It’s Interested In Buying Stake In Tesla

This stream of Salafist thought rejects democratic ideals, the Muslim Brotherhood, and other forms of Islamism while stressing the importance of obeying existing authorities. In April of this year, Rabee Al-Madkhali, who is considered one of the most prominent court-sheiks of the Saudi monarchy, released a voice recording calling upon Salafists in Libya to coalesce around Khalifa Haftar in his fight against the GNA and the Islamist militias that prop it up.

Salafism and militias

Such intervention by a Saudi religious scholar is not unprecedented in the Arab world, where Saudi Arabia has long used religion as a soft power tool to accomplish its foreign policy objectives, currently focused on fighting the Muslim Brotherhood. However, the irony of a Saudi Salafist Sheikh throwing his weight behind an anti-fundamentalist, secular military leader has not been lost on observers. Madakhali Salafism was first cultivated by the Gaddafi regime to counter-act jihadist currents in Libya, and the administration sought its support in the early phase of the 2011 revolution. 

Not all adherents of Madakhali Salafism ascribe to the call of Rabee Al-Madkhali, as Libyan Islamist groups fall into different shades of the ideological spectrum and are subject to various endogenous factors that determine their actions. To maintain order in the capital, the GNA also relies on Salafist militias, whose loyalty has been rewarded with vast security powers. Controlling the entrances to Tripoli and Mitiga International Airport, the Special Deterrence Force, headed by Abdul-Rauf Kara, operates as a militarised version of the late Saudi religious police, focused primarily on enforcing religious customs and morality. However, it has been accused, alongside several other Tripoli-based militias, of turning into “criminal networks straddling business, politics, and administration.” Haitham Al-Tajouri’s Tripoli Revolutionary Brigades (TRB) come to mind, with reports of extortion of central bank employees, kidnap of government ministers, and abuses at private prisons controlled by its forces.  

Haftar’s forces have been no better than their adversaries in the GNA, with a recent report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Crime (GIATC) detailing a strategy of economic predation by the LNA to finance its war effort. This involved the take over of lucrative local economies for the benefit of LNA-affiliated businessmen, extortion of bank employees and public servants, and sponsorship of militias engaged in the smuggling of migrants and oil products. Khalifa Haftar has made the right statements to placate international actors concerned with the possibility of a rival National Oil Company (NOC), set up by the House of Representatives (HoR) government in Benghazi, usurping the legitimate NOC in Tripoli. Related: Big Oil Fights For Its Life

Yet the GIATC report points to systemic smuggling of refined oil products by LNA-affiliated militias and political figures in east Libya. As recently as early July, the head of the legitimate NOC Mustafa Sanalla has warned of the threat of “parallel institutions” attempting to export Libya’s oil and has called on international actors to implement relevant UNSC resolutions. 

In Conclusion

Even though his forces were defeated and forced to retreat from Tripoli, Haftar has accumulated enough power for action when it comes to Libya’s oil, by controlling significant installations in the south and east. Also, he enjoys reliable connections in the United States, where his son Uqba is reported to manage his public relations and financial affairs, as well as liaise with UAE ambassador Yousef Al-Otaiba. His alliance with prominent Libyan businessmen, who are eyeing the oil and energy sector of Libya, and his personal connections in the United States and France, have all laid the necessary groundwork should the HoR’s NOC seek to control the production and distribution of Libya’s oil. But it is still unlikely that he would go down that route in the short term.

Haftar’s problems are more of workforce issues rather than funds, and incurring the wrath of global opinion would put more significant pressure on his backers. Furthermore, taking control of oil production in the El-Sharara and El-Fil oil fields in the south would further alienate the Tebu and drive them to embrace the GNA. However, should the economic largesse of his gulf patrons disappear, his options will become limited.

 By Ibrahim Sowan via Global Risk Insights

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

The World’s Biggest Oil Company Is Not Worth $2 Trillion

Next Post

Iran Prepares For War With Israel (Part 2)
Global Risk Insights

Global Risk Insights

GlobalRiskInsights.com provides the web’s best political risk analysis for businesses and investors. Our contributors are some of the brightest minds in economics, politics, finance, and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil
Russia Ready To Seize Control Of The World's Largest Oil Reserves

Russia Ready To Seize Control Of The World's Largest Oil Reserves

 The Oil Rig Count Collapse Continues

The Oil Rig Count Collapse Continues

 The Warning Signs Are Flashing For U.S. Shale

The Warning Signs Are Flashing For U.S. Shale

 Oil Nosedives As EIA Confirms Huge Inventory Build

Oil Nosedives As EIA Confirms Huge Inventory Build

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com