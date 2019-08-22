Volkswagen Denies It’s Interested In Buying Stake In Tesla

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.34 -0.34 -0.61%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.98 -0.32 -0.53%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.150 -0.027 -1.24%
Mars US 22 hours 56.28 -0.40 -0.71%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.66 +0.72 +1.20%
Urals 2 days 56.80 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.90 -0.53 -0.89%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.90 -0.53 -0.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.05 +1.31 +2.19%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.06 +0.65 +1.32%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.150 -0.027 -1.24%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 60.08 +0.90 +1.52%
Murban 2 days 61.88 +0.90 +1.48%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.31 +1.37 +2.59%
Basra Light 2 days 63.45 +0.39 +0.62%
Saharan Blend 2 days 60.49 +1.60 +2.72%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.05 +1.31 +2.19%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.05 +1.31 +2.19%
Girassol 2 days 61.08 -0.41 -0.67%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.66 +0.72 +1.20%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.71 -0.24 -0.59%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 42.83 -0.30 -0.70%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 49.68 -0.45 -0.90%
Premium Synthetic 23 hours 56.08 -0.50 -0.88%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 51.83 -0.45 -0.86%
Peace Sour 23 hours 50.18 -0.45 -0.89%
Peace Sour 23 hours 50.18 -0.45 -0.89%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 51.18 -0.45 -0.87%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 57.68 -0.45 -0.77%
Central Alberta 23 hours 50.68 -0.45 -0.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.90 -0.53 -0.89%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.25 -0.75 -1.42%
Giddings 2 days 46.00 -0.75 -1.60%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.80 +0.17 +0.28%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.63 -0.66 -1.31%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.58 -0.66 -1.22%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.58 -0.66 -1.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.25 -0.75 -1.42%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.00 -0.50 -1.08%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.06 -0.66 -1.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 8 minutes China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 12 minutes Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 33 mins Iran Is Winning Big In The Middle East
  • 9 mins Trump cancels Denmark visit amid spat over sale of Greenland
  • 3 hours Nor Chicago, nor Detroit: Killings By Police Divide Rio De Janeiro Weary Of Crime
  • 1 hour Strong, the Strongest: Audi To Join Mercedes, BMW Development Alliance
  • 12 hours Not The Onion: Vivienne Westwood Says Greta Thunberg Should Run the World
  • 1 day Danish Royal Palace ‘Surprised’ By Trump Canceling Trip
  • 18 mins US to Drown the World in Oil
  • 4 hours With Global Warming Greenland is Prime Real Estate
  • 2 hours Gretta Thunbergs zero carbon voyage carbon foot print of carbon fibre manufacture
  • 14 hours OPEC will consider all options. What options do they have ?
  • 1 day Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 1 day NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 19 hours What to tell my students

Breaking News:

Volkswagen Denies It’s Interested In Buying Stake In Tesla

Diesel Car Sales Plunge In The World’s Hottest Electric Car Market

Diesel Car Sales Plunge In The World’s Hottest Electric Car Market

Sales of certain diesel models…

Oil Bears Shouldn’t Bet On A Global Economic Meltdown

Oil Bears Shouldn’t Bet On A Global Economic Meltdown

Oil markets followed the panic…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Volkswagen Denies It’s Interested In Buying Stake In Tesla

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 22, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT VW

One of the world’s largest carmakers, Germany’s Volkswagen AG, denied on Thursday a report that its chief executive officer was interested in buying a stake in Tesla in order to have access to the electric vehicle maker’s battery and software technologies.

“The speculation about buying a stake in Tesla made by Manager Magazin is without merit,” a spokesman for Volkswagen told Reuters in a written statement, after Germany’s Manager Magazin had reported earlier that CEO Herbert Diess “would go in right away if he could” buy a stake in Tesla.

According to Manager Magazin, a stake in the U.S. electric cars maker would help Volkswagen to have access to Tesla’s software engineering and battery technology.

Tesla has so far declined Volkswagen’s advances to form some kind of alliance, Manager Magazin also reported.

Tesla’s shares jumped on NASDAQ at the start of trading on Thursday after the German magazine’s report, but then pared gains after Volkswagen rebuffed the report.

Volkswagen, for its part, is betting big on electric vehicles and e-mobility with a war chest of around US$50 billion to challenge Tesla, which, for the time being seems unfazed by the increasingly crowded EV market.

Three years after the diesel emissions scandal, Volkswagen said last November that it would invest US$48.7 billion (44 billion euro) on e-mobility, autonomous driving, new mobility services, and digitalization in vehicles and at plants through 2023. This investment would represent around one third of all expenditure for the 2019-2023 period that Volkswagen has planned.  

“The transformation of the Volkswagen brand is in full swing. We are making excellent progress in the areas of digitalisation of our company and the electrification of our models,” Ralf Brandstätter, chief operating officer of the Volkswagen brand, said at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year.

Volkswagen’s motto is “electric cars for millions, not for millionaires,” chief executive Diess says.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Cuadrilla Halts UK Fracking Again After Biggest Tremor Yet

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data
Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

 China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

 Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

 Alt text

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With Renewables

 Alt text

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com