Ofgem Responds to UK Federation of Small Business: Expect Fair Prices

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.17 +1.83 +2.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.81 +1.76 +2.38%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.88 +1.37 +1.84%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.601 +0.016 +0.62%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.052 +0.050 +2.51%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.80 -0.18 -0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.80 -0.18 -0.25%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.09 +0.06 +0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 35 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.052 +0.050 +2.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 74.44 -2.48 -3.22%
Graph down Murban 2 days 75.18 -2.38 -3.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 74.52 -0.35 -0.47%
Graph down Basra Light 739 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 74.71 -0.19 -0.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 75.09 +0.06 +0.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.09 +0.06 +0.08%
Chart Girassol 2 days 75.14 -0.12 -0.16%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.31 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 192 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 49.84 -0.04 -0.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 71.49 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 69.74 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 61.09 -0.04 -0.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 56.34 -0.04 -0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 56.34 -0.04 -0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 59.34 -0.04 -0.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 62.19 -0.04 -0.06%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 57.09 -0.04 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.80 -0.18 -0.25%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.82 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 59.57 -0.04 -0.07%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 63.42 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 65.82 -0.04 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 65.82 -0.04 -0.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.44 -0.72 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 2 days e-cars not selling
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

India Could Boost Russian Crude Imports As Prices Fall

New Technology May Reduce Battery Fires

New Technology May Reduce Battery Fires

This new design for a…

Global Airlines To See Record Revenues This Year

Global Airlines To See Record Revenues This Year

The International Air Transport Association…

Suriname Prepares for South America’s Next Big Oil Boom

Suriname Prepares for South America’s Next Big Oil Boom

TotalEnergies' five major oil discoveries…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Ofgem Responds to UK Federation of Small Business: Expect Fair Prices

By City A.M - Dec 08, 2023, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
Heater

Ofgem and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero have submitted proposals to expand protection for businesses in response to the Federation of Small Businesses’ (FSB) plea for more support as winter bills bite.

The FSB had called on Ofgem and other energy suppliers alike late last month, signalling that changes in contracts and standing charges must be made as small businesses still battle high utility bills.

The energy regulator launched a statutory consultation on proposals, ensuring businesses get the “highest standards” of service, as well as providing clarification on the costs being paid to third parties.

Tim Jarvis, director of markets for Ofgem, said: “Businesses are no different from any energy customer and should be able to expect excellent service and fair prices.

“However, we have heard from too many businesses, particularly small and medium-sized ones, that this isn’t always the case.

“Today’s proposals will ensure better deals, better protection and more clarity for businesses – so they have the best chance of thriving at this difficult time.”

Of 816 surveyed small businesses, over 57 per cent said utilities were the main cause for rising business costs in the third quarter of this year, according to the FSB’s Small Business Index last month.

Tina McKenzie, FSB policy chair, said: “We welcome the launch of the consultation on Ofgem’s proposals to provide greater protection for businesses.

“It shows the energy regulator has listened to our calls to take action against poor customer services and narrow the treatment gap between small businesses and domestic customers.”

Ofgem isn’t the only one accommodating to the plea for small business support, however, as the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero also listened in on the raised concerns and submitted new proposals to allow businesses with fewer than 50 employees access to Energy Ombudsman.

Currently, the support is only made available to micro-businesses, which are those with fewer than 10 employees.

“Expanding existing rules on Standards of Conduct to all businesses regardless of their size is also a welcome move,” McKenzie added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This will send a clear message to energy suppliers that there would be no tolerance of unfair treatment of their small business customers.”

By Jennifer Sieg via CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

COP28 Draft Text Highlights Division Over a Fossil Fuel Phase-Out

Next Post

Oil Rig Count Sees Small Loss As WTI Recovers To $70
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Plan to ‘Artificially’ Boost Oil Demand

Saudi Arabia’s Plan to ‘Artificially’ Boost Oil Demand
Oil Demand Will Take a Hit from Yet Another Decline in U.S. Manufacturing

Oil Demand Will Take a Hit from Yet Another Decline in U.S. Manufacturing
Latest Cuts Leave OPEC with Fewer Options

Latest Cuts Leave OPEC with Fewer Options
U.S. Record-Breaking Oil Output One More Blow to OPEC

U.S. Record-Breaking Oil Output One More Blow to OPEC
What More OPEC+ Cuts Mean for the Market

What More OPEC+ Cuts Mean for the Market

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com