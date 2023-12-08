Get Exclusive Intel
India Could Boost Russian Crude Imports As Prices Fall

COP28 Draft Text Highlights Division Over a Fossil Fuel Phase-Out

COP28 Draft Text Highlights Division Over a Fossil Fuel Phase-Out

Price Cap Has Fallen Short of Its Potential Despite Costing Russia $36 Billion

Price Cap Has Fallen Short of Its Potential Despite Costing Russia $36 Billion

Global Airlines To See Record Revenues This Year

Global Airlines To See Record Revenues This Year

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Oil Rig Count Sees Small Loss As WTI Recovers To $70

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 08, 2023, 12:13 PM CST
Shale

The total number of active drilling rigs in the United States rose by 1 this week after rising by 3 last week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published Friday.

The total rig count rose to 626 this week. Since this time last year, Baker Hughes has estimated a loss of 158 active drilling rigs. This week’s count is 449 fewer rigs than the rig count at the beginning of 2019, before the pandemic.

The number of oil rigs fell by 2 to 503. Oil rigs are now down by 122 compared to this time last year. The number of gas rigs rose by 3 this week to 119, a loss of 34 active gas rigs from this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same.

The rig count in the Permian Basin fell by 1 rig this week, and is now 37 rigs below this same time last year. The rig count in the Eagle Ford rose by 2 rigs, to stand at 52—or 20 fewer than this time last year.

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing unfinished, fell by 5 in the week to November 29 to 276, down from 281 in the week prior. The frac spread count is 18 more than where it started the year.

Oil prices were trading up on Friday. At 12:36 p.m. ET on Friday, the WTI benchmark was trading up $1.54 (+2.22%) on the day at $70.88. While this was up on the day, it is still down more than $5 compared to this time last week. The Brent benchmark was trading up $1.51 (+2.04%) at $75.56, also down more than $5 per barrel from a week ago.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

